Alex Warren, Suni Lee, Jake Shane And More To Join Forbes’ Flagship 2025 Under 30 Summit In Columbus, OH

This fall, Forbes will be returning to the state of Ohio for its 2025 Forbes Under 30 Summit, in partnership with JobsOhio, setting the stage for the world’s top young leaders, founders and creators in Columbus from September 28-October 1, 2025.

The four-day immersive experience will kick off with Forbes’ signature Under 30 Music Festival, which has previously been headlined by artists like Billie Eilish, Shaboozey, Kygo, Shawn Mendes and many more. This year’s private concert will include performances by “Ordinary” singer-songwriter Alex Warren, and also include a DJ set from Lucy Guo, Founder & CEO, of Passes, with others to be announced soon.

The Under 30 Summit stage will serve as the launchpad for today’s up-and-coming leaders, convening several Forbes communities and list makers, to ignite conversations and inform each other on what’s to come in their respective industries. Main stage programming, to be held on September 29 and 30, will feature today’s most prominent topics – from the creator economy, to AI and entrepreneurship.

“Now in its 12th year, the flagship Forbes Under 30 Summit connects like-minded individuals and entrepreneurs for four days of networking, learning, solving and building,” said Leann Bonanno, Chief Sales and Marketing Officer at Forbes. “Convening influential communities is core to what we do at Forbes, and we are proud to host this community of leaders in Columbus as we spotlight the entrepreneurial momentum of the city.”

As Forbes remains committed to spotlighting the key players who are leading in AI and hosting discussions that will help the industry prepare and embrace what’s to come, the Under 30 Summit, for the first time ever, will feature a content track dedicated to AI programming. Leading AI voices such as Rowan Cheung, Founder & CEO, The Rundown, Sirio Berati, AI Creator and Founder & CEO, ENHANCOR AI and Trace Johnson, Cofounder, AI Owl, will discuss, debate and demo the future of AI across business, culture, health, entertainment, social impact and more.

Attendees will hear from an elite roster of speakers also including:

Alex Warren, Singer-Songwriter (performer)

Vivek Ramaswamy , Entrepreneur and Candidate for Ohio Governor

, Entrepreneur and Candidate for Ohio Governor Hemant Taneja , CEO, General Catalyst

, CEO, General Catalyst Suni Lee , 3-Time Olympic Medalist

, 3-Time Olympic Medalist Lili Reinhart , Actress, Producer and Founder, Personal Day

, Actress, Producer and Founder, Personal Day Allison Ellsworth , Cofounder & Brand Advisor, poppi

, Cofounder & Brand Advisor, poppi Jeni Britton , Founder & CEO, Floura and Founder, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams

, Founder & CEO, Floura and Founder, Jeni’s Splendid Ice Creams Amy Liu , Founder & CEO, Tower 28

, Founder & CEO, Tower 28 Jake Shane , Comedian, Digital Entertainer and Podcast Host

, Comedian, Digital Entertainer and Podcast Host Marissa Bode , Actress & Activist

, Actress & Activist Blake Resnick , Founder & CEO, BRINC Drones

, Founder & CEO, BRINC Drones Lucy Guo , Founder & CEO, Passes

, Founder & CEO, Passes Brianna LaPaglia , Media Personality & Cultural Commentator

, Media Personality & Cultural Commentator Josh Richards , Entrepreneur, Multi-Hyphenate Creator & Cultural Architect

, Entrepreneur, Multi-Hyphenate Creator & Cultural Architect Anna Cathcart , Award-Winning Actress

, Award-Winning Actress Emily Oberg , Founder, Sporty & Rich

, Founder, Sporty & Rich Cherry Beagles , Founder & CEO, The 400 Club

, Founder & CEO, The 400 Club Avante Price, Cofounder & CEO, Posh

Cofounder & CEO, Posh Rowan Cheung , Founder & CEO, The Rundown

, Founder & CEO, The Rundown Sirio Berati , AI Creator and Founder & CEO, ENHANCOR AI

, AI Creator and Founder & CEO, ENHANCOR AI Jonathan Lord , Cofounder & CTO, Flux Marine

, Cofounder & CTO, Flux Marine Soyoung Lee , Cofounder & Head of Business Development, TwelveLabs

, Cofounder & Head of Business Development, TwelveLabs Jenny Wang , Founder & CEO, Alta

, Founder & CEO, Alta Claudia Sulewski , Founder & Creative Director, CYKLAR

, Founder & Creative Director, CYKLAR Trace Johnson, Cofounder & President, AI Owl

Cofounder & President, AI Owl Xiye Bastida, Cofounder & Executive Director, Re-Earth Initiative

Cofounder & Executive Director, Re-Earth Initiative Danielle Guizio, CEO & Designer, GUIZIO

CEO & Designer, GUIZIO Katherine Sizov , Founder & CEO, Strella

, Founder & CEO, Strella Nikita Singareddy , Cofounder & CEO, Fortuna Health

, Cofounder & CEO, Fortuna Health Katie Fang , Beauty Creator

, Beauty Creator Jared Quincy Davis , Founder & CEO, Mithril

, Founder & CEO, Mithril Will McKelvey , Investor, Lerer Hippeau

, Investor, Lerer Hippeau Jerome Foster , Tree Equity Ambassador, American Forests

, Tree Equity Ambassador, American Forests Benji Backer , Founder & CEO, Nature Is Nonpartisan

, Founder & CEO, Nature Is Nonpartisan Zoe Wrenn, Founder & CEO, Tambor

Founder & CEO, Tambor Jahanvi Sardana, Partner, Index Ventures

To highlight the bustling and culturally-rich capital of Ohio, Forbes will also be hosting a number of experiences including industry-focused excursions, local culinary offerings, a legendary city crawl, a powerful day of community service and more.

“The two most recent Under 30 Summits in Cleveland and Cincinnati demonstrated why more and more cutting-edge companies, entrepreneurs and venture capitalists are choosing to invest in Ohio,” said JobsOhio President and CEO J.P. Nauseef. “We look forward to highlighting Ohio’s value proposition from another vibrant, thriving city as Columbus welcomes some of our country’s brightest talent, founders and leaders from across sector lines.”

For additional information or to attend the Forbes Under 30 Summit in September, visit: Forbes Under 30 Summit.

To join the conversation on social, follow #Under30Summit.

JobsOhio is the Title Sponsor for the 2025 Under 30 Summit. Rabbit Hole, Absolut, Jameson, Código 1530 and Skrewball Peanut Butter Whiskey are the Partner Sponsors. Pratt Industries is the Supporting Sponsor. OHLQ is the Contributing Sponsor.

