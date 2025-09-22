Sharing his outlook this week, he said tokens are carving out a bottom and setting up for a strong rebound.

Despite being down roughly 35% overall, van de Poppe reported that his portfolio delivered solid returns last week, a sign he interprets as early recovery. He pointed to several smaller-cap names as leading indicators: PEAQ has extended its uptrend, W has begun to accelerate, and both REZ and AEVO are catching momentum. Meanwhile, large-cap coins are starting to stabilize, providing further support for the market’s recovery narrative.

One of his clearest calls was on W, where he sees strong technical strength after key resistance levels gave way. His strategy is to sell portions of his position in the $0.16-$0.18 and $0.20-$0.22 ranges, depending on price action, while rotating profits into projects he believes have yet to take off, including OP, TIA, and REZ.

Van de Poppe also stressed the importance of keeping a cash buffer as volatility picks up. Holding some liquidity, he said, creates room to buy dips and secure profits more efficiently during sharp moves.

Beyond the technicals, he highlighted fresh narratives that could define the next altcoin cycle. Decentralized exchange tokens like HYPE and ASTER are rising in visibility, and he sees further opportunity if the DePIN (Decentralized Physical Infrastructure Networks) ecosystem regains traction.

His broader thesis: the depressive phase for altcoins is ending, setting the stage for a period of upside that rewards early positioning.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Altcoin Market Shows Signs of Bottoming Out appeared first on Coindoo.