AlphaTON Unveils $100M TON Treasury and Nasdaq Rebrand to ATON

TLDR

AlphaTON Capital has launched a $100 million TON treasury strategy, marking its entry into the TON blockchain ecosystem.

The company, formerly known as Portage Biotech, has rebranded as ATON and will be listed on Nasdaq under the new ticker.

AlphaTON raised $38.2 million through a private placement of 6.7 million shares and secured a $35 million loan facility with BitGo Prime.

The treasury strategy combines staking, validation, and ecosystem development within Telegram’s billion-user network.

Brittany Kaiser has been appointed as the new CEO of AlphaTON, bringing her blockchain leadership expertise to the company.

AlphaTON Capital has announced the launch of a $100 million TON treasury strategy. The company, formerly known as Portage Biotech, will now be listed as ATON on Nasdaq. This move positions AlphaTON as the second public firm to enter Telegram’s blockchain ecosystem with a focus on Toncoin.

The company raised approximately $38.2 million in a private placement. It issued 6.7 million shares at $5.73 each. In addition, AlphaTON secured a $35 million loan facility from BitGo Prime to fund its TON treasury strategy. The strategy combines staking, validation, and ecosystem development within Telegram’s billion-user network.

AlphaTON Capital’s Entry into TON Ecosystem

AlphaTON’s new treasury strategy aims to bridge traditional markets with the emerging blockchain ecosystem. The company plans to use Toncoin as its primary reserve asset, signaling institutional interest in the cryptocurrency. Enzo Villani, incoming Executive Chairman and CIO, stated,

AlphaTON intends to leverage validator operations and staking rewards for consistent revenue. The firm’s plan includes supporting decentralized applications, DeFi protocols, and TON-based gaming platforms. The firm’s unique approach aims to build long-term shareholder value through predictable revenue streams and large-scale adoption.

Leadership and Institutional Partnerships

Brittany Kaiser will lead AlphaTON as its new CEO and board member. Kaiser, a well-known blockchain advocate, will guide the firm’s mission of developing the TON treasury. She stated,

AlphaTON has also added several strategic advisors, including Anthony Scaramucci and Michael Terpin. The firm’s partnerships with Animoca Brands and Crypto.com further strengthen its position in the TON ecosystem. These alliances will help AlphaTON establish its presence as a key player in the blockchain space.

The TON token saw a 2% increase following AlphaTON’s announcement. Despite a slight decline in the last week, the token surged by more than 5% after its listing on Robinhood.

