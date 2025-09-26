ALPHA DRIVE ONE, A.k.a. AD1

ALPHA DRIVE ONE // BOYS II PLANET Final 8 MNET

The second season of Mnet’s hit survival series, BOYS II PLANET, is now over.

The series, which premiered on July 17, featured 160 contestants – the largest number in the history of survival shows – fighting to make it to the Top 16. After their 11-week debut journey, watched by millions, the final eight winners were chosen to become the new group, ALPHA DRIVE ONE, a.k.a. ALD1.

The group’s name, following the planet theme format, signifies one official team “united by the passion and drive to be number one,” embodying “the catharsis of the K-pop drive.”

The series was streamed live across 251 countries and regions via the global K-pop content platform Mnet Plus, as well as its other service providers in the U.S. Each viewing platform saw an increase in viewership each week, even hitting the top in the K-Pop category on Japan’s leading OTT platform, ABEMA, and the variety show category on iQIYI international in China.

BOYS II PLANET Top 16 MNET

The final episode featured the Top 16 contestants, divided into two teams of eight, performing new songs in their last competition. ‘Brat Attitude,’ an EDM hip-hop track, was conducted by Chen Kai Wen, Park Dong-gyu, Chuei Li Yu, Kim Jun-seo, Zhang Jia Hao, He Xi Long, Chung Sang-hyeon, and Yumeki. ‘Never Been 2 Heaven,” a funky, upbeat track, was performed by Zhao An Xin, Lee Leo, Lee Sang-won, Kim Geon-woo, Jeong Jun-lee, Kang Woo-jin, Yoo Kang-min, and Kim Jun-min.

The winning group was determined by approximately 26.6 million votes from fans – dubbed Star Creators – across 223 countries and regions, through the Mnet Plus app. This season of BOYS II PLANET became the most fan-voted group in Mnet history, breaking records before ALPHA DRIVE ONE debuted.

After reviewing the votes and judges’ selection, the winning contestants include (in ranking order): Lee Sang-won, Zhou An Xin, He Xin Long, Kim Geon Woo, Zhang Jia Hao, Lee Leo, Chung Sang-hyeon, and Kim Jun-seo.

The group made their first appearance together, going on social media to thank their fans. They officially introduced themselves as ALPHA DRIVE ONE, each saying a message of thanks and excitement for their debut. They ended the video with a giant heart formed by their hands, as they begin their next journey as a group set to debut.

Who are these guys?

Lee Sang-won trained under GRID Entertainment as a member of the yet-to-debut duo, Leo & Sangwon. The 22-year-old South Korean singer was a former member of the pre-debut boy group Trainee A. The fan-cam of his “Whiplash” performance went viral, surpassing 1 million views on YouTube within 24 hours of its release. Sang-won was a fan-favorite who ranked No.1 throughout the series until the start of the finale, where he fell to No. 2. That didn’t stop the Korean singer, as he successfully ranked No. 1 in the end. Zhou An Xin is another fan-favorite, backed by a dedicated Chinese fan base, from CHROMOSOME and Nouer Entertainment. The 19-year-old Chinese artist was previously a contestant on KBS 2TV’s audition program, Make Mate 1, last year. He maintained a strong spot on BOYS II PLANET, consistently maintaining the second place spot. He Xin Long is a rapper under NCC Entertainment and JYP Entertainment. The 20-year-old Chinese artist is a member of the group BOY STORY, which debuted in 2018. He initially ranked No. 14, slowly going down the ranks to No. 6 in the Top 16. He went viral for making ATEEZ’s San, who was the show’s third Planet Master and MC, laugh while Xin Long sang, “Ice On My Teeth.” Kim Geon-woo is not signed with an agency, having been a trainee for seven years with four different companies. The 22-year-old South Korean artist has been on the winning All-Star teams since the beginning, maintaining a strong hold in the Top 10 spot. Zhang Jia Hao, signed under CHROMOSOME and Nouer Entertainment, was a former contestant on KBS 2TV’s audition program, Make Mate 1, last year, but failed to make the final cut. The 23-year-old Chinese singer has captivated social media with his smooth dance moves during the “Chains” performance. He was ranked fifth in the Top 16. Lee Leo is currently under GRID Entertainment as a member of the yet-to-debut duo, Leo & Sangwon. The 23-year-old Korean-Australian singer debuted as a solo artist under 131 LABEL after he left the BIGHIT pre-debut group, Trainee A. He gained a lot of attention for breaking the electric guitar onstage during his group’s performance of “Queen Card.” He was ranked third in the Top 16. Chung Sang-hyeon, signed under WAKEONE, was selected by trainees as a “Visual Poster.” The 18-year-old South Korean rapper gained popularity on social media for his cute and solid proficiency in English, having spent time in the Philippines as a child. He ranked eighth in the Top 16. Kim Jun-seo is best known as the maknae of the boy group WEi, debuting in 2020 under OUI Entertainment. The 23-year-old South Korean performer previously won a survival audition series, Under Nineteen, in 2018, which led to the formation of the group 1THE9, which disbanded in 2020. He has consistently maintained his status in the Top 10 rankings.

ALPHA DRIVE ONE // BOYS II PLANET Final 8 MNET

When do they debut?

ALPHA DRIVE ONE is set to debut in the coming months. Fans can follow their journeys on various social media platforms, including Instagram, Weibo, and others.

What’s next for the survival series?

At the end of BOYS II PLANET, Mnet announced that the competition isn’t over, not for the Chinese contestants. They announced a new survival series, PLANET C: HOME RACE, set for December.