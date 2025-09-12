Altcoin season Signal Flashes as Bitcoin Holds Near $115K

Par : CoinPedia
2025/09/12 20:22
The post Altcoin season Signal Flashes as Bitcoin Holds Near $115K appeared first on Coinpedia Fintech News

The Altcoin Season Index has surged 14% in a single day, hitting 78 and signaling the start of a full altseason. In past cycles, whenever the index crossed 75, altcoins often skyrocketed 10x to 50x within weeks. 

While big institutions are already positioning themselves, retail investors haven’t joined in yet, making this moment even more intriguing.

Altcoin Index Says AltSeason Has Begun

Every time the altcoin season index climbs above 75, history shows a sharp rotation into altcoins. According to veteran trader CryptoBirb, the latest spike to 78 is no small signal. However, in the past cycles, this has often led to altcoins surging 10x to 50x within weeks.

Institutional players are already moving in, and retail investors may follow soon. For those waiting on the sidelines, this could be the last good entry before the altcoin market begins its next parabolic run.

On top of it, Bitcoin’s dominance has also slipped from 60% to 57%, a sign that capital may be rotating into altcoins.. 

Thus, all signs now point to altcoins preparing for their next big run.

Bitcoin’s Role in the Setup

As of now, Bitcoin price is trading near $114,880, staying above key long-term averages like the 200-day SMA ($102,089) and the 200-day BPRO ($111,280). This stability gives confidence that the market has room for altcoins to shine. 

However, the daily structure shows resistance around $115.6K. A strong breakout above this level could accelerate altcoin rotation further. This shift, combined with the U.S. Federal Reserve’s expected rate cut, is fueling optimism.

Why Altcoins Could Outshine Soon

Analyst also notes that miners remain profitable, ETF flows are steady, and on-chain signals show no stress. This healthy setup means Bitcoin is acting as an anchor while altcoins prepare for a breakout. 

If history repeats, the coming weeks could deliver the kind of fast gains that define altseason.

