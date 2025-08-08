Altcoin Season Countdown: Dogecoin Hits $1.6B Volume, Sui Climbs – Are Penguins Next?

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/08 03:13
Although the altcoin season index remains subdued, trading behavior suggests pockets of interest are forming.

Bitcoin still dominates, but attention is shifting toward select tokens with strong liquidity, real-world activity, or sustained momentum. Dogecoin, Sui, and Pudgy Penguins are among the few making that short list.

Dogecoin Holds a Familiar Place

Dogecoin (DOGE)’s price is currently about $0.21, with daily trading volume topping $1.6 billion. The asset remains within range of this summer’s highs, having added modest gains over the past week.

Speculation around potential ETF mentions and continued activity from social accounts have kept DOGE in circulation. It hasn’t made technical changes in recent months, but its liquidity and market presence continue to attract short-term traders.

Historically, Dogecoin sees inflows early in altcoin season rotations. This pattern may be repeating now as other meme tokens show less consistent volume.

Sui Maintains Quiet Strength

Sui is trading near $3.67, with a 24-hour volume of more than $1.4 billion and a market cap of roughly $12.9 billion.

SUI Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

The protocol has quietly added new integrations for developers and broader ecosystem participants. Recent upgrades have targeted scalability and cross-chain access, and those changes appear to be supporting price stability.

Over the past month, SUI has risen by over 25 percent. In a market where volatility is still high and momentum often fades quickly, that level of sustained movement has drawn in traders looking beyond meme tokens.

Sui’s technical positioning also contributes to its current appeal. With several smaller dApps launching on its network, the protocol is gaining use without relying on hype cycles.

Pudgy Penguins Taps Community Energy

Pudgy Penguins (PENGU)’s price is around $0.035, with a daily volume above $650 million and a total market cap of $2.2 billion.

What began as a profile picture NFT collection has expanded. Physical merchandise and Web3 licensing deals have given the brand more market reach. That broader identity now feeds into the token, $PENGU, which has seen spikes in activity tied to product campaigns.

Despite being down from earlier highs, the token has shown more consistent participation than many other NFT-linked assets. Pudgy Penguins also maintains a strong presence on social platforms, which continues to drive interaction and visibility.

Altcoin Season Remains Fragmented

The altcoin season index dives to a sub-40 level and continues to suggest most capital is concentrated in Bitcoin. However, specific tokens are starting to see renewed interest. Dogecoin brings reliable liquidity, Sui offers ongoing protocol development, and Pudgy Penguins merges the community with expanding commercial reach.

Altseason behavior isn’t yet widespread. But for traders searching beyond the top two assets, these tokens provide different ways to engage with the market without relying on broad index changes. Rotation, where it exists, is narrow—and for now, mostly concentrated in names with either staying power or unique positioning.

