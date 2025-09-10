Alibaba's amap is launching an AI-powered “Street Stars” feature

Par : Cryptopolitan
2025/09/10 14:10
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198349-1.66%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1511-8.53%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.02005-0.98%
RWAX
APP$0.002499-1.26%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00661+0.15%

Alibaba’s Amap is moving beyond basic navigation and into Meituan’s territory. It now ranks restaurants, hotels, and tourist spots in the app to help people choose where to eat, stay, and visit.

The change shows the rivalry between two of China’s biggest internet companies is intensifying as they compete for everyday spending.

Alibaba and Meituan are competing for the “instant retail” market, one-hour deliveries packed with coupons and flash deals.

Announced Wednesday, Amap’s new feature called “Street Stars” will rely on AI to rank places for the app’s 170 million daily users.

To kick off the service, the app is putting up 1 billion yuan ($140.43 million) in incentives, letting people claim coupons for ride-hailing or in-store offers. The rollout will start in 300 cities and cover 1.6 million listings for local shops and services.

For years, Chinese diners and travelers have turned to apps such as Meituan’s Dazhong Dianping to check reviews, find places to eat and make reservations.

Meituan said on its official WeChat account on Wednesday that it is refreshing Dianping’s take-away offering from top-rated eateries and will hand out 25 million consumption coupons.

On a post-earnings call, Reuters reports, Alibaba Group CEO Eddie Wu described Amap’s AI revamp and said it is positioned as a “new gateway for future lifestyle services,” tied to Alibaba’s plan for a “comprehensive consumption platform.” The regulatory reaction is still unclear.

Officials have already called in top e-commerce and delivery platforms for several meetings, and the continuing price war clashes with guidance that warns against a race to the bottom.

China’s online giants risk profits in price war for market share

As Cryptopolitan noted before, the struggle among China’s online giants to capture instant retail is weighing in on profits in the short to medium term and add to deflationary pressure in the world’s second-largest economy.

Players including Alibaba, Meituan and JD.com  have flooded users with promotions to seize share in the one-hour segment, burning cash, narrowing margins and drawing investor queries about strategy.

The spending spree has eaten into margins, and investors want clarity on how the companies will balance pursuit of market share with returns.

Regulators have taken note as companies step up price cuts in a period marked by soft real-estate values and fragile employment. As firms posted results for the quarter ended June 30, competition dominated analyst discussions and management remarks.

JD.com CEO Sandy Xu cautioned about unsustainable “excessive competition.” Meituan CEO Wang Xing referred to a “new phase of competition,” and PDD Holdings co-CEO Zhao Jiazhen said rivalry “has intensified further” during the quarter.

Earlier this year, JD.com launched a rival food-delivery app after Meituan widened its product range. Alibababa’s Ele.me, also boosted its spending.

All three groups have pledged billions of dollars to expand their footprint. Nomura analysts estimate the sector burned more than $4 billion in cash in the second quarter alone.

Want your project in front of crypto’s top minds? Feature it in our next industry report, where data meets impact.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Avalon Labs executed a $1.88 million AVL coin buyback, burning 37% of the supply. The price of AVL rose 9% to $0.15 after this significant burn announcement. Continue Reading:Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback The post Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback appeared first on COINTURK NEWS.
Oasis
ROSE$0.02726-2.08%
Avalon
AVL$0.1476+8.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:25
Partager
Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

BitcoinWorld Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy The world of digital assets is rapidly evolving, and with it, the urgent need for robust regulatory frameworks. A recent high-level meeting between South Korean lawmaker Min Byung-deok and former U.S. Representative Patrick McHenry underscores a pivotal moment for global digital asset policy. This significant discussion, reported by ET News, signals a strong intent to foster international collaboration. On Tuesday, these two influential figures exchanged views on crucial aspects of crypto regulation. Their dialogue aims to pave the way for a more harmonized future, addressing the complexities and opportunities presented by the burgeoning digital economy. Why is Digital Asset Policy Cooperation Crucial? The digital asset space transcends national borders. A lack of unified standards can unfortunately hinder innovation and create regulatory arbitrage. Therefore, cooperation, like this important discussion on digital asset policy, is absolutely essential for ensuring compatibility and interoperability across different markets. This proactive approach seeks to build a stable and secure environment for all participants worldwide. By working together, nations can mitigate risks, foster innovation, and unlock the full potential of blockchain technology. Such collaborative efforts are foundational for a thriving global digital economy. Shaping the Future: Key Areas of Digital Asset Policy Discussion The core of their conversation centered on two critical pillars: Enacting a Basic Law for Digital Assets: This involves establishing foundational legal principles to govern the entire digital asset ecosystem. Such a framework provides much-needed clarity and a predictable environment for businesses and investors alike. Institutionalization of Stablecoins: Stablecoins, designed to maintain a stable value, are increasingly important for transactions and financial stability. Their proper integration into traditional financial systems requires careful regulatory consideration to manage risks while harnessing their potential benefits. Both Min and McHenry agreed on the necessity of strengthening cooperation between the U.S. and South Korea. This collaboration is vital for improving the compatibility and interoperability of their respective digital asset policy frameworks, setting a global example for others to follow. The Wisdom Behind a Forward-Thinking Digital Asset Policy Former Rep. McHenry, with his extensive experience as chairman of the U.S. House Financial Services Committee, offered valuable insights. He commended the approach, stating that “addressing the entire digital asset ecosystem is a very wise and forward-thinking strategy.” He further emphasized South Korea’s unique opportunity: “South Korea could achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles.” This highlights the immense benefit of a comprehensive, principle-based digital asset policy. By laying strong groundwork now, South Korea can position itself as a global leader in responsible innovation. This can potentially set a benchmark for other nations to follow, demonstrating how to balance progress with protection effectively and responsibly. Navigating the Complexities of Digital Asset Policy While the path to harmonized digital asset policy is promising, it is not without its challenges. Policymakers frequently encounter several hurdles: Regulatory Divergence: Different nations often have varied legal traditions and economic priorities, making it complex to align regulations seamlessly across borders. Rapid Technological Change: The pace of innovation in digital assets often outstrips the speed of legislative processes. This requires flexible and adaptable policy frameworks that can evolve quickly. Consumer Protection vs. Innovation: Striking the right balance between safeguarding investors and fostering technological advancement is a continuous tightrope walk for policymakers. These high-level discussions are crucial steps in addressing these complexities head-on. They aim for solutions that promote both security and growth within the digital asset sector, ensuring a robust future. The meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry represents a significant stride towards global collaboration on digital asset policy. Their shared vision for robust legislation and the institutionalization of stablecoins underscores a collective commitment to building a more secure, interoperable, and innovative digital asset landscape. This partnership could indeed set a powerful precedent for future international regulatory efforts, shaping the future of finance for everyone. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) Q1: What was the primary focus of the meeting between Min Byung-deok and Patrick McHenry? A1: The primary focus was to discuss crucial aspects of digital asset policy, including enacting a basic law for digital assets and the institutionalization of stablecoins, aiming for enhanced US-South Korea cooperation. Q2: Why is international cooperation important for digital assets? A2: International cooperation is vital because digital assets transcend national borders. It helps ensure compatibility and interoperability between different markets, mitigating risks and fostering innovation through harmonized digital asset policy. Q3: What did Patrick McHenry say about South Korea’s potential in digital asset legislation? A3: McHenry commented that South Korea has the potential to achieve legislation far superior to that of most other countries if it firmly establishes foundational principles for its digital asset policy. Q4: What are stablecoins, and why are they a key discussion point? A4: Stablecoins are cryptocurrencies designed to maintain a stable value, often pegged to a fiat currency. Their institutionalization is a key discussion point because proper regulation is needed to manage risks and integrate them safely into financial systems. Q5: What challenges do policymakers face in developing digital asset policy? A5: Policymakers face challenges such as regulatory divergence among nations, the rapid pace of technological change requiring adaptable frameworks, and balancing consumer protection with fostering innovation. Did you find this discussion on US-South Korea digital asset cooperation insightful? Share this article with your network on social media to spread awareness about the evolving landscape of global digital asset policy and the crucial steps being taken towards a more secure and innovative future! To learn more about the latest digital asset policy trends, explore our article on key developments shaping crypto regulation and institutional adoption. This post Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Union
U$0.00968-3.87%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198081-1.97%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01714+0.29%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/10 14:15
Partager
Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days

Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days

The post Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News On September 9, Spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded $23.05 million in total net inflows, driven by $169 million from BlackRock’s IBIT. Spot Ethereum ETFs turned positive with $44.16 million in inflows after six straight days of outflows. Bitcoin ETF Breakdown The Bitcoin net inflow is $23.05 million, led by BlackRock’s IBIT $169.31 million in net inflows. …
SIX
SIX$0.02144-0.96%
FLOW
FLOW$0.4096-0.96%
LayerNet
NET$0.0000949-0.94%
Partager
CoinPedia2025/09/10 15:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avalon Labs Accelerates AVL Coin Burn with Strategic Buyback

Pioneering Breakthrough: US and South Korea Forge Ahead on Digital Asset Policy

Daily ETF Flow Report (September 9): Bitcoin Hits $23M Inflows, Ethereum Rebounds After Six Days

Trump’s mixed signals put India’s U.S. ally status in question

MIM hacker launders $7.5m worth of stolen funds through Tornado Cash