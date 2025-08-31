Almanak — active in the project with an eye on the drop

Go to the website and connect your wallet. Deposit USDC or USDT on the Ethereum network and farm points. Track your statistics in the Points section:Farm points. Data: Almanak
1. Guide to completing the activities
2. Conclusion
Almanak is a Web3 platform for creating, optimizing, and deploying financial strategies using AI-powered financial agents.
Currently, the project is running Campaign Season 1 — Stage 2, which will last until September 21. As part of the campaign, users need to deposit stablecoins on the platform with yields of up to 40% APY and additionally farm project points, which will later be converted into tokens.
The team has raised $11.45 million in funding from HashKey Capital, Shima Capital, RockawayX, and others.
In this guide, we’ll cover which activities are worth doing in the project, with a focus on the airdrop.
Go to the website and connect your wallet. Deposit USDC or USDT on the Ethereum network and farm points. Track your statistics in the Points section:Farm points. Data: Almanak
The project has a confirmed drop for farming points, but participation requires depositing stablecoins. Withdrawals from the platform take about two days, and the campaign will run until September 21. Follow the project’s social media channels to make sure you don’t miss important updates.
Highlights:
If you have any questions while completing activities, you can ask them in our Telegram chat.
Useful links: Website | Х | Discord