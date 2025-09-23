TLDR Alphabet (GOOG) closed at $252.88 on September 22, 2025, with pre-market at $253.53. Stock hit $242.13 earlier this month, lifting its market cap to $2.92 trillion. DOJ ruling eased regulatory pressure, with analysts lifting price targets to $285. Google Cloud, ads, and AI remain major growth drivers, fueling revenue and margins. Shares delivered a [...] The post Alphabet Inc. ($GOOG) Stock: Hits Record Highs as Analysts Boost Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDR Alphabet (GOOG) closed at $252.88 on September 22, 2025, with pre-market at $253.53. Stock hit $242.13 earlier this month, lifting its market cap to $2.92 trillion. DOJ ruling eased regulatory pressure, with analysts lifting price targets to $285. Google Cloud, ads, and AI remain major growth drivers, fueling revenue and margins. Shares delivered a [...] The post Alphabet Inc. ($GOOG) Stock: Hits Record Highs as Analysts Boost Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Alphabet Inc. ($GOOG) Stock: Hits Record Highs as Analysts Boost Targets

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/23 22:11
Capverse
CAP$0.11655-15.37%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10635-12.04%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1253+0.32%
Boost
BOOST$0.10063+1.00%
Major
MAJOR$0.13613+1.77%

TLDR

  • Alphabet (GOOG) closed at $252.88 on September 22, 2025, with pre-market at $253.53.
  • Stock hit $242.13 earlier this month, lifting its market cap to $2.92 trillion.
  • DOJ ruling eased regulatory pressure, with analysts lifting price targets to $285.
  • Google Cloud, ads, and AI remain major growth drivers, fueling revenue and margins.
  • Shares delivered a 54% one-year return, far outpacing the S&P 500’s 17.38%.

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ: GOOG) closed at $252.88 on September 22, 2025, down 0.92% during the session, with pre-market trading at $253.53.

Alphabet Inc. (GOOG)

The stock recently reached an all-time high of $242.13 on September 11, lifting its market capitalization to $2.92 trillion. As of Sep 19th, a new all-time high was reached $256.70, and with the Sep 22nd day range of $250.81 to $256.31, edging a little closer to the all-time high. The momentum highlights Alphabet’s dominance across advertising, cloud, and AI markets.

Analyst Upgrades and DOJ Ruling

On September 22, Truist reaffirmed its “Buy” rating, raising the price target to $285 per share from $225. Piper Sandler also boosted its target to $285 from $220, maintaining an “Overweight” rating. Analysts cited the recent Department of Justice ruling, which requires Google to share data with competitors but avoids structural remedies that could disrupt its core business. This clarity helped ease market concerns about long-term regulatory risks.

AI and Search Market Strength

Alphabet continues to dominate search, holding over 90% market share despite the rise of generative AI platforms. Analysts noted AI-based searches account for only about 1% of referral traffic and minimal conversions, limiting their immediate impact on Google’s ad revenues. Instead, AI chatbots are expanding total search market opportunities. New ad products, including AI Max for Search Campaigns, are expected to drive growth in 2026.

Financial Performance and Valuation

Alphabet posted strong profitability with a 31.12% profit margin, 34.83% return on equity, and $115.57 billion in net income over the trailing twelve months. Its trailing P/E stands at 26.96, with a forward P/E of 23.98, signaling sustained earnings potential. The company maintains a solid balance sheet with $95.15 billion in cash and a conservative debt-to-equity ratio of 11.48%. Levered free cash flow reached nearly $50 billion.

Returns Outpacing the Market

Alphabet stock continues to outperform the broader market. Its one-year return of 54.27% nearly triples the S&P 500’s 17.38%. Over five years, Alphabet delivered a 247.48% return compared with the S&P 500’s 101.89%. The stock’s valuation reflects investor confidence in long-term AI-driven growth.

Conclusion

Alphabet’s record highs, supported by strong fundamentals, analyst upgrades, and regulatory clarity, reinforce its position as a top-tier growth stock. With robust AI integration and dominance in digital ads, Alphabet remains well-positioned to extend its market leadership.

The post Alphabet Inc. ($GOOG) Stock: Hits Record Highs as Analysts Boost Targets appeared first on CoinCentral.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

In a significant pivot, the Federal Reserve reduced its benchmark interest rate following a prolonged ten-month hiatus. This decision, reflecting a strategic response to the current economic climate, has captured attention across financial sectors, with both market participants and policymakers keenly evaluating its potential impact.Continue Reading:Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 02:28
Partager
IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

The post IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge! appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto News 17 September 2025 | 18:00 Discover why BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet launch makes it the best crypto to buy today as Story (IP) price jumps to $11.75 and Hyperliquid hits new highs. Recent crypto market numbers show strength but also some limits. The Story (IP) price jump has been sharp, fueled by big buybacks and speculation, yet critics point out that revenue still lags far behind its valuation. The Hyperliquid (HYPE) price looks solid around the mid-$50s after a new all-time high, but questions remain about sustainability once the hype around USDH proposals cools down. So the obvious question is: why chase coins that are either stretched thin or at risk of retracing when you could back a network that’s already proving itself on the ground? That’s where BlockDAG comes in. While other chains are stuck dealing with validator congestion or outages, BlockDAG’s upcoming Awakening Testnet will be stress-testing its EVM-compatible smart chain with real miners before listing. For anyone looking for the best crypto coin to buy, the choice between waiting on fixes or joining live progress feels like an easy one. BlockDAG: Smart Chain Running Before Launch Ethereum continues to wrestle with gas congestion, and Solana is still known for network freezes, yet BlockDAG is already showing a different picture. Its upcoming Awakening Testnet, set to launch on September 25, isn’t just a demo; it’s a live rollout where the chain’s base protocols are being stress-tested with miners connected globally. EVM compatibility is active, account abstraction is built in, and tools like updated vesting contracts and Stratum integration are already functional. Instead of waiting for fixes like other networks, BlockDAG is proving its infrastructure in real time. What makes this even more important is that the technology is operational before the coin even hits exchanges. That…
Threshold
T$0.01563+2.02%
RealLink
REAL$0.06044+0.98%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014256-4.25%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 00:32
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

The cryptocurrency market is entering a decisive phase, where legacy meme coins like Dogecoin and Shiba Inu continue to command recognition but may face diminishing returns compared to newer entrants. Capital flow data and presale activity suggest that investors are increasingly looking beyond the familiar names, with Little Pepe emerging as one of the most [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365% appeared first on Blockonomi.
SHIBAINU
SHIB$0.00001221+1.58%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01218+1.83%
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000579-2.85%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/18 04:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Fed Acts on Economic Signals with Rate Cut

IP Hits $11.75, HYPE Climbs to $55, BlockDAG Surpasses Both with $407M Presale Surge!

Dogecoin (DOGE) and Shiba Inu (SHIB) Likely to Underperform as Capital Flows to New Token Set to Explode 19365%

XRP faces $3.18 test after whale transfer – Is a rally to $3.60 next?

Lovable AI’s Astonishing Rise: Anton Osika Reveals Startup Secrets at Bitcoin World Disrupt 2025