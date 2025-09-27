The post AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump. In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month. With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August. In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance. Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019. The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.” AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase. TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month. TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model. Cointelegraph… The post AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump. In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month. With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August. In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance. Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019. The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.” AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase. TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month. TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model. Cointelegraph…

AlphaTON Adds $30M in Toncoin to Balance Sheet Amid Price Decline

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 14:56
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010404-37.40%
OpenLedger
OPEN$0.56649-3.14%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01157+0.43%
TONCOIN
TON$2.721+1.79%
Particl
PART$0.2123+7.54%

Another publicly listed company is moving into the digital asset treasury market, targeting exposure to The Open Network native coin, even as the token’s price continues to slump.

In a Thursday announcement, AlphaTON, formerly Portage Biotech, said it purchased $30 million worth of Toncoin (TON) tokens as part of its crypto accumulation strategy. The token is down roughly 13% over the past month.

With the purchase, AlphaTON became the second Toncoin-focused digital asset treasury (DAT), joining TON Strategy Co., which rebranded from Verb Technology Company in August.

In a press release, the company said it plans to build its treasury to $100 million in TON by the end of 2025. AlphaTON shares were down about 9.6% over 24 hours at the time of writing, according to Yahoo Finance.

Behind the company’s move is Brittany Kaiser, a former board member of Bitcoin mining company Gryphon Digital. According to a September filing with the US Securities and Exchange Commission, the company has been “researching and developing immune oncology treatments” since 2019.

The TON crypto treasury will be one of its “primary lines of business.”

AlphaTON 24-hour stock price. Source: Yahoo Finance

The number of public companies pivoting to become DATs has picked up in 2025. Michael Saylor, executive chairman of Strategy, started the trend in 2020 when the company made its first Bitcoin (BTC) purchase.

TON Strategy, the first TON treasury company to launch, began accumulating in August with a purchase of $713 million, and now holds around 217.5 million tokens. Its stock performance has also struggled, falling over 65% in the past month.

TON Strategy Company stock price over the past month. Source: Yahoo Finance

Both companies follow a similar playbook of accumulating and staking TON, though AlphaTON emphasizes ecosystem investment, while TON Strategy highlights a no-leverage, long-term holding model.

Cointelegraph reached out to the TON Strategy Company for comment, but had not received a response at the time of publication.

Related: Telegram’s TON exclusivity ‘not a limitation but a necessity’

TON struggles to regain momentum despite backing

The Open Network is a decentralized blockchain developed by Telegram in 2018 and now run independently by the TON Foundation, which supports ecosystem growth but does not control the network’s open-source technology.

On Jan. 21, Telegram announced it would drop support for all other blockchains and make The Open Network the exclusive infrastructure for its Mini App ecosystem in partnership with the TON Foundation.

However, even with growing network activity and more than $400 million in investments from several venture capital companies in March, the price of TON has not managed to rebound.

The altcoin was trading at $2.75 at time of writing, down about 50% year-to-date, and has retraced over 25% in the past six months, according to TradingView data.

TON price in USD over the past year. Source: TradingView

In 2025, DATs have expanded beyond Bitcoin and Ether (ETH), with altcoins like Dogecoin (DOGE), Solana (SOL), Avalanche (AVAX) and several other cryptocurrencies emerging as the reserve assets of publicly traded companies.

In recent weeks, however, Standard Chartered warned that the market net asset values (mNAVs) of many digital asset treasuries have plunged, leaving smaller companies increasingly vulnerable.

Magazine: Danger signs for Bitcoin as retail abandons it to institutions — Sky Wee

Source: https://cointelegraph.com/news/alphaton-adds-30m-toncoin-balance-sheet-price-decline?utm_source=rss_feed&utm_medium=feed&utm_campaign=rss_partner_inbound

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Bitcoin is slipping toward critical support as inflation ticks higher and the Fed hesitates on rate cuts.
Bitcoin
BTC$109,246.58-0.27%
Partager
Crypto Ticker2025/09/27 15:09
Partager
Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

A significant transformation for international payments is on the way thanks to the interbank messaging system SWIFT. To the uninitiated, SWIFT is the backbone of the global financial messaging network, connecting more than 11,000 institutions across 200 countries. If you’ve ever sent or received a cross-border payment, you’ve almost certainly come across SWIFT, whether it […]
LINEA
LINEA$0.02875+12.39%
Moonveil
MORE$0.07449+1.07%
Everscale
EVER$0.0172+4.05%
Partager
Bitcoinist2025/09/27 15:18
Partager
Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

PANews reported on September 27 that according to an official announcement, Crypto.com has obtained approval from the U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) to obtain a margin derivatives brand license in the United States. Specifically, Crypto.com | Derivatives North America (CDNA), a CFTC-registered exchange and clearing organization and an affiliate of Crypto.com, has been approved to offer cleared margin derivatives in cryptocurrencies and other asset classes through an amendment to its Derivatives Clearing Organization (DCO) license, in addition to its existing ability to offer fully collateralized derivatives through its prediction markets. Additionally, Foris DAX FCM LLC (trading as Crypto.com | FCM) has now received Futures Commission Merchant (FCM) approval from the National Futures Association (NFA), enabling Crypto.com to act as an intermediary for clients and institutions in the derivatives markets.
BRC20.COM
COM$0.010398-37.45%
Union
U$0.010253-5.38%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-6.62%
Partager
PANews2025/09/27 15:02
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Bitcoin News: Will BTC Price Crash to $81,000?

Best Crypto Presales to Buy as SWIFT Tests Blockchain Payments with Ethereum Linea

Crypto.com Receives CFTC Margin Derivatives License

Best Crypto to Buy as Saylor & Crypto Execs Meet in US Treasury Council

bepay money to Launch $1 Million Bitcoin Rewards Program at Invest Payments & Banking Forum Dubai 2025