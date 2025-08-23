Alex Warren Scores A Hit With Help From One Of Country’s Hottest Stars

“Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” debuts at No. 41 on Billboard’s Hot Country Songs chart, marking Alex Warren’s first appearance on the genre-specific list. TONSBERG, NORWAY – JULY 10: Alex Warren performs on stage during Slottsfjell festival at Slottsfjellet on July 10, 2025 in Tonsberg, Norway. (Photo by Anne-Marie Forker/Redferns) Redferns

Two songs have been battling for the No. 1 spot on the Hot 100 for several weeks now. Both Alex Warren’s “Ordinary” and “Golden” from Netflix’s animated film KPop Demon Hunters have taken turns running the show, and the tracks are close to one another in terms of total consumption.

Recently, Warren dropped a new take on his global smash, which helped it find its way back to the summit on the Hot 100. Incidentally, it also brings the singer-songwriter to a Billboard chart he’s never seen before.

“Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” with Luke Combs

On Thursday (August 7), Warren released “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza),” a live recording of his worldwide sensation. During his performance at the Lollapalooza music festival, the pop singer-songwriter brought out country superstar Luke Combs to duet with him on one of the biggest hits of the year, and Combs is officially credited on the re-release.

“Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” Becomes a Quick Chart Hit

With only about a day of consumption, the collaboration still managed to have an impact on the Billboard charts, as “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” debuts on the Hot Country Songs tally this week. The track, which credits both Warren and Combs, almost becomes a surprising top 40 win, as it launches at No. 41.

The tune could rocket up the list of the most consumed country cuts in the U.S. and debut on several other lists when Billboard refreshes its rankings in a few days, as by that point “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” will have enjoyed its first full seven-day tracking frame.

Alex Warren and Luke Combs on the Country Chart

Warren collects his first hit on the Hot Country Songs chart, as “Ordinary (Live from Lollapalooza)” arrives. Combs, of course, has appeared on this tally many times before. Throughout his career, Combs has racked up 67 hits on the Hot Country Songs tally, 24 of which have spent time inside the top 10, and he’s thus far scored half a dozen leaders.

“Golden” Vs. “Ordinary”

All the streams and sales of the live recording aided the original, solo “Ordinary” on the charts this week. The tune returns to No. 1 on the Hot 100, earning its tenth stay at the summit and replacing “Golden” from KPop Demon Hunters. “Ordinary” also leads the Radio Songs, Digital Song Sales charts, and two of the three pop radio rosters.