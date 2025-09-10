Allora Network prepares to launch Allora Mainnet with AI prediction feeds, staking, and builder tools

Another Platform, SwissBorg, Gets Hacked For $41 Million

The SwissBorg hack has drained $41M in SOL after Kiln's API was compromised. The company has also vowed to reimburse users and strengthen its security measures. The SwissBorg hack has shaken confidence in third-party crypto infrastructure after attackers drained about 193,000 SOL, worth nearly $41 million. $41 Million Stolen The hack targeted SwissBorg's Solana Earn […]