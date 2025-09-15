Altcoin Season Index Hits Record High

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 08:40
NEAR
NEAR$2.708-3.04%
Solana
SOL$241.88-2.10%
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.00198302-1.94%
Sunrise Layer
RISE$0.011841-2.22%
Moonveil
MORE$0.09451-1.70%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006026-5.68%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.225+0.49%

The Altcoin Season Index hits 84 as ETH, SOL, DOGE, and XRP surge, surpassing Bitcoin’s gains and signaling a strong market shift.

The Altcoin Season Index has surged to 84, signaling a shift in market momentum as Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP lead the charge. This marks the start of altcoin season, with these cryptocurrencies outperforming Bitcoin in the current cycle.

Altcoin Season Index Reaches 84

The Altcoin Season Index has climbed to 84, confirming that altcoins are dominating the market. This is a significant jump, as it reflects a broader trend where altcoins are outperforming Bitcoin, which has been the leader for months. 

The 75% threshold was surpassed, indicating a strong shift towards riskier assets offering potentially higher returns. This change suggests that many investors are rotating their capital from Bitcoin into altcoins, driving up their market value.

The shift has been reinforced by positive price movements in popular altcoins such as Ethereum, Solana, and Dogecoin. According to Blockchain Center, the Altcoin Season Index is calculated based on the performance of altcoins relative to Bitcoin. When the index surpasses 75, it signals a full-blown altcoin season. The current momentum supports this view, with altcoins like XRP seeing significant gains.

Altcoin Leaders Drive the Rally

Ethereum, Solana, Dogecoin, and XRP are leading the rally as the Altcoin Season Index hits new heights. XRP has surged by 12% in the past week, trading above $3.15. Ethereum is holding strong above $4,690, continuing its upward trend. Dogecoin recently broke above $0.30 after a 10% daily rise, while Solana maintains its position near $240 despite slight fluctuations.

This market shift is supported by buying pressure from institutional investors and digital asset treasury companies. As these assets gain momentum, the capital rotation from Bitcoin to altcoins is becoming more apparent. With the Altcoin Season Index at a record high, it’s clear that investors are turning their attention to altcoins as the next big opportunity.

Macroeconomic Factors Fuel Altcoin Surge

The current rally in altcoins is also influenced by macroeconomic conditions. Analysts have pointed out that altcoin seasons tend to coincide with periods when the U.S. ISM Purchasing Managers Index (PMI) is above 50, signaling economic expansion. Although the PMI is currently below 50, the market sentiment remains optimistic.

As liquidity flows into riskier assets, this environment could mirror the altcoin season run seen in 2020 and 2021. During that period, Ethereum, Solana, XRP, and Dogecoin reached new all-time highs. If the macroeconomic conditions improve and the PMI rises, this could lead to another strong rally for altcoins, continuing the current trend.

Source: https://www.livebitcoinnews.com/altcoin-season-index-hits-record-high-amid-strong-rallies-from-eth-sol-doge-and-xrp/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$28.86-3.08%
Bitcoin
BTC$115,353.39-0.48%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000118--%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

PANews reported on September 15th that, according to Cointelegraph, the Polkadot Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO) passed Referendum Proposal No. 1710 with 81% support. The proposal aims to cap the total supply of DOT tokens at 2.1 billion. This move replaces the current model of issuing 120 million DOTs annually with no total cap, and will reduce the speed of token issuance by gradually reducing the issuance of new DOTs every two years.
Capverse
CAP$0.1559+5.31%
Movement
MOVE$0.1287-3.08%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0.01446-4.86%
Partager
PANews2025/09/15 08:34
Partager
A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

PANews reported on September 15 that according to Lookonchain monitoring, smart trader DCfMe7 just sold 130 million PUMPs (worth $1.11 million) at an average price of $0.00854 and made a profit. The trader initially bought 360.43 million PUMPs (worth $949,000) at an average price of $0.00263 two months ago and currently holds 230.43 million PUMPs (worth $1.86 million). This represents a total profit of over $2 million (+213%).
Moonveil
MORE$0.09435-1.67%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004933+0.08%
XYZ.Trades
TRADER$0.0003025-23.97%
Partager
PANews2025/09/15 08:32
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Polkadot DAO passes proposal to cap total DOT supply at 2.1 billion

A smart trader sold 130 million PUMPs and made a profit, with a total profit of more than $2 million

The Monero blockchain experienced its most severe reorganization in history today.

A Bitcoin whale transferred another 1,176 BTC to Hyperliquid after two weeks