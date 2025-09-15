Altcoin Season Could Be Closer Than You Think

Dogecoin’s 36,000% rally and Shiba Inu’s dramatic breakout became defining moments of the last bull run, while the “DeFi summer” turned projects like Polygon, Fantom, and Uniswap into household names across the industry. Ever since, investors have been scanning the charts for signs that another wave of outsized altcoin gains could be near.

So far, patience has been tested. Bitcoin has carried the market higher for more than two years, repeatedly setting new all-time highs, yet leaving most large-cap altcoins trailing behind. That imbalance has kept the long-promised “alt season” on hold, frustrating those who expected a synchronized surge.

Index Signals a Potential Turning Point

A critical measure of market rotation is now flashing stronger signals. The Altcoin Season Index — which compares the performance of the top 100 tokens against Bitcoin over a rolling 90-day window — recently climbed to 67%, its highest level of 2025. Market watchers say a reading above 75% is typically the trigger for declaring an altcoin season, and with the index this close, anticipation is building.

While eight more tokens in the top 100 need to outperform Bitcoin to flip the signal, momentum is clearly shifting. Analysts argue that if the recovery trend continues, the market could be approaching the tipping point where Bitcoin’s dominance gives way to an altcoin-led rally.

What the Next Season Could Bring

If history repeats, the outcome could be explosive: established projects would likely post sharp gains, while newer tokens tied to emerging narratives could outperform dramatically. Investors are cautious not to declare victory too soon, but the sense is growing that the stage is being set for altcoins to finally reclaim the spotlight.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice.

The post Altcoin Season Could Be Closer Than You Think appeared first on Coindoo.

