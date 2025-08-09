Altcoin Season Index at 37: Bitcoin Dominates as XRP, Stellar, Chainlink Rise

Signs of an altcoin season remain limited, but movement among selected tokens is building. As Bitcoin maintains dominance above 60%, some traders are turning to alternative projects with clear use cases or persistent liquidity. XRP, Stellar (XLM), and Chainlink (LINK) are among the assets showing renewed traction.

XRP Maintains Momentum Above $3

XRP is trading near $3.23, based on CoinMarketCap data. Volume over the past 24 hours is more than $12.8 billion, and the current market cap stands at roughly $191 billion.

The price climbed more than 65% during July. That move pushed it toward its previous high near $3.66. Legal developments and stable investor support have contributed to the climb.

XRP is also active across institutional exchanges, which has helped to maintain high liquidity. Forecasts range from mild consolidation to targets closer to $4, depending on ETF demand and macro factors.

Stellar Follows With Steady Gains

Stellar (XLM) is priced at $0.44, with a total market cap above $13.9 billion. Daily volume is around $1.1 billion, and its price is up more than 50% over the past month.

Stellar (XLM) Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

After an extended legal dispute involving another payment protocol was dropped, some investors turned to Stellar as a faster-moving alternative. Trading platforms have responded by increasing XLM pairs, helping to support current price levels.

Technical indicators show a range developing between $0.41 and $0.50. If demand holds, several models suggest the token could push toward $0.80 in the coming weeks.

Chainlink Benefits From Infrastructure Demand

Chainlink (LINK) is trading above $19, with moderate volatility and consistent on-chain activity. According to data from CoinCodex, LINK has recorded 67% green days over the past month. Daily volume remains high, and short-term projections suggest movement toward $17.95 by the end of August.

The token plays a utility role across many DeFi applications, powering oracles used in price feeds and smart contract automation. While not the most talked-about asset in current altseason discussions, LINK has quietly maintained technical strength.

TradingView data shows support near $15.90, with resistance sitting around $18.10.

A Narrower Altcoin Season

The Altcoin Season Index is at 37, below the threshold for a broad rotation. That reading indicates continued strength in Bitcoin compared to altcoins. Still, XRP, Stellar, and Chainlink are showing movement tied to liquidity and use, rather than trend-driven speculation.

Market participants are approaching altseason cautiously. The focus has shifted from high-risk tokens to projects with more stable roles in the ecosystem. Each of the three has attracted steady flows without the need for new catalysts.

This shift may reflect a maturing market, where altcoin season no longer depends on rapid sentiment swings. Instead, it’s unfolding in segments—driven by volume, infrastructure, and real-world utility.