Altcoin Surge: 79 Cryptos Outperform Bitcoin

The Altcoin Season Index reached 79 on September 21, maintaining its “alt season” status for four consecutive days as 79 top cryptocurrencies outperform Bitcoin, according to Coinmarketcap data.

This highlights a shift towards altcoins, with significant market activity in ETH and PENDLE, as crypto leaders call for regulatory engagement to foster market stability.

79 Altcoins Surpass Bitcoin: Shifting Market Dynamics

Altcoin momentum remains strong, with 79 cryptocurrencies exceeding Bitcoin in performance. This continues to hold investors’ attention, indicating a potential shift in market sentiment. Notably, this surge follows a high of 87 set last December.

Immediate implications emerge, as capital reallocations have been observed across various platforms. Significant stakings and withdrawals, especially in ETH, signify active market participation. Whales and major players continue to engage in dynamic financial maneuvers involving ETH and Pendle.

Ethereum’s Surge as Altcoin Season Evolves

Ethereum (ETH) is trading at approximately $4,479.83 with a market capitalization of $540.73 billion, according to CoinMarketCap. The coin dominates 13.36% of the market with a circulating supply of over 120.70 million. ETH’s price has increased by 0.31% over the last 24 hours and surged 20.09% in the past 60 days, despite a 39.19% dip in trading volume.

Ethereum(ETH), daily chart, screenshot on CoinMarketCap at 04:05 UTC on September 21, 2025. Source: CoinMarketCap

Experts anticipate that the sustained dominance of altcoins may prompt further investment diversification. Involvement from key financial figures, improved regulatory outlooks, and increased capital flow are factors driving the existing market trends. Historical patterns suggest potential ripple effects on DeFi and related ecosystems, echoing past market evolutions.