The post Altcoin Rotation Nears End As Ethereum Momentum Fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Experts warn altcoin rotation cycle may be cooling after Ethereum’s rally Bitcoin momentum remains weak, raising concerns of a broader slowdown CryptoQuant highlights key signs that altcoin season could be ending Altcoin Cycle Shows Signs of Cooling Analysts at the CryptoQuant platform believe the altcoin rotation cycle is gradually coming to an end. They observed that after Ethereum’s brief rally, traders shifted toward other digital assets, but overall activity across altcoins has started to fade. Experts noted that early signs of slowdown appeared after Ethereum’s trading volumes peaked. On-chain withdrawals of ETH from exchanges also suggested traders were becoming cautious, treating rallies as short-term exits rather than long-term accumulation. Source: CryptoQuant “Back in June, during the so-called ‘double-peak’ phase, one of the main reasons a major correction was considered unlikely was the lack of significant changes in this data,” CryptoQuant experts explained. “Now, the picture looks different as activity has softened.” Bitcoin Remains Weak as Market Waits Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to move in a narrow range. Despite speculation around possible U.S. interest rate cuts, the market is showing no strong signs of reversal. Analysts suggest Bitcoin’s lack of momentum could further weigh on altcoins, adding to the sense of a cooling cycle. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth also recently noted that even the approval of an altcoin-based ETF would not necessarily trigger the start of a new alt season. Instead, experts argue the market may be entering a consolidation phase before its next major move. For investors, this means patience and careful risk management could prove more valuable than chasing short-lived rallies in a slowing market. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11209/crypto-1The post Altcoin Rotation Nears End As Ethereum Momentum Fades appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Key Highlights Experts warn altcoin rotation cycle may be cooling after Ethereum’s rally Bitcoin momentum remains weak, raising concerns of a broader slowdown CryptoQuant highlights key signs that altcoin season could be ending Altcoin Cycle Shows Signs of Cooling Analysts at the CryptoQuant platform believe the altcoin rotation cycle is gradually coming to an end. They observed that after Ethereum’s brief rally, traders shifted toward other digital assets, but overall activity across altcoins has started to fade. Experts noted that early signs of slowdown appeared after Ethereum’s trading volumes peaked. On-chain withdrawals of ETH from exchanges also suggested traders were becoming cautious, treating rallies as short-term exits rather than long-term accumulation. Source: CryptoQuant “Back in June, during the so-called ‘double-peak’ phase, one of the main reasons a major correction was considered unlikely was the lack of significant changes in this data,” CryptoQuant experts explained. “Now, the picture looks different as activity has softened.” Bitcoin Remains Weak as Market Waits Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to move in a narrow range. Despite speculation around possible U.S. interest rate cuts, the market is showing no strong signs of reversal. Analysts suggest Bitcoin’s lack of momentum could further weigh on altcoins, adding to the sense of a cooling cycle. Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth also recently noted that even the approval of an altcoin-based ETF would not necessarily trigger the start of a new alt season. Instead, experts argue the market may be entering a consolidation phase before its next major move. For investors, this means patience and careful risk management could prove more valuable than chasing short-lived rallies in a slowing market. Source: https://coinpaper.com/11209/crypto-1

Altcoin Rotation Nears End As Ethereum Momentum Fades

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 04:38
1
1$0.009314-11.46%
Union
U$0.010266-17.39%
LooksRare
LOOKS$0.014157+2.36%
Moonveil
MORE$0.0856-3.14%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0004339-16.82%

Key Highlights

  • Experts warn altcoin rotation cycle may be cooling after Ethereum’s rally
  • Bitcoin momentum remains weak, raising concerns of a broader slowdown
  • CryptoQuant highlights key signs that altcoin season could be ending

Altcoin Cycle Shows Signs of Cooling

Analysts at the CryptoQuant platform believe the altcoin rotation cycle is gradually coming to an end. They observed that after Ethereum’s brief rally, traders shifted toward other digital assets, but overall activity across altcoins has started to fade.

Experts noted that early signs of slowdown appeared after Ethereum’s trading volumes peaked. On-chain withdrawals of ETH from exchanges also suggested traders were becoming cautious, treating rallies as short-term exits rather than long-term accumulation.

Source: CryptoQuant

Bitcoin Remains Weak as Market Waits

Meanwhile, Bitcoin continues to move in a narrow range. Despite speculation around possible U.S. interest rate cuts, the market is showing no strong signs of reversal. Analysts suggest Bitcoin’s lack of momentum could further weigh on altcoins, adding to the sense of a cooling cycle.

Bloomberg Intelligence analyst James Seyffarth also recently noted that even the approval of an altcoin-based ETF would not necessarily trigger the start of a new alt season. Instead, experts argue the market may be entering a consolidation phase before its next major move. For investors, this means patience and careful risk management could prove more valuable than chasing short-lived rallies in a slowing market.

Source: https://coinpaper.com/11209/crypto-1

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Crypto market today. XRP burn rate has plummeted. Shiba Inu faces double trouble. Dogecoin has created death cross.
CROSS
CROSS$0.23697-10.84%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
ZeroLend
ZERO$0.0000337-6.33%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/23 04:31
Partager
Morning Update — 19.09.2025

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 📈 U.S. equities soared yesterday: the S&amp;P 500, Nasdaq 100, Dow Jones, and Russell 2000 all closed at record highs — a rare event seen only 25 times this&nbsp;century! 💻 Tech stocks led the rally, with Nvidia and Intel in the spotlight. Intel skyrocketed 🚀 +23%, while the Nasdaq 100 gained +1.1%. The small-cap Russell 2000 jumped&nbsp;+2.5%. 📦 FedEx shares climbed +5% after earnings, boosting sentiment in the logistics sector. 💵 U.S. Treasury yields eased after data showed new jobless claims fell by the most in nearly 4 years, reducing labour market&nbsp;worries. 🌍 Today, investors will digest macro data from the 🇬🇧 UK and 🇩🇪 Germany, but the main focus will be the scheduled call 📞 between Donald Trump and Xi Jinping at 13:00 GMT. Volatility may also rise due to “triple witching” — the quarterly expiry of futures and&nbsp;options. ✨ Stay alert — opportunities move as fast as the&nbsp;markets! 👉 Trade smart with&nbsp;NordFX! 🌅 Morning Update — 19.09.2025 was originally published in Coinmonks on Medium, where people are continuing the conversation by highlighting and responding to this story
Partager
Medium2025/09/19 15:56
Partager
'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Grayscale is launching a "combo" multi-token ETF that offers exposure to Bitcoin (BTC), Ethereum (ETH), XRP, and other tokens
Bitcoin
BTC$112,621.66-2.49%
XRP
XRP$2.8445-4.71%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01201-10.10%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/18 13:04
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Crucial XRP Metric Plunges to Zero, Shiba Inu Risks Further Losses, Dogecoin Price Falls Into Death Cross — Crypto News Digest

Morning Update — 19.09.2025

'Groundbreaking': Barry Silbert Reacts to Approval of ETF with XRP Exposure

Federal Reserve Governor Advocates Swift Rate Cuts

Fed cuts interest rates for first time in 2025