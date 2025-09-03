AlloyX Group merges with Huaying Holdings at a valuation of US$350 million

Par : PANews
2025/09/03 18:47
Hong Kong, September 3, 2025 – AlloyX Group ("AlloyX"), a Hong Kong-based fintech company specializing in stablecoin infrastructure for cross-border payments and institutional-grade asset tokenization, today announced it has entered into a merger agreement with Nasdaq-listed Huaying Holdings (NASDAQ: SWIN, "Huaying"). This merger will leverage the strengths of both parties in traditional finance and the Web3 ecosystem to jointly build a new financial ecosystem centered around stablecoins, promoting the deep integration of traditional finance and digital assets.

Prior to this merger, AlloyX had already received recognition from numerous internationally renowned investment institutions. Top institutions including Fenbushi Capital, Longling Capital, Kiln, Arbitrum Foundation, and Offchain Labs all participated in AlloyX's latest round of financing, demonstrating the industry's strong recognition of AlloyX's development prospects.

Peter Lok, Chairman of Huaying Holdings, said: "The global market for stablecoins has already reached hundreds of billions of dollars. We will go all out to build a world-leading, compliant, stablecoin-based new financial super platform. It is worth noting that all shareholders have voluntarily committed to a 12-month lock-up period, which fully demonstrates the AlloyX team's unwavering confidence and commitment to our shared long-term vision."

Dr. Zhu Haokang, Co-founder and CEO of AlloyX Group, said: "AlloyX is focused on innovation and practice in stablecoin payment infrastructure and RWA asset tokenization. We believe that the integration of compliance and technology-driven approaches will usher in a new era for digital finance. This merger will bring more secure, efficient, and convenient financial services to users around the world."

About AlloyX

AlloyX Limited is a technology company specializing in global stablecoin payments and asset tokenization, committed to deeply integrating traditional banking with blockchain services. Backed by several renowned investment institutions, the company aims to become a leading global and Asia's largest stablecoin service provider. For more information, please visit: https://www.alloyx.com/ .

