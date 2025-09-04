AlphaTON Capital Launches $100M TON Treasury Strategy

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/04 04:05
Moonveil
MORE$0.10016+2.99%
Movement
MOVE$0.1202+1.34%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01264+1.52%
TONCOIN
TON$3.191+0.59%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017139-0.32%

Nasdaq-listed company AlphaTON has become the second public firm to launch a TON treasury company. The company also revealed its rebrand from Portage Biotech as part of the move to adopt Toncoin as its primary reserve asset.

AlphaTON Capital Adopts TON Treasury Strategy

AlphaTON Capital Corp. has unveiled a $100 million treasury strategy centered on Toncoin (TON) while rebranding under the ticker ATON on Nasdaq. The move, effective September 4, 2025, follows its transition from Portage Biotech and signals a deeper institutional entry into Telegram’s blockchain ecosystem.

The firm raised about $38.2 million through a private placement of 6.7 million shares at $5.73 each and secured a $35 million loan facility with BitGo Prime to launch the TON treasury. According to the company, the strategy will combine yield generation through validation and staking with ecosystem development inside Telegram’s billion-user network.

“By bridging traditional markets with this emerging ecosystem, we are positioning our shareholders to participate in the next major phase of digital asset adoption,” said Enzo Villani, incoming Executive Chairman and CIO.

AlphaTON’s $100 million TON acquisition comes as Toncoin garners increasing institutional interest. Earlier this month, Verb Technology disclosed a $713 million Toncoin purchase, with the goal of holding more than 5% of the token’s circulating supply.

Brittany Kaiser Takes Helm as CEO

AlphaTON named Brittany Kaiser as its new Chief Executive Officer and board member. Kaiser, known globally for her data rights advocacy and blockchain leadership, will guide ATON’s mission of building a specialized TON treasury company.

“We are at an inflection point where digital communication, financial sovereignty, and user empowerment converge. With Telegram’s billion-user ecosystem and TON’s robust blockchain, we are investing in a future where users own their data and digital assets,” Kaiser said in the company release.

The leadership bench is bolstered by strategic advisors, including Anthony Scaramucci of SkyBridge, Michael Terpin, and Jaime Rogozinski of WallStreetBets. ATON also announced institutional partnerships with firms like Animoca Brands and top crypto exchange Crypto.com.

The company’s strategy goes beyond token accumulation. By aligning its treasury with the TON blockchain, ATON aims to bridge public equity markets with Telegram’s billion-user base. Executives believe this model uniquely positions ATON to provide investors with exposure to both the growth of decentralized applications and the scale of an established social platform.

ATON plans to leverage validator operations and staking rewards as predictable revenue streams while supporting mini apps, DeFi protocols, and TON-based gaming platforms. This ecosystem-first approach is designed to create long-term shareholder value by merging yield generation with large-scale adoption.

The TON price is up 2% amid AlphaTON’s launch of its TON treasury, according to CoinMarketCap data. The token has declined over the last seven days but surged by more than 5% following its listing on Robinhood.

Source: CoinMarketCap; TON Daily Chart

Meanwhile, the company’s stock has surged over 20% on the back of this Toncoin strategy, according to TradingView data. The stock is also up over 59% year-to-date (YTD).

Source: TradingView; PRTG Daily Chart

Coingape Staff

CoinGape comprises an experienced team of native content writers and editors working round the clock to cover news globally and present news as a fact rather than an opinion. CoinGape writers and reporters contributed to this article.

Why trust CoinGape: CoinGape has covered the cryptocurrency industry since 2017, aiming to provide informative insights to our readers. Our journalists and analysts bring years of experience in market analysis and blockchain technology to ensure factual accuracy and balanced reporting. By following our Editorial Policy, our writers verify every source, fact-check each story, rely on reputable sources, and attribute quotes and media correctly. We also follow a rigorous Review Methodology when evaluating exchanges and tools. From emerging blockchain projects and coin launches to industry events and technical developments, we cover all facets of the digital asset space with unwavering commitment to timely, relevant information.

Investment disclaimer: The content reflects the author’s personal views and current market conditions. Please conduct your own research before investing in cryptocurrencies, as neither the author nor the publication is responsible for any financial losses.

Ad Disclosure: This site may feature sponsored content and affiliate links. All advertisements are clearly labeled, and ad partners have no influence over our editorial content.

Source: https://coingape.com/alphaton-capital-launches-100m-ton-treasury-strategy-rebrands-as-aton-on-nasdaq/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Jordi Baylina’s new venture, Zisk, will carry the zkVM torch forward following the Polygon Foundation’s decision to decommission the costly chain. Baylina retains a founder’s title, but his team and codebase are now fully independent. On June 18, Polygon co-founder…
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1678+53.38%
Forward
FORWARD$0.0002804+55.34%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00754+0.39%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/19 02:10
Partager
Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

In this article, Kevin Zhou shares his legendary experience from being born in Shanghai as an immigrant from a poor family to being addicted to games and then to being a cryptocurrency trader, as well as his profound insights and personal participation in major market events such as the Luna collapse and Ethereum merger.
Terra
LUNA$0.1481+0.54%
WELL3
WELL$0.0002789-0.74%
Major
MAJOR$0.15416+1.47%
Partager
PANews2025/05/06 18:00
Partager
Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

In today’s volatile cryptocurrency market, achieving stable and substantial returns is crucial. While Dogecoin (DOGE) price predictions suggest it could fall below $0.10, this doesn’t mean investors lack other profitable opportunities. ALL4 Mining’s cloud mining contracts offer a way to earn a stable income in the cryptocurrency industry. Daily returns of up to $8,000 have [...] The post Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts appeared first on Blockonomi.
Threshold
T$0.01627+0.99%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.08751+11.79%
DOGE
DOGE$0.22113+3.10%
Partager
Blockonomi2025/09/04 04:36
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Polygon co-founder Jordi Baylina revives zkEVM tech under new venture, Zisk

Exclusive interview with the founder of Galois Capital: I gave up mathematics and switched to trading because I was too afraid of being poor

Dogecoin (DOGE) Price Prediction Could Fall Below $0.10, Earn $8,000 Daily with ALL4 Mining Cloud Mining Contracts

TOKEN2049 Dubai Officially Sold Out with 10,000 Attendees Following Unprecedented Demand

Ripple (XRP) Braces for Deep Correction in September as Analysts Predict 7000% Gains for This Crypto