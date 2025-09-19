The post Altcoin Rally Will Come Only When This Coin Makes ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing with talk of an altcoin season, but one prominent analyst says the true rally will only come after Ethereum hits a new all-time high. According to renowned crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, a genuine altcoin season, like those seen in late 2017 and 2021, depends on three key conditions. The first is for Ethereum to not just break its all-time high (ATH), but to sustain a durable price above it. The second is a decline in Bitcoin dominance. And the third is the emergence of clear signs of crypto market rotation. Cowen emphasizes that Ethereum’s movement is the single most important factor for triggering a major altcoin season. He believes the current calls for an altcoin season are premature because Ethereum has yet to achieve a lasting ATH. Sponsored Sponsored Cowen expects Ethereum might briefly push above the $5,000 mark but must “check back in” with its 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) during a correction to build a robust rally. Cowen also believes an altcoin season is unlikely in October. Historically, Bitcoin dominance has seen its biggest monthly increase in October, rising by an average of 5%. He says the market should only expect an altcoin season after Bitcoin dominance begins to decline and a clear rotation into altcoins begins. Cowen also shared his outlook for the top of the current bull cycle. He explained that past cycles have tended to peak in the fourth quarter of the year following a halving, a pattern seen in 2013, 2017, and 2021. This suggests that the current cycle’s peak will likely arrive in the fourth quarter of this year. In terms of days, the current rally is 1,041 days old, while the previous two cycles topped out at 1,059 and 1,067 days, respectively. Cowen’s Forecast for the Coming… The post Altcoin Rally Will Come Only When This Coin Makes ATH appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. The crypto market is buzzing with talk of an altcoin season, but one prominent analyst says the true rally will only come after Ethereum hits a new all-time high. According to renowned crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, a genuine altcoin season, like those seen in late 2017 and 2021, depends on three key conditions. The first is for Ethereum to not just break its all-time high (ATH), but to sustain a durable price above it. The second is a decline in Bitcoin dominance. And the third is the emergence of clear signs of crypto market rotation. Cowen emphasizes that Ethereum’s movement is the single most important factor for triggering a major altcoin season. He believes the current calls for an altcoin season are premature because Ethereum has yet to achieve a lasting ATH. Sponsored Sponsored Cowen expects Ethereum might briefly push above the $5,000 mark but must “check back in” with its 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) during a correction to build a robust rally. Cowen also believes an altcoin season is unlikely in October. Historically, Bitcoin dominance has seen its biggest monthly increase in October, rising by an average of 5%. He says the market should only expect an altcoin season after Bitcoin dominance begins to decline and a clear rotation into altcoins begins. Cowen also shared his outlook for the top of the current bull cycle. He explained that past cycles have tended to peak in the fourth quarter of the year following a halving, a pattern seen in 2013, 2017, and 2021. This suggests that the current cycle’s peak will likely arrive in the fourth quarter of this year. In terms of days, the current rally is 1,041 days old, while the previous two cycles topped out at 1,059 and 1,067 days, respectively. Cowen’s Forecast for the Coming…

Altcoin Rally Will Come Only When This Coin Makes ATH

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/19 20:48
1
1$0.012561+222.07%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0005218-1.04%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017754-4.39%
EPNS
PUSH$0.03652+0.05%
Aethir
ATH$0.06354+2.12%

The crypto market is buzzing with talk of an altcoin season, but one prominent analyst says the true rally will only come after Ethereum hits a new all-time high.

According to renowned crypto analyst Benjamin Cowen, a genuine altcoin season, like those seen in late 2017 and 2021, depends on three key conditions. The first is for Ethereum to not just break its all-time high (ATH), but to sustain a durable price above it. The second is a decline in Bitcoin dominance. And the third is the emergence of clear signs of crypto market rotation.

Cowen emphasizes that Ethereum’s movement is the single most important factor for triggering a major altcoin season. He believes the current calls for an altcoin season are premature because Ethereum has yet to achieve a lasting ATH.

Sponsored

Sponsored

Cowen expects Ethereum might briefly push above the $5,000 mark but must “check back in” with its 21-week exponential moving average (EMA) during a correction to build a robust rally.

Cowen also believes an altcoin season is unlikely in October. Historically, Bitcoin dominance has seen its biggest monthly increase in October, rising by an average of 5%. He says the market should only expect an altcoin season after Bitcoin dominance begins to decline and a clear rotation into altcoins begins.

Cowen also shared his outlook for the top of the current bull cycle. He explained that past cycles have tended to peak in the fourth quarter of the year following a halving, a pattern seen in 2013, 2017, and 2021.

This suggests that the current cycle’s peak will likely arrive in the fourth quarter of this year. In terms of days, the current rally is 1,041 days old, while the previous two cycles topped out at 1,059 and 1,067 days, respectively.

Cowen’s Forecast for the Coming Bear Market

Cowen believes that a weekly price drop below Bitcoin’s 50-week simple moving average (SMA) could signal the end of the cycle. With the 50-week SMA currently at around $98,000, Cowen says he will remain optimistic as long as Bitcoin stays above that line.

Cowen expects the peak of the current bull run to arrive in the fourth quarter of this year, followed by a Bitcoin bear market in 2026.

However, he predicts the next downturn will be less extreme than previous bear markets, with a peak-to-trough decline of around 70%.

Source: https://beincrypto.com/altcoin-rally-will-come-only-when-this-coin-makes-ath/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, after the USELESS market value exceeded $100 million, smart trader Cooker.hl sold 5 million USELESS in exchange for 3,278 SOL
Solana
SOL$240.3-2.96%
Capverse
CAP$0.15296-2.90%
USELESS COIN
USELESS$0.224976-1.72%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:31
Partager
Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

PANews reported on September 19 that Google (GOOG.O): In order to maintain its leadership in artificial intelligence, the patent system must evolve.
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1421-3.98%
Orderly Network
ORDER$0.1507-0.19%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 21:41
Partager
Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

PANews reported on September 19th that Mega Matrix Inc. ( MPU ) announced it has accumulated approximately $ 6 million in ENA tokens , with an additional $ 3 million invested in the past week, totaling 8.46 million ENA tokens at an average cost of $ 0.7165 per token. The company stated it will continue to increase its holdings weekly based on market conditions, furthering its stablecoin governance token ( DAT ) reserve strategy. Mega Matrix , headquartered in Singapore, also operates the short video platform FlexTV .
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01363-5.67%
Ethena
ENA$0.6671-4.42%
Partager
PANews2025/09/19 20:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Smart money sells 5 million tokens worth $481,000 when USELESS market cap exceeds $100 million

Google: To maintain leadership in AI, the patent system must evolve

Listed company Mega Matrix increased its holdings of ENA by $3 million, bringing its total holdings to approximately $6 million.

Poland Debuts First Bitcoin ETF in Eastern Europe – Can Bitcoin Hyper Follow With 10x Gains?

Dogecoin ETF Taps $6 Million on Debut: How High Can the Price Climb?