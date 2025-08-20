Altcoin Season May Come In September, Says Coinbase and Pantera

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/20 10:50
RealLink
REAL$0.05131+1.00%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.767-2.46%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,705.64-1.09%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10013+0.04%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0007158+8.38%
MAY
MAY$0.04814-3.48%

Cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase and crypto asset manager Pantera Capital have predicted that an altcoin season could begin as early as September.

They analyzed that market conditions are now supporting a broader token rally.

Altcoins’ Contribution to Market Growth Worth Monitoring

In a report published on Tuesday, Pantera Capital noted that altcoins have started outperforming Bitcoin in the recent crypto price surge cycle. This suggests a shift from the recent Bitcoin-centric rally structure.

Recently, Bitcoin has gone through two distinct rally cycles. Bitcoin spot ETFs triggered the surge from late 2023 to early 2024, and Trump’s policies fueled Bitcoin’s rise from June to December 2024. Altcoins were left out of both rallies, but now the tide is turning, according to the asset manager firm.

BTC/USD Chart. Source: CoinMarketCap

Pantera Capital emphasized the need to monitor altcoins’ contribution to market growth closely. During the 2015-2018 bull cycle, altcoins contributed approximately 66% of the growth. In the 2018-2021 cycle, their contribution was 55%.

Their contribution to the current bull cycle has been 35%. Historical cycle statistics suggest that an additional 20% growth is possible.

A typical phenomenon that precedes a full-blown crypto bull run is a decrease in Bitcoin’s dominance. Coinbase pointed out that Bitcoin’s market share has dropped from 65% in May to below 58% in August. Over the same period, the total market capitalization of altcoins has surged by more than 50% since July, reaching $1.4 trillion.

They explained that individual investor interest has recently shifted toward altcoins. The increase in Google searches for “altcoins” confirms this, reaching levels not seen since January 2018.

They added that legislative acts in the US, like the GENIUS and CLARITY bills, are strengthening momentum. Ethereum, in particular, is benefiting from an increase in real-world asset inflows and institutional interest.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

PANews reported on August 20th that the Mitosis Foundation, a modular liquidity protocol, announced that registration for the $MITO Genesis airdrop will open at 00:00 UTC on August 20th and
OpenGPU
OPEN$0.00000008+10.65%
Nowchain
NOW$0.00715+3.32%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 11:46
Partager
Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

The post Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. In brief Fed Vice Chair for Supervision Michelle Bowman said staff should be allowed to hold small amounts of crypto to gain practical understanding. Her remarks emphasized blockchain’s potential to reduce friction in asset transfers and called for legal frameworks to evolve in parallel. Legal experts say her comments mark a regulatory shift, though some warn staff holdings could pose conflict-of-interest risks. Federal Reserve Vice Chair for Supervision, Michelle Bowman, told a crypto conference in Jackson Hole on Tuesday that she favors allowing central bank staff to hold small amounts of crypto, an idea that, if formally proposed, could alter the Fed’s internal rules and spur debate over how the institution engages with digital assets. The approach should consider allowing Federal Reserve staff “to hold de minimus amounts of crypto or other types of digital assets,” Bowman told audiences in prepared remarks at the Wyoming Blockchain Symposium on Tuesday. Bowman framed the conversation as one about tokenization’s role in reducing frictions in asset transfers, highlighting how the technology could streamline ownership changes, cut costs, and expand access to capital markets. ﻿ “It is possible that we could see a ‘tipping point’ where the processes themselves are well-established, and legal frameworks have been updated to permit a wider range of activities relying on the new technology,” she explained. A “similar challenge with blockchain technologies” is that adoption depends not only on technical progress but also on legal and regulatory frameworks keeping pace with how the systems are used in practice, Bowman noted. “We stand at a crossroads: we can either seize the opportunity to shape the future or risk being left behind,” Bowman said. Crypto policy and legal observers argue Bowman’s comments amount to more than industry talk, carrying weight beyond the symposium setting. Her remarks “hint at a more open,…
Vice
VICE$0.01194-1.24%
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
TOP Network
TOP$0.000096--%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/08/20 12:21
Partager
What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

In the past two days, there has been more discussion about Solana's 100,000 TPS. The reason is that @cavemanloverboy did run 100,000+ TPS on the Solana mainnet, but most people
Moonveil
MORE$0.10023+0.10%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01838-0.59%
Partager
PANews2025/08/20 12:00
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Mitosis Foundation announces $MITO Genesis airdrop details, registration now open

Fed’s Top Banking Regulator Floats Allowing Staff to Hold Crypto

What is the significance of Solana reaching 100,000 TPS under ideal conditions?

Monad Launches Cards for Crypto Twitter, Sparks Airdrop Speculation

Core Foundation and Hex Trust partner to provide BTC staking services to institutional clients