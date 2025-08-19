Altcoin Season Shock: These Three Coins Could Make Portfolios Pop – If Rotation Holds

Par : CryptoNews
2025/08/19 00:52
NEAR
NEAR$2.485-3.00%
Threshold
T$0.0161-1.22%
Solana
SOL$178.82-1.49%
RealLink
REAL$0.05063+4.60%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$42.58-2.20%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.0006524-0.13%

The altcoin season remains selective, but three names are capturing attention for different reasons. Chainlink provides infrastructure support, Pi draws speculative interest, and Solana benefits from ecosystem activity.

Market conditions suggest traders are still cautious. Bitcoin dominance remains above 60%, and Ethereum flows continue to drive attention toward DeFi and Layer-2 networks. In that context, rotation into altcoins has been narrow, but tokens with liquidity, narratives, or active infrastructure use are beginning to stand out.

Chainlink Holds Infrastructure Value

Chainlink (LINK) is trading near $25, with daily volume around $3.2 billion and a market cap close to $17.4 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The token has gained about 15% over the past week.

Analysts expect the August price range to stay between $15.90 and $18.10, with wider projections ranging from $26 to $32 by the end of the year. These figures come from sources like CoinCodex and Cryptopolitan, providing a consistent basis for the outlook.

LINK’s role as a DeFi utility token underpins its steady movement. Its price action reflects usage trends like oracle demand rather than speculative cycles. Supply remains stable, and governance still anchors protocol behavior.

Pi Coin Remains Speculative

Pi (PI) is sitting near $0.36, with volatility but no clear breakout. The trading range between $0.32 and $0.37 remains intact unless momentum pushes above the 20-day EMA, currently near $0.40.

Forecasts see limited movement in the short term, with the RSI indicating that momentum has stalled. Pi’s activity derives from community attention and narrative rather than real-world utility. Despite occasional spikes, it continues to trade within a baseline range.

Solana Gains on Activity

Solana (SOL) trades close to $181, showing a mere 1% weekly gain. Daily volume exceeds $6.2 billion, and market value is near $98 billion. Exchange listings and on-chain metrics indicate growing developer activity across NFTs and DeFi.

Solana Price (Source: CoinMarketCap)

Technical indicators place support near $175–$185, and resistance levels lie in the $209–$213 zone. Some forecasters expect breakout moves if volume persists, though trading signs remain moderate.

What That Means for Altcoin Season

Chainlink rides practical infrastructure use, Pi offers a speculative angle, and Solana brings ecosystem depth. Each is drawing interest differently during this selective altseason.

Rotations are not driven by hype. Instead, token flows align with usage patterns and ecosystem signs. As weekend liquidity arrives, volume and open interest patterns may confirm whether capital is shifting more broadly.

If inflows continue, tokens favored in this scenario may receive proportionate attention. Chainlink’s price is linked to DeFi demand, Pi’s narrative traction, and Solana’s on-chain velocity offer distinct entry points.

A broader altcoin season will likely follow if data supports rotation. Until then, these three provide insights into how capital is distributed in this phase—one token demonstrates infrastructure resilience, another speculative movement, and the third growing ecosystem activity.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Tom Lee sees ETH’s dip near $4,150 as a healthy pullback, setting the stage for a potential run toward $5,100.
NEAR
NEAR$2.473-3.77%
TOMCoin
TOM$0.000275--%
Love Earn Enjoy
LEE$2+7.06%
Partager
CryptoPotato2025/08/19 21:41
Partager
Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

Daily market key data review and trend analysis, produced by PANews.
Harvest Finance
FARM$29.42-2.09%
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
MetaDOS
SECOND$0.0000078-1.26%
Partager
PANews2025/04/30 13:50
Partager
VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

PANews reported on August 19 that Nasdaq-listed company VCI Global Limited (NASDAQ: VCIG) announced a $2 billion partnership agreement with digital asset holders to establish a sovereign-grade crypto infrastructure joint
Bitcoin
BTC$113,979.7-1.03%
Partager
PANews2025/08/19 21:06
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Tom Lee Frames ETH Retreat as Necessary Step Toward $5,100

Trading time: Tonight, the US GDP and the upcoming non-farm data will become the market focus. Institutions are bullish on BTC to $120,000 in the second quarter.

VCI Global announces $2 billion partnership to promote crypto infrastructure and asset tokenization based on 18,000 BTC

Institutional Pulse: XRP, Stellar & Algorand Touted to Power Tomorrow’s Government Liquidity

As It Approaches $6m In Its Presale Here’s Why BlockchainFX Could Be the Next Best Crypto to Buy Ahead of Nexchain and BlockDAG