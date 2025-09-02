Almost Zero? Shibarium Transactions Sink to New Monthly Low

2025/09/02
Shibarium, the Layer-2 blockchain of the Shiba Inu (SHIB) ecosystem, has suffered significant delays in achieving crucial transaction milestones. This follows a severe drop in transaction volume on the Layer 2 since the last week of August 2025. The current transaction count is near zero, according to available data.

Has Shibarium’s 2 billion target derailed?

Shibariumscan data reveals that on Aug. 30, only 16,670 transactions were registered on the blockchain. This is a new low for the L2, which boasted transactions in the millions earlier in August.

Shibarium had been averaging over 4 million transactions per day, a move that allowed it to hit the 1.5 billion milestone recently.

Many community members had anticipated a sustained trajectory and set eyes on Shibarium hitting 2 billion transactions possibly before the end of September.

However, the current drop in transaction count may serve as a huge hurdle to attaining that crucial milestone.

Currently, the total transactions on Shibarium remain at 1,556,161,345. This implies that in the last 12 days, only 14.92 million transactions have been added on Shibarium.

This indicates a massive shift from when daily transactions were hovering around 3 to 4 million on average.

SHIB price pressure and ecosystem challenges

The dip suggests that user engagement has declined massively in the Shiba Inu ecosystem. Notably, when SHIB is performing optimally in the broader crypto ecosystem, user engagement generally registers a spike in addition to other tokens in the ecosystem.

However, Shiba Inu has been experiencing fluctuations for a while, and this might have had a significant impact on Shibarium’s transaction count.

Shiba Inu in the last 24 hours has dropped by 0.58%, underperforming relative to the broader crypto market, with an uptick of 0.74%. As of this writing, Shiba Inu is changing hands at $0.00001228, which represents a 0.02% decline within this period.

Analysts suggest that the persisting bearish sentiment with the meme coin might be due to ineffective burn activity in the ecosystem.

Source: https://u.today/almost-zero-shibarium-transactions-sink-to-new-monthly-low

