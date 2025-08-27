Alibaba under pressure to turn profits from its AI business in China

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/08/27 21:22
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1257-0.86%

Alibaba will highlight its artificial intelligence strategy in its latest quarterly results, but analysts say the company still struggles to turn years of spending into real profits.

Alibaba and rivals Tencent and Baidu have spent billions building large language models and adding AI to their platforms since ChatGPT’s success. However, Chinese consumers avoid paid AI services, making it hard for these firms to earn quick returns despite heavy spending.

Alibaba targets business clients after weak consumer demand

Over the past year, Alibaba has made huge investments in AI with upgrades and demonstrations, such as integrating its Qwen-Long model directly into its cloud platform. These efforts show how determined the company is to stay ahead of rivals like Tencent and Baidu, and prove to investors that it can produce visible results from years of spending. 

But despite its frequent product launches and marketing campaigns, Chinese consumers aren’t as willing to pay for AI subscriptions as customers in Western markets. 

For this reason, Alibaba and its competitors have begun selling AI through cloud-based application programming interface (API) services to enterprise customers. The plan is to encourage large companies to adopt these tools at scale to recover the revenue the consumer market has failed to deliver. 

Moving to enterprise clients doesn’t solve all of Alibaba’s problems; instead, it has created new challenges that could be just as difficult to manage. The industry’s biggest issue is intense competition because companies undercut each other to attract corporate customers. The problem with this approach is that the competing companies would sacrifice the margins they need to convince investors that their investments weren’t in vain.

For example, Alibaba slashed prices on its Qwen-Long model’s API by a huge 97% and started charging 0.0005 yuan for every thousand tokens processed. ByteDance followed suit a month later and lowered the cost of its Doubao model by 63% to make it 2.6 yuan per million tokens. 

Analysts say these sharp discounts may attract customers searching for affordable AI solutions in the short term. Still, the companies will struggle to generate enough profits in the near future. 

Alibaba also has to worry about the increasing number of open-source AI models in China. Developers like DeepSeek released their models freely to the public to give other businesses, researchers, and startups access to advanced AI without licensing fees.

This open-source approach may spread AI adoption across the economy, but it also largely reduces the incentives for enterprises to purchase similar products with a price tag.

Price cuts and tough competition slow down Alibaba’s growth

Alibaba’s cloud business is the main host for its AI services, and in the April–June quarter, it reported a revenue of 31.4 billion yuan ($4.4 billion). Data compiled by LSEG estimates this is about a 4.3% increase from the previous quarter and an 18% rise compared with the same period a year earlier.

The numbers may seem healthy at first, but compared to Alibaba’s past performance, where the company delivered faster growth in its cloud performance, they’re less impressive. Analysts also say that even though the company is expanding, its pace is extremely slow due to the high competition as it tries to recover strong financial returns for its large AI investments. 

Alibaba’s e-commerce segment, which still makes up the largest overall revenue, also struggles in the face of China’s economic weakness and aggressive competition. Tight household budgets in the country have caused consumers to be cautious of their spending. 

The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

TVL is just a vanity metric. What really matters is who controls the flow of liquidity, not who owns the protocol or even who hands out the most rewards.
FLOW
FLOW$0.391+2.46%
Notcoin
NOT$0.001828+1.44%
Partager
PANews2025/05/11 10:30
Partager
XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Ethereum hit a new all-time high of $4,800, while Bitcoin and XRP rebounded simultaneously. Analysts suggest that if XRP breaks through the $3.21 resistance level, it could reach new highs. Amid price volatility and regulatory pressures, investors can not only monitor market trends but also convert XRP/ETH into a stable daily income through SAVVY MINING cloud mining. No hardware required, enjoy 24-hour automatic settlement of profits, and lock in long-term growth potential. How to Participate in SAVVY MINING and Earn XRP and ETH 1. Register an account: Visit the SAVVY MINING official website and register to unlock all the platform’s services and products. 2. Free Trial: New users will receive a $15 bonus to purchase a starter contract and earn $0.60 in daily returns, allowing them to experience cloud mining without any investment. 3. Contract Selection: Choose from a variety of carefully designed mining contracts or use the smart calculator to customize your plan. See your first earnings in just 24 hours. Learn more here. 4. Automatic Settlement: After contract activation, profits are automatically distributed within 24 hours; upon maturity, principal is automatically returned. Users can freely choose to withdraw or reinvest, offering flexibility and convenience. Why Choose SAVVY MINING Compliant Operations: Registered with the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA), ensuring legitimacy and transparency. Green Energy: Powered by 100% renewable energy, contributing to carbon neutrality. Fund Security: SSL encryption and cold wallet storage provide bank-grade security, and every investment is insured by AIG. No Entry Requirements: No equipment or technical skills are required, making it suitable for beginners. Fast Customer Service: 24/7 online support with an average response time of 1-3 minutes can answer all your questions. Multi-Currency Support: Supports deposits and withdrawals of BTC, ETH, XRP, SOL, DOGE, LTC, USDT, BCH, USDC, and (USDT-ERC20). Referral Rewards: The affiliate program offers rewards of up to $100,000 and a permanent referral rebate of 3% + 1.5%. About SAVVY MINING: SAVVY MINING is a leading global cloud mining service provider, providing secure and compliant services to over 8 million users in over 170 countries. Powered by Bitmain’s technical support, we focus not only on Bitcoin mining and blockchain infrastructure upgrades, but also on promoting global financial education and financial inclusion. Our mining farms are powered by 100% renewable energy, achieving carbon neutrality. SAVVY MINING not only helps you grow your wealth, but also gives you the opportunity to participate in a greener future. In short: safety and sustainability shape the future. In the cloud mining industry, security and trust are paramount. SAVVY MINING is user-centric, ensuring the security of funds and data, full transparency in operations, and strict adherence to compliance standards. Furthermore, our mines in multiple countries utilize 100% renewable energy to ensure true carbon neutrality. This model not only reduces environmental impact but also provides investors with sustainable, long-term returns. At SAVVY MINING, you gain not only wealth growth but also the opportunity to participate in a greener future. For more information, please visit https://savvymining.com/ or download the app
XRP
XRP$3.0148+2.83%
Ethereum
ETH$4,649.36+2.75%
Partager
CryptoNews2025/08/27 22:10
Partager
Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

PANews reported on June 20 that the Securities and Exchange Commission of Thailand (SEC) announced the launch of a public consultation on new rules for the listing of digital assets,
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.065+6.73%
Partager
PANews2025/06/20 15:15
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Liquidity Wars 3.0: Bribery Becomes a Market

XRP Price Prediction: ETH Sees Another Breakthrough. SAVVY MINING Utilizes Market Fluctuations

Thailand SEC solicits public opinions on new rules for listing crypto assets, and the opinion collection will last until July 21

Revolutionary: Ava Labs Unveils Horizon for Secure RWA-Backed Loans

AguilaTrades has closed 20 times of BTC long positions and opened 20 times of Bitcoin short positions