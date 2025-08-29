Almost 500,000 Ford SUVs Recalled For Potential Brake Fluid Leak

Topline Ford is recalling almost 500,000 SUVs due to an issue that could cause them to leak brake fluid, the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration said—only one day after it recalled some 355,000 F-Series trucks over an instrument panel issue, further cementing the automaker’s position as having the highest number of recalls this year out of any manufacturer. The recall was issued Aug. 22. (Photo by Jaap Arriens/NurPhoto via Getty Images) NurPhoto via Getty Images

Ford recalled a total of 499,129 SUVs on Thursday, including Lincoln MKX models from 2016-2018 and 2015-2018 Ford Edge vehicles. The recall was made over an issue with the rear brake hose, which could rupture and leak brake fluid—possibly impacting the time it takes for a vehicle to come to a complete stop. No accidents or injuries have been identified due to the issue so far and only 1% of the recalled vehicles are likely affected, Ford told the NHTSA, but the automaker plans to notify owners of the risk between September 8-12. The automaker issued a separate recall on Wednesday for some Ford trucks over instrument panel display failures at startup, according to the NHTSA, stopping drivers from seeing critical information like speed and fuel level. A total of 355,656 Ford trucks are potentially impacted by the issue, the NHTSA reported. Wednesday’s recall applies to 2025 F-150 vehicles and these 2025 and 2026 models: F-550 Super Duty, F-450 Super Duty, F-350 Super Duty and the F-250 Super Duty. The instrument panel cluster can be fixed by dealers or through over-the-air updates, free of charge, according to the NHTSA.

Ford issued more recalls than any other manufacturer this year, accounting for 39% of 2025’s recalls so far, according to the NHTSA. Forest River has the second-most recalls but the RV manufacturer only accounts for 9% of recalls this year.

At least 105. That is how many recalls Ford has issued this year, according to NHTSA data. Electrical system problems account for the highest number of Ford’s recalls (23) and are followed by backover prevention recalls (14) and power train recalls (11).

Ford shares were up premarket but slid when markets opened on Thursday morning. They mostly remained stable on Wednesday, closing at $11.91, despite the news of the recall.

Ford’s stock performance has largely powered through the manufacturer’s numerous recalls, with shares up over 20% since the start of 2025. Ford’s second quarter revenue ($50.2 billion) bested Wall Street expectations as the automaker reinstated its full-year guidance, anticipating it could offset $1 billion of the $3 billion hit it is expecting to take from President Donald Trump’s tariffs, which include a 25% baseline rate on imported automobiles and parts. Ford CEO Jim Farley told CNBC his company makes about 80% of its vehicles in the U.S. but still imports parts from “all over the world,” noting the Trump administration is “very committed to supporting companies like Ford that have committed to the U.S. manufacturing base.”

