Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surge as Amap Takes on Meituan in Lifestyle AI Race

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/10 17:33
EPNS
PUSH$0.0364+0.22%
Core DAO
CORE$0.4711+3.88%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1487-9.10%

TLDR

  • Alibaba’s Amap adds AI lifestyle rankings, taking aim at Meituan’s core turf.
  • Alibaba boosts Amap with AI “Street Stars,” challenging Meituan in lifestyle.
  • Amap’s AI upgrade fuels Alibaba’s lifestyle push but stirs regulatory risks.
  • Alibaba bets on AI in Amap to rival Meituan, sparking fierce market battle.
  • Amap’s AI-powered shift deepens Alibaba-Meituan rivalry in lifestyle space.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited (BABA) shares ended the September 9 session at $147.10, gaining 4.18%, but slipped 1.35% pre-market.

Alibaba Group (BABA)

This rise came as Alibaba introduced a major upgrade to its mapping app Amap, signaling a strategic shift. While the stock saw momentum from the AI push, questions remain about competitive and regulatory risks.

Amap Expands into Lifestyle Territory with AI-Powered Rankings

Amap has launched a new feature called “Street Stars,” aiming to transform how users explore local services and destinations. The feature uses AI algorithms to rank restaurants, hotels, and tourist spots for 170 million daily users. This shift moves Amap beyond navigation and into Meituan’s core lifestyle business.

To support the launch, Amap has committed 1 billion yuan in subsidies for in-store and ride-hailing coupons. The service will initially reach 300 cities and include 1.6 million business listings across sectors. This approach reflects Alibaba’s broader strategy to build a comprehensive consumption platform around AI capabilities.

Meituan has long dominated the local-lifestyle segment through Dianping, which helps users discover and book dining options. In response, Meituan announced its own revamp and plans to distribute 25 million coupons to retain user engagement. The competition between the two tech giants is now centered on AI-driven user experience and real-time engagement.

Competitive Heat in Instant Retail and Regulatory Scrutiny

Alibaba and Meituan are intensifying their battle in the one-hour delivery space, flooding the market with steep discounts and coupons. The fierce competition comes amid slow domestic consumption, pressuring companies to drive short-term demand through subsidies. As a result, the price war has deepened in key service categories.

The Chinese government has expressed concerns about aggressive pricing models in the e-commerce and delivery sectors. Regulators have held multiple meetings with major firms to warn against unsustainable pricing practices. A prolonged discount cycle could attract further oversight and disrupt growth plans across the tech industry.

Alibaba’s move into lifestyle rankings increases its exposure to these tensions as it seeks to pull users from rivals. The market now watches how far the company can push AI-led innovation without triggering regulatory intervention. As the platform expands, compliance will remain a key balancing act for sustained momentum.

Cloud and AI Business Emerges as Long-Term Growth Engine

While the e-commerce segment remains stable, Alibaba’s Cloud Intelligence Group is becoming a central growth pillar. The unit reported 26% annual revenue growth, with AI-related services growing at triple-digit rates for eight straight quarters. This reflects growing enterprise demand for AI infrastructure across industries in China.

AI now contributes over 20% of Alibaba’s external cloud revenue, demonstrating the scale of adoption. As companies digitize operations, Alibaba is capturing the shift by offering computing, storage, and AI platforms. This positions the company to benefit from China’s broader AI-led transformation and enterprise modernization.

Alibaba continues to scale its cloud and AI offerings while embedding them across consumer-facing platforms like Amap. The integration strategy strengthens the ecosystem and differentiates it in a crowded market. With both AI and lifestyle services expanding, Alibaba is building a diversified foundation for sustained growth.

 

The post Alibaba (BABA) Stock: Surge as Amap Takes on Meituan in Lifestyle AI Race appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

PANews reported on September 10th that according to CoinDesk, cryptocurrency mining and artificial intelligence-related stocks rose across the board on Tuesday, driven by Nebius Group's $17.4 billion GPU supply agreement with Microsoft. The CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF (WGMI) rose 12% to a record high of $33.13. The ETF has risen 44% year-to-date, surpassing its listing price of approximately $30. Year-to-date, the fund's top two holdings have been particularly strong performers: IREN (IREN) has surged 188%, while Cipher Mining (CIFR) has gained 90%. WGMI manages $175.7 million in assets and has an expense ratio of 0.75%. The AI boom has also boosted Oracle (ORCL), which surged 30% in pre-market trading on Wednesday.
Boom
BOOM$0.011632+61.48%
NodeAI
GPU$0.2011-7.62%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
PANews2025/09/10 18:33
Partager
The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

OpenAI's GPT-5 promised groundbreaking AI improvements. But instead, the reaction was loud and negative. Reddit threads, TechRadar reviews, and forums were full of frustration.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1486-8.72%
Partager
Hackernoon2025/09/10 15:46
Partager
Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Meme coins are evolving fast, moving beyond simple hype cycles into projects with real hooks, culture-driven branding, and in some cases, surprising utility. Some of the best crypto presales to buy right now are riding this wave, blending early traction with unique narratives that stand out in a crowded market. From Bitcoin-inspired scalability to gamified […]
RealLink
REAL$0.06145-0.74%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$54.49+1.54%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/10 18:23
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

AI stocks extend rally, CoinShares Bitcoin Mining ETF hits all-time high

The GPT-5 Problem: Breaking Down the Backlash and User Complaints

Top 5 Crypto Presales to Buy Now – Next Cryptos Set to Explode

Bitwise CIO Matt Hougan zegt dat banken betere rente moeten aanhouden tegen stablecoins

Everything You Need to Know About Dead Code