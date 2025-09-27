In a new report, the asset manager pointed to Bitcoin’s weaker performance relative to other sectors and a lift from […] The post Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift appeared first on Coindoo.In a new report, the asset manager pointed to Bitcoin’s weaker performance relative to other sectors and a lift from […] The post Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift appeared first on Coindoo.

Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/27 21:16

In a new report, the asset manager pointed to Bitcoin’s weaker performance relative to other sectors and a lift from centralized exchanges as signs of a “distinct” cycle.

While Bitcoin touched a record high above $120,000 in August, its gains trailed those of smart contract platforms and AI-linked tokens. Grayscale argued that stablecoin legislation in the U.S., including the passage of the GENIUS Act in July, helped fuel demand for altcoins, while Bitcoin, AI tokens, and currencies lagged.

The report also highlighted several structural shifts in crypto markets. More treasuries are holding tokens on their balance sheets, stablecoin usage within the U.S. has accelerated, and centralized exchanges saw rising volumes through Q3. These changes, Grayscale said, created the right conditions for an altcoin rally that diverged from earlier cycles driven by falling Bitcoin dominance alone.

Looking ahead, the firm suggested pending U.S. policies – including a comprehensive market structure bill under debate in Congress – could be a catalyst for Q4. Optimism is also building around new crypto ETFs, with the SEC recently approving updated listing rules and clearing Grayscale’s multi-asset fund that holds Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Solana, and Cardano.

READ MORE:

Pi Network News: Founders Reaffirm Utility as Price Drops 50%

Despite Bitcoin’s milestone price moves, Grayscale noted that both BTC and altcoins still lagged behind gold and equities in terms of new all-time highs. Stablecoin outflows from exchanges, it added, may have played a role in dampening momentum across the board.

Grayscale concluded that investors should not underestimate the importance of regulatory shifts. In its view, the combination of legislative progress, ETF approvals, and growing institutional adoption could shape not just the next quarter but the trajectory of the entire crypto market into 2026.

The information provided in this article is for educational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post Altcoins Outshine Bitcoin as Grayscale Flags Unusual Market Shift appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

PANews reported on September 18 that X account monitoring showed that SBF's X account was suspected of having unusual movements, following a large number of users. Perhaps affected by this, FTT broke through 1 USDT and is now reported at 1.05 USDT, a 1-hour increase of 32%.
1
1$0,008815-1,21%
FTX Token
FTT$0,9148+0,37%
Nowchain
NOW$0,00503-0,39%
Partager
PANews2025/09/18 22:55
Partager
From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and popular altcoins, prices are going down – what’s causing this drop? Is it a short slump or a sign of bigger trouble? Key Takeaways The prices of the dominant cryptocurrencies, such as Bitcoin and Ethereum, declined considerably in the past week. The popular altcoins like Dogecoin also followed suit. The ... Read more The post From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down appeared first on BiteMyCoin.
Sign
SIGN$0,07601-0,70%
Wink
LIKE$0,007931+3,53%
Moonveil
MORE$0,07542+1,34%
Partager
Bitemycoin2025/09/27 20:55
Partager
SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

De uitgever van de grootste stablecoin ter wereld, Tether, zou binnenkort een van de grootste private financieringsrondes ooit in de crypto industrie kunnen afronden. Volgens bronnen van Bloomberg zijn zowel SoftBank als Ark Investment Management in gesprek om te investeren in deze nieuwe kapitaalinjectie van Tether Holdings SA. De gesprekken... Het bericht SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether verscheen het eerst op Blockchain Stories.
ARK
ARK$0,4153+0,97%
MANTRA
OM$0,1643+1,79%
OP
OP$0,6656+1,50%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/27 20:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

SBF's X account showed unusual activity, and FTT subsequently surged.

From Bitcoin to Ethereum and Popular Altcoins, Prices Are Going Down

SoftBank en Ark willen investeren in miljardenronde van Tether

Crypto ETFs Move Past Bitcoin & Ethereum Pepeto Gains Spotlight After DOGE and XRP Listings

Bitcoin Treasury Company POP Culture Plans to Raise $6 Million in a Rights Issue