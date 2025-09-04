All ‘Conjuring’ Universe Films Ranked Worst To Best By Rotten Tomatoes

“The Conjuring: Last Rites” partial poster featuring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga. Warner Bros. Pictures

The Conjuring: Last Rites, starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga, is new in theaters this week. How does the film’s Rotten Tomatoes rating stack up against all of the other Conjuring films and its spinoffs?

Rated R, The Conjuring: Last Rites plays in Thursday previews before opening in theaters nationwide on Friday. The official summary of the film reads, “The Conjuring: Last Rites delivers another thrilling chapter of the iconic Conjuring Cinematic Universe, based on real events.

“Vera Farmiga and Patrick Wilson reunite for one last case as renowned, real-life paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren in a powerful and spine-chilling addition to the global box office-breaking franchise.”

Directed by Michael Chaves, The Conjuring: Last Rites also stars Mia Tomlinson and Ben Hardy as Ed and Lorraine’s daughter Judy Warren and her boyfriend, Tony Spera, and Steve Coulter, who reprises his role as Father Gordon.

The Conjuring Cinematic Universe kicked off in 2013 with the release of director James Wan’s The Conjuring, followed by two more Conjuring movies and six spinoff movies including The Nun and Annabelle.

The Conjuring: Last Rites marks the fourth and final Conjuring movie and the 10th Conjuring Cinematic Universe film overall. Below are Rotten Tomatoes ratings for all 10 films from worst to best.

10. ‘The Nun’ (2018)

The frightening evil specter of the title character in The Nun was first introduced in The Conjuring 2 in 2016, and the character, played by Bonnie Aarons, got her own Conjuring spinoff movie in 2018.

The Nun, a prequel movie that also stars Taissa Farmiga and Demián Bichir, got a 24% “rotten” rating on RT based on 206 reviews and a Popcornmeter score of 35% on RT based on 5,000-plus verified user ratings.

9. ‘Annabelle’ (2014)

The demonically possessed doll Annabelle was first introduced in 2013’s The Conjuring and was at the center of the first spinoff movie in The Conjuring Cinematic Universe in 2014.

Annabelle, which stars Annabelle Wallis, Ward Horton and Alfre Woodard, received a 28% “rotten” review on RT based on 133 reviews and a 35% “rotten” Popcornmeter score based on 50,000-plus verified user ratings.

8. ‘The Curse of La Llorona’ (2016)

Although The Curse of La Llorona is not formally considered a part of The Conjuring Cinematic Universe, there are some story and character crossovers from other Conjuring films, so the film is included here.

Linda Cardellini, Raymond Cruz and Patricia Velasquez star in the film, where a haunted spirit, the La Llorona (Marisol Ramirez), with a tragic past terrorizes a family in 1970s Los Angeles.

The Curse of La Llorona earned a 26% “rotten” rating on RT based on 188 reviews and a Popcornmeter score of 35% “rotten” based on 2,500-plus verified user ratings.

While The Curse of La Llorona was panned by critics, director Michael Chaves impressed the film’s producers James Wan and Gary Daubermaun enough to hire the filmmaker to hire him to direct 2021’s The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It and The Conjuring: Last Rites.

7. ‘The Nun II’ (2018)

Another prequel movie, The Nun II, once again stars Bonnie Aarons as the demonic habit-wearing spirit and Taissa Farmiga as Sister Irene.

The Nun II received a 51% “rotten” rating on RT based on 153 reviews, but received a “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

6. ‘The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It’ (2021)

The third Conjuring movie stars Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warner is based again on a true story, this time where a man is trying to use demonic possession in a case where he is accused of murder.

The Conjuring: The Devil Made Me Do It earned a 56% “rotten” rating on RT, but the film fared far better with audiences on the site, who awarded the film with a “fresh” 83% Popcornmeter score based on 1,000-plus verified user ratings.

5. ‘The Conjuring: Last Rites’ (2025)

As of this publication, the final Conjuring movie starring Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga as Ed and Lorraine Warren lands smack dab in the middle of the best and worst rated Conjuring Cinematic Universe films on Rotten Tomatoes.

To date, The Conjuring: Last Rites has earned a 62% “fresh” rating based on 37 reviews, a number that is bound to fluctuate once the film hits theaters later this week. The RT Popcornmeter score for the film is still pending.

4. ‘Annabelle Comes Home’ (2019)

Although the film doesn’t have a Conjuring title, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga are featured in a supporting capactity as Ed and Lorraine Warrenb in this Annabelle tale, where the doll manages to terrorize people even though it is stored in the couple’s room of possessed artifacts.

Annabelle Comes Home received a 64% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 209 reviews, while audiences on RT gave the film a 70% “fresh” rating based on 5,000-plus verified user ratings.

As more reviews for The Conjuring: Last Rites are posted on RT, it’s possible that Annabelle Comes Home could flip-flop it’s ranking with the film and end up at No. 5 on RT’s list of Conjuring Cinematic Universe movies.

3. ‘Annabelle: Creation’ (2017)

Annabelle the doll finally gets an origin story with Annabelle Creation, a prequel movie that chronicles how the demonically possessed object came to be. Anthony LaPaglia and Miranda Otto star as a toymaker and his wife, who suffer the tragic loss of their young daughter, Bee (Samara Lee) — whose real name is Annabelle.

Annabelle: Creation received a 70% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 189 reviews and a 68% “fresh” Popcornmeter rating based on 10,000-plus verified user ratings.

‘The Conjuring 2’ (2015)

Following the big success of the original Conjuring movie in 2013, Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga reprised their roles of Ed and Lorraine Warren for The Conjuring 2, where they examined the real-life case of the Enfield Haunting in Enfield, outside of London, England.

The Conjuring 2 earned an 80% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 252 reviews and an 82% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 50,000-plus verified user ratings.

1. ‘The Conjuring’ (2013)

Patrick Wilson and Vera Farmiga made their debuts as demonologists Ed and Lorraine Warren in the original Conjuring movie, based on a paranormal investigation by the couple in 1970.

In the film, the couple examines the haunting of a remote farmhouse, where a couple (Lili Taylor and Ron Livingston) live with their five children and are subject to horrifying occurrences — with one of them eventually becoming demonically possessed.

The Conjuring received an 86% “fresh” rating from RT critics based on 226 reviews. The film also received an 83% “fresh” Popcornmeter score based on 100,00o-plus verified user ratings.

The Conjuring: Last Rites plays in Thursday previews before opening in theaters nationwide on Friday.

