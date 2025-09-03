Altcoin Market Cap Closes August Above $1 Trillion: What’s in Sept.

Altcoin market cap excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum closed August above $1 trillion.

The chart shows multi-year resistance near $1.1 trillion now in play.

Analysts expect Q4 2025 could see altcoins push toward $1.3–$1.5 trillion.

The total market capitalization of altcoins, excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum, closed in August above $1 trillion, a key milestone. The monthly close, highlighted by trader Ash Crypto, signals that altcoins may be on the verge of a major breakout as the market enters the final quarter of 2025.

TOTAL3 Surged Above $1 Trillion

Data from TradingView shows the monthly chart of the altcoin market cap (TOTAL3) closing at $1.03 trillion, with a high of $1.04 trillion and a low of $999.95 billion during August trading. This marks the first sustained close above the $1 trillion threshold since 2021.

The chart indicates that $1.1 trillion has acted as long-term resistance, capping gains in both 2021 and 2024. The monthly close above this level would confirm strength and potentially trigger a move toward the $1.3 trillion to $1.5 trillion range. Notably, altcoins have been in an uptrend since late 2022, when the market bottomed near $300 billion.

Meanwhile, a rejection at current levels remains a risk, with support expected near $910 billion if momentum weakens. However, traders view the latest monthly close as a constructive signal for the broader altcoin market. “Q4 will be huge for alts,” Ash Crypto noted. This suggests that capital may shift into smaller-cap digital assets soon.

What’s Next for Altcoins?

In a separate analysis, Kiri, the “FX Professor” stated that altcoins are setting up for a critical test at the $1.12 trillion mark. The total crypto market cap excluding Bitcoin and Ethereum (TOTAL3) remains within a long-term ascending channel, with the $1.12T level having already caused two strong rejections. A third test at this level could either confirm a breakout or trigger a pullback.

The analyst also noted that the broader macroeconomic environment appears supportive, with the S&P 500 holding above key resistance, interest rate cuts expected in September, and Bitcoin and Ethereum maintaining their strength, particularly Ethereum.

As a projection, the analyst noted that if TOTAL3 breaks through $1.12 trillion, targets could reach $1.39 trillion to $1.51 trillion. Meanwhile, a rejection could see a return to the lower channel boundary near $898 billion.

Golden Altseason of 2025

Interestingly, analyst Nobler predicted the “Golden Altseason of 2025” kicking off this month.

He noted that altcoin rallies follow repeatable patterns, recalling how he turned $450 into $210,000 during the 2021 cycle. This year, he plans to capitalize even more on high-potential new altcoins as he expects the altcoin market to surge by 200X compared to 125X to 150X in the past cycles.