ALT5 Sigma Stock Surges 9% on $1.5B WLFI-Linked Treasury Strategy Announcement

ALT5 Sigma Corporation (NASDAQ: ALTS) stock surged 9% after announcing definitive agreements to raise $1.5 billion through a registered direct offering and concurrent private placement.

In a press release, the firm said the capital will support the launch of the company’s World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) Treasury Strategy, along with other corporate initiatives.

Under the Registered Direct Offering, ALT5 will issue and sell up to 100 million shares of common stock, or equivalents, at $7.50 per share.

In the Private Placement Offering, an additional 100 million shares will be sold at the same price, with consideration paid in $WLFI tokens from World Liberty Financial Inc. The offerings were priced at the market under Nasdaq rules.

Institutional Backing and Lead Investor

World Liberty Financial is the lead investor in the Private Placement Offering, which also includes participation from several large institutional investors and crypto-focused venture capital firms.

The closings of both offerings are expected on or about August 12, 2025, subject to customary closing conditions. A.G.P./Alliance Global Partners is serving as the sole placement agent.

Proceeds to Fund Treasury Operations and Growth

ALT5 plans to allocate the proceeds toward the following:

Acquisition of $WLFI tokens to seed the company’s cryptocurrency treasury operations.

Settlement of existing litigation and repayment of outstanding debt.

Funding of current business operations and working capital.

General corporate purposes, including expansion initiatives tied to the World Liberty Financial project.

SEC-Registered Component of the Deal

The securities sold in the Registered Direct Offering are being issued under a “shelf” registration statement on Form S-3 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) on August 1.

By combining a registered direct sale with a token-backed private placement, ALT5 is blending traditional capital markets structures with blockchain-based financing.

WLFI Token Sales Hit $550M Since Launch

Since unveiling World Liberty Financial last fall, the group has rolled out a stablecoin (USD1) and the WLFI token, which has reportedly generated $550 million in sales.

The proposed treasury company would join a recent wave of “digital asset treasury companies”—public firms structured to hold large cryptocurrency reserves on their balance sheets.

ALTS Shares Surge Ahead of $1.5B Offering Closing

ALT5 Sigma shares climbed 9.66% on August 11, closing at $8.97, up $0.79 from the previous close. Intraday trading saw the stock reach a high of $9.04 and a low of $8.05, with a market cap of $156.57 million.

The rally comes ahead of the expected August 12 closing of ALT5’s $1.5 billion registered direct and private placement offerings. The offering will fund its World Liberty Financial ($WLFI) Treasury Strategy and other corporate initiatives.

ALT5 shares remain volatile. The heightened price action reflects increased investor attention as the company prepares to integrate blockchain-based assets into its treasury operations.