Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: These Are the Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Key to 5-10x Wealth

Par : Coinstats
2025/08/30 19:00
Gravity
G$0.01154+0.08%
Threshold
T$0.01609+0.43%
Waves
WAVES$1.1281-2.51%
Binance Coin
BNB$856.26-0.19%
RealLink
REAL$0.05802+6.71%
Altcoin
ALTCOIN$0.000593+2.27%
WHY
WHY$0.00000002756+0.07%

In past bull runs, retail communities drove capital from Bitcoin and Ethereum into obscure altcoins, sparking the movements where even the weakest tokens surmounted massive gains. That’s what they called the Altseason in the good old days. But now institutions have stepped in, and they aren’t allocating funds toward low‑cap hidden gems.


Take SharpLink Gaming, a Nasdaq-listed crypto treasury firm that just purchased $601 million worth of Ethereum (143,593 ETH), boosting its holdings to nearly 740,000 ETH (valued around $3.2 billion) and staking most of it for yield. The institutional capital is locked into Ethereum as a strategic reserve play. 


And SharpLink isn’t alone. MicroStrategy continues to double down on Bitcoin, recently buying 3,081 BTC for $357 million. Its holdings now total an astonishing 632,457 BTC, valued at roughly $46.5 billion—cementing the company as the single largest corporate Bitcoin holder, with ambitions to boost yield targets into 2025.


Even the most conservative institutions are stepping in. Harvard University’s endowment fund disclosed new exposure to Bitcoin through BlackRock’s iShares Bitcoin Trust. Regulatory filings show Harvard’s position alone at $116 million, a sign that even Ivy League treasuries are allocating to BTC in compliance-friendly vehicles.


The implications are clear: big players aren’t rotating liquidity into microcaps the way retail once did. Every ETH SharpLink stake and every BTC locked by MicroStrategy or Harvard is capital permanently removed from circulation — and it’s staying there, not flowing into random altcoin pumps.


That means the playbook of past bull runs, where profits from BTC and ETH cascaded into obscure tokens and created “altseasons,” is dead. The faucet has been turned off.


Why Altseasons Will Be Shorter, Softer, Or Never

Even if there is an altseason, it won’t look like the old days. In 2017 or 2021, communities moved liquidity downstream. Some analysts don’t even believe there will be an altseason in 2025-2026 at all. At most, we get a “selective altseason” limited to a handful of majors.


One of the most decisive shifts in this cycle is the selective nature of institutional flows. Unlike retail traders of past bull runs, institutions can’t—and won’t—throw money at speculative tokens with no liquidity or compliance track record.


Funds have mandates. They need deep liquidity, regulatory clarity, and measurable security before deploying capital. That means assets like Bitcoin, Ethereum, Solana, or BNB attract inflows, while the thousands of tokens sitting below a $1M market cap are effectively invisible. For institutions, these microcaps don’t even register as investable.


This shift has two critical consequences:


  • No downstream liquidity: In 2017 and 2021, ETH profits trickled down into meme coins and small alts, fueling altseason manias. Now, liquidity is captured and held in majors.
  • Higher quality filter: Institutions are effectively raising the bar. Only tokens with transparent governance, strong exchanges, and compliance-ready profiles will see meaningful inflows.

For the broader market, that means the “lottery ticket” days of random small-cap explosions are gone. Altcoin rallies, if they happen at all, will be shorter, more selective, and centered on majors.


Where Multipliers Still Exist: ICO Fundraising 

Does this mean no more 100x? Not exactly. The opportunity has simply moved. Today, the realistic path is structured presales, where you enter at the absolute floor price.


ICO


Why ICO-style tokens still make sense:


  • Minimal entry price. Presales start at fractions of a cent, creating huge gaps to the listing price.
  • Clear mechanics. Transparent tokenomics, vesting, and liquidity locks build trust — something meme/celebrity coins lack.
  • Growth runway. When a project lists at $0.10 after a presale at $0.001, the math alone gives early investors massive multiples.

Unlike chasing altseason dreams, ICO tokens and product-driven presales still offer that explosive upside without relying on institutional liquidity trickling down. XYZVerse.io is one of such projects in presale with a massive upside potential. 


What’s the Upside for XYZVerse?

XYZVerse ($XYZ) is an example of a project that might actually deliver on the promise of massive altcoin gains. 


Starting at just $0.0001, XYZVerse’s presale applies a dynamic pricing model: every $100,000 raised increments the price, creating real-time upward momentum. So far, the XYZ price has been increased to $0.0053, with over $15 million raised already.


XYZVerse


If the token lists at $0.10, it could yield a 1,000× multiple for the earliest participants. Even if listing lands below that, the first one to two weeks could see a spike to $0.15–$0.25, especially if exchange listings and FOMO kick in.


If XYZ continues executing—building its sports-brand utility, locking liquidity, and rolling out its roadmap—there’s a realistic path to $0.20–$0.40 over the longer 6–12 month horizon.


What the Multiples Could Look Like:

  • Listing at $0.10 = a potential 1,000× from presale floor
  • Conservative launch (e.g. $0.15–$0.25) = 1,500–2,500×
  • If established across platforms and media buzz builds, longer-term upside to $0.20–$0.40, or roughly 2,000–4,000×, could materialize.

What is XYZVerse?

XYZVerse is the latest meme coin making waves in 2025, positioning itself at the intersection of crypto culture and global sports fandom. The project ties directly into sports betting through a partnership with a bookmaker.XYZ, offering token holders perks like exclusive rewards and play-to-earn experiences. 


Unlike many meme coins that rely solely on hype, XYZVerse is building out an ecosystem of staking apps, Telegram-based mini games, and deflationary tokenomics that aim to sustain long-term interest. Backed by community enthusiasm—boasting tens of thousands of followers across X and Telegram—and audited by leading security firms, the coin is quickly shaping up as a contender to watch when it lists later this year.


Conclusion

The 100×+ altcoin unicorns of old might be gone, but structured presales like XYZVerse are picking up the slack, combining community momentum, scarcity, viable utility, and early entry. If execution plays out, the upside could eclipse even classic altseason gains.


Visit the official XYZVerse website to learn more about the project: https://xyzverse.io/


Join social media channels to stay updated:


Telegram: https://t.me/xyzverse


X: https://x.com/xyz_verse


Disclaimer: This content is a sponsored post and is intended for informational purposes only. It was not written by 36crypto, does not reflect the views of 36crypto and is not a financial advice. Please do your research before engaging with the products.

The post Altcoin Season Will Never Be The Same: These Are the Reasons Why ICOs Are the Only Key to 5-10x Wealth appeared first on 36Crypto.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan

DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan

TLDR DOGE price bounces back from $0.21 support after strong selling pressure. Alex Spiro leads a $200M Dogecoin Treasury plan backed by the House of DOGE. DOGE’s daily trading volume surges 45% reaching $2.58 billion. Musk’s lawyer expected to serve as chairman of the new Dogecoin company. DOGE shows sideways movement in a symmetrical triangle [...] The post DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan appeared first on CoinCentral.
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00424-2.97%
Dogelon Mars
ELON$0.0000001009+2.02%
DOGE
DOGE$0.21509+0.81%
Partager
Coincentral2025/08/30 20:57
Partager
Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

BitcoinWorld Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz The cryptocurrency world is buzzing with news of a significant transaction that underscores evolving market dynamics. A prominent figure, often referred to as a Bitcoin OG, recently executed a massive Bitcoin OG ETH swap, converting a substantial amount of BTC into Ethereum. This strategic move, valued at $109 million, has captured the attention of investors and analysts alike, signaling potential shifts in long-term holding strategies. What’s Behind This Significant Bitcoin OG ETH Swap? Just recently, a well-known Bitcoin OG made headlines by depositing 2,120 BTC, valued at approximately $230 million, onto the decentralized exchange Hyperliquid. Within a short period, a remarkable 1,000 BTC, equating to $109 million, was strategically swapped for Ethereum (ETH). This particular Bitcoin OG ETH swap was reported by Lookonchain, a prominent blockchain analytics firm, highlighting the transparency and traceability of such on-chain activities. Hyperliquid, a rising decentralized platform, facilitated this substantial transaction, allowing for direct peer-to-peer asset conversion without traditional intermediaries. Why Are Bitcoin OGs Diversifying with ETH? The decision by a long-term Bitcoin holder to perform such a large Bitcoin OG ETH swap isn’t merely a speculative play; it often reflects a deeper understanding of market trends and technological advancements. Several compelling factors might influence such a strategic pivot: Ecosystem Growth: Ethereum boasts a vibrant and expansive ecosystem, encompassing decentralized finance (DeFi), non-fungible tokens (NFTs), and numerous decentralized applications (dApps). Staking Rewards: With Ethereum’s transition to Proof-of-Stake (PoS), holders can earn passive income through staking, offering a yield that Bitcoin currently does not provide natively. Technological Innovation: Ethereum continues to innovate with scalability solutions like sharding and layer-2 networks, promising enhanced transaction speeds and lower costs. Diversification Strategy: Even the most ardent Bitcoin maximalists often recognize the benefits of portfolio diversification, especially with another leading asset like Ethereum. This move suggests a belief in Ethereum’s long-term value proposition and its role as a foundational layer for the future of the decentralized internet. What Does This Bitcoin OG ETH Swap Mean for the Market? A transaction of this magnitude, particularly one involving a seasoned investor, can send ripples through the crypto market. While it’s one individual’s decision, it could be seen as a bellwether for broader trends. Moreover, it sparks important conversations among investors. Shifting Investor Sentiment: It might signal growing confidence in Ethereum’s potential to outperform Bitcoin in certain market cycles, or at least to offer a complementary growth vector. Increased ETH Demand: A large-scale Bitcoin OG ETH swap directly contributes to increased demand for Ethereum, potentially influencing its price dynamics. Validation for DeFi: The use of a decentralized exchange like Hyperliquid for such a large trade further validates the robustness and efficiency of DeFi platforms. This kind of move encourages market participants to re-evaluate their own holdings and consider the strategic advantages of diversification within the top-tier cryptocurrencies. Navigating Your Own Bitcoin OG ETH Swap Decisions For everyday investors, observing a significant Bitcoin OG ETH swap can be a valuable learning experience. However, it’s crucial to remember that individual strategies vary greatly based on risk tolerance, financial goals, and market outlook. Therefore, always conduct your own research. Key Considerations: Research Thoroughly: Understand the fundamentals of both Bitcoin and Ethereum, their respective ecosystems, and future roadmaps. Assess Your Portfolio: Determine if diversifying into ETH aligns with your personal investment strategy and risk profile. Consider Market Conditions: Crypto markets are volatile. Timing entries and exits requires careful analysis. Use Reputable Platforms: Whether centralized or decentralized, ensure the exchange you use is secure and reliable. This event serves as a powerful reminder that even long-term holders continuously adapt their strategies to maximize returns and manage risk in the dynamic crypto landscape. The recent Bitcoin OG ETH swap represents more than just a large transaction; it symbolizes an evolving perspective among early adopters regarding the future of digital assets. This strategic move highlights Ethereum’s growing appeal as a foundational asset and a powerful diversifier within a crypto portfolio. As the market matures, we can expect to see more such sophisticated strategies unfold, shaping the next era of cryptocurrency investment. It’s a testament to the continuous innovation and the ever-changing landscape of this exciting financial frontier. Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs) 1. What is a Bitcoin OG? A Bitcoin OG (Original Gangster) refers to an early adopter and long-term holder of Bitcoin, typically someone who acquired BTC in its initial years and has maintained their position through various market cycles. 2. What is Hyperliquid? Hyperliquid is a decentralized exchange (DEX) that allows users to trade cryptocurrencies directly with each other without the need for a central intermediary. It’s known for facilitating high-volume, on-chain transactions. 3. Why would a Bitcoin OG swap BTC for ETH? A Bitcoin OG might swap BTC for ETH to diversify their portfolio, capitalize on Ethereum’s growing ecosystem (DeFi, NFTs), earn staking rewards, or align with Ethereum’s technological advancements and future potential. 4. Is this a common trend among early Bitcoin holders? While not every Bitcoin OG is making such a large swap, there is a growing trend among some early holders to diversify their portfolios, often including Ethereum, to balance risk and capture growth opportunities in other leading cryptocurrencies. 5. How does this specific Bitcoin OG ETH swap affect the overall crypto market? A significant transaction like this can influence market sentiment, increase demand for ETH, and validate the use of decentralized exchanges. It encourages broader market discussion and re-evaluation of investment strategies among participants. Did you find this analysis insightful? Share this article with your network to spark discussions about evolving crypto strategies and the future of digital assets! To learn more about the latest crypto market trends, explore our article on key developments shaping Ethereum price action. This post Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz first appeared on BitcoinWorld and is written by Editorial Team
Threshold
T$0.01609+0.56%
Bitcoin
BTC$108,655.89+0.48%
Brainedge
LEARN$0.01642-1.14%
Partager
Coinstats2025/08/30 20:25
Partager
Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

PANews reported on June 24 that Federal Reserve Chairman Hammark said: There is no urgent reason to cut interest rates at present, and as the Federal Reserve seeks clear guidance,
MAY
MAY$0.04422-2.91%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.1009+49.03%
Everclear
CLEAR$0.01777-2.36%
Partager
PANews2025/06/24 21:17
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

DOGE Bounces Back as Elon Musk’s Lawyer Pushes $200M Treasury Plan

Bitcoin OG ETH Swap: Unprecedented $109M Accumulation Sparks Market Buzz

Fed's Hammack: Interest rate policy may remain unchanged for quite some time

PUMP Explodes After Triangle Breakout, Could Hit $0.004 Soon

WLF Protocol Reserves Right to Reject Risky Proposals