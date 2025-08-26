Altcoins Continue to Bleed Out as Bitcoin Fights to Maintain $110K: Market Watch

Par : CryptoPotato
2025/08/26 16:57
Capverse
CAP$0.07024+6.97%

Bitcoin’s price nosedived once again in the past 24 hours to a new multi-week low of under $109,000 before it recovered a small portion of the recent losses.

The altcoins are in no better shape, with ETH dumping by over $550 since its latest all-time high and many others dropping by 5-6% daily again.

BTC’s New Local Low

The past several days have been quite volatile for the primary cryptocurrency. Its price was gradually declining for most of the previous week, and bottomed (at the time) at just under $112,000 on Friday before Jerome Powell’s speech.

As the Fed Chair took the main stage, though, the asset’s trajectory reversed immediately and skyrocketed to over $117,000 following his somewhat promising comments about the upcoming FOMC meeting. That rally, though, was short-lived, and BTC quickly returned to $115,000 during the weekend.

The landscape worsened on Sunday evening when bitcoin dumped by several grand to under $111,000, leaving over $300 million in liquidations within a single hour. After a minor recovery attempt on Monday, the bears took control once again later during the day and on early Tuesday morning and pushed BTC to its lowest position in almost seven weeks of just under $109,000.

Despite bouncing off to just over $110,000 as of press time, bitcoin is still over 1% down daily. Its market cap has tumbled below $2.2 trillion, while its dominance over the alts has rebounded slightly to 56.6% on CG.

BTCUSD. Source: TradingViewBTCUSD. Source: TradingView

Alts in Freefall State

Most altcoins have marked even more substantial losses over the past day, including ETH, which took yesterday’s correction rather well but then dumped by roughly $600 since its latest ATH to around $4,300. It now trades inches above $4,400, but it’s still over 4% down on the day.

Even more painful declines come from SOL, DOGE, and LINK. Chainlink’s token has plunged by over 8% daily to $23. XRP, TRX, BNB, XLM, BCH, AVAX, and TON are also in the red.

The landscape with the mid-cap alts is similar, which is why the overall crypto market cap has seen another $60 billion disappear overnight and is down to $3.870 trillion on CG.

Cryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCryptoCryptocurrency Market Overview. Source: QuantifyCrypto

The post Altcoins Continue to Bleed Out as Bitcoin Fights to Maintain $110K: Market Watch appeared first on CryptoPotato.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

Ethereum (ETH) is trading around $2,500 in the early Asian session on Friday despite a surge in new address growth over the past month.
Ethereum
ETH$4,441.04-2.36%
Partager
Fxstreet2025/06/20 13:30
Partager
White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

PANews reported on June 18 that according to Jinshi, a US White House adviser said that the cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage, which will create demand for the
Whiterock
WHITE$0.0005001-1.55%
Housecoin
HOUSE$0.016332-6.72%
Juneo Supernet
JUNE$0.0617+9.98%
Partager
PANews2025/06/18 23:52
Partager
HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Hedera Hashgraph token crashed and formed a death cross pattern, signaling more downside in the near term. Hedera Hashgraph (HBAR) price tumbled to a low of $0.1450, its lowest level since April 9, and 35% below its highest level in…
NEAR
NEAR$2.428-3.03%
Moonveil
MORE$0.1007+0.56%
CROSS
CROSS$0.21436-1.54%
Partager
Crypto.news2025/06/20 02:45
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Ethereum Price Forecast: ETH network growth explodes as GENIUS Bill advances

White House adviser: Cryptocurrency bill is "very close" to passage

HBAR price at risk as key Hedera Hashgraph metric crashes 82%

Bitpanda Co-founder: We are actively evaluating IPO plans, but will not list in London

Orderly proposes to use 60% of net transaction fees for ORDER repurchase and adjust the reward mechanism