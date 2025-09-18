Almanak alUSD Lands on Pendle For Boosted Yield And Gains

There’s a perpetual wave of updates and new perks for the Almanak users! We have a successful campaign on Cookie, yields on stablecoins that were as high as 55% APY, and a sale on Legion that went beyond expectations!

DeFi was meant to be permissionless and unstoppable… yet so much of it still runs on spreadsheets, Discord calls, and endless manual work. Slow, fragmented, and controlled by closed teams! t That’s not the Web3 we were promised but Almanak is here to change that.

They’re building the foundation for AI-native DeFi! The vision is a system where autonomous agents take care of research, testing, optimization, and execution in minutes instead of weeks.

No bottlenecks, no gatekeepers… just verifiable, intelligent automation deploying capital at scale. It’s zero-code, cross-chain DeFi built for speed, scale, and composability, with security anchored by some of the best in crypto.

AI codes faster, and AI reasons faster. With Almanak AI is now building DeFi faster. The vision has serious backing! Names like Delphi, HashKey, Bankless, NEAR, Shima, and more are behind the Almanak vision!

The community is already rallying, with early builders stepping in through a curated KOL round on Legion. The Cookie cSnap campaign reached new heights for mindshare… and the APY is insane!

At the core of Almanak is the AI Swarm! Think of it as a fully autonomous quant team that handles everything…