Alibaba Founder’s Financial Firm Purchases 10,000 Ethereum for Web3 Expansion

Par : Coinspeaker
2025/09/03 05:39
Movement
MOVE$0.119+3.56%
Mind-AI
MA$0.0005516+7.77%
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.63+1.06%

Yunfeng Financial Group Limited, the Hong Kong-listed company co-founded by Alibaba’s Jack Ma, announced a purchase of $44 million in Ethereum ETH $4 323 24h volatility: 1.7% Market cap: $520.55 B Vol. 24h: $33.05 B , close to 10,000 ETH, on September 2, marking its expansion into cryptocurrency markets amid China’s evolving stance on digital assets.

Ma’s Financial Empire Makes $44M Crypto Bet

The financial services firm disclosed the purchase of 10,000 ETH tokens through a voluntary announcement to the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. Yunfeng’s board approved the cryptocurrency acquisition as strategic reserve assets, funded entirely through internal cash reserves rather than external financing—a different approach from other public companies, such as SharpLink.

The executive director and interim CEO, Huang Xin, signed the announcement, stating that the purchase aligns with the company’s July 2024 strategic roadmap, which prioritizes the Web3, Real-World Assets tokenization, digital currency, ESG Net-Zero Assets, and artificial intelligence sectors.

The Ethereum holdings will be reflected as investments on Yunfeng’s financial statements, supporting technological innovation across blockchain-based services.

From Alibaba to Crypto: Jack Ma’s Next Chapter

Yunfeng Financial operates as the publicly traded arm of Yunfeng Capital, the private equity firm Ma co-founded with David Yu in 2010. The company provides comprehensive financial technology services, including brokerage, asset management, insurance, and fintech solutions across Asian markets.

The timing of Yunfeng’s cryptocurrency investment reflects broader shifts in China’s approach to digital assets and blockchain technology. While maintaining restrictions on cryptocurrency trading, Chinese authorities are increasingly recognizing the applications of blockchain technology in financial services and digital infrastructure development, such as stablecoins.

Yunfeng’s board emphasized that the Ethereum purchase provides infrastructure support for Real-World Asset (RWA) tokenization activities and Web3 client services. The company plans to explore ETH applications within its insurance business while developing innovative scenarios compatible with Web3 technology.

The financial firm’s strategy focuses on comprehensive integration between finance and technology, aiming to enhance the client service experience and economic autonomy by leveraging cryptocurrency capabilities. Management believes the digital asset allocation optimizes Yunfeng’s asset structure while reducing reliance on traditional currencies.

Chinese Giants Join Corporate Crypto Treasury Trend

The Ethereum acquisition positions Yunfeng among publicly traded firms adopting cryptocurrency treasury strategies, following companies like SharpLink Gaming and Bitmine globally. However, Yunfeng represents the highest-profile Chinese financial services firm making such an investment amid ongoing regulatory restrictions.

The cryptocurrency purchase demonstrates how Chinese entrepreneurs adapt to evolving regulatory landscapes while pursuing innovation opportunities. Yunfeng’s strategic approach through established financial institutions contrasts with Ma’s previous leadership of direct technology companies, reflecting lessons learned from the regulatory challenges faced by Alibaba and Ant Group in the past.

next

The post Alibaba Founder’s Financial Firm Purchases 10,000 Ethereum for Web3 Expansion appeared first on Coinspeaker.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury before the IPO with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH The Ether Machine strengthens its ETH treasury with an in-kind commitment of 150,000 ETH underwritten by Jeffrey Berns, founder of Blockchains, bringing the total holdings to 495,362 ETH – equivalent to an estimated value of approximately […]
Ethereum
ETH$4,330.67+1.21%
Partager
The Cryptonomist2025/09/03 00:54
Partager
U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

The U.S. manufacturing industry reportedly contracted again in August, the sixth time in a row it has happened this year.  This comes as factories struggle with the fallout from Trump’s import tariffs, which have affected the current business environment so much, some manufacturers are reminded of the Great Recession. Trump’s import tariffs may be doing […]
SIX
SIX$0.02145-0.32%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.41+1.50%
MAY
MAY$0.04288+0.23%
Partager
Cryptopolitan2025/09/03 05:30
Partager
Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

Analysis of whale activity, USDC integration, technical levels, and how Outset PR helps crypto projects engineer visibility with data-driven campaigns.
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.83+4.93%
USDCoin
USDC$0.9999+0.01%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03653+2.81%
Partager
Cryptodaily2025/09/03 05:40
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ether Machine: treasury at 495,362 ETH towards the IPO

U.S. manufacturing has contracted for six consecutive months as of August 2025

Aggressive $19M USDC Inflow in HYPE Signals Investor Confidence: Will Whales Push HYPE Price to New ATHs?

SEC and CFTC open doors for spot crypto trading on US-registered exchanges

Ethena’s USDe has become the third-largest stablecoin, surpassing DAI and USDS