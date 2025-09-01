Altcoins Set to Rip After Panic Selling, Analyst Claims

Krüger argued that the level of fear now priced into crypto charts is setting the stage for a rebound.

Capitulation May Signal Opportunity

Krüger noted that widespread liquidations, especially in Bitcoin and Ethereum, have left altcoins stabilizing earlier than expected. That divergence, he said, often signals upcoming strength. “The time to long is when panic sets in, not when the market is celebrating,” he reminded traders.

No Mania This Year

Despite his near-term optimism, Krüger doesn’t expect a euphoric top in 2025. He believes conditions for a true blow-off rally aren’t present, with the exception of possible outsized momentum in Solana due to demand from digital asset treasuries.

READ MORE:

Europe Is Finished – Robert Kiyosaki Says Bitcoin Is the Escape Route

Waiting on the Fed

The real driver, he suggested, will be the Federal Reserve’s mid-September meeting. Krüger expects volatility to continue until then, with the market swinging between short and long squeezes. While he sees a 25 bps cut as likely, he doubts it will ignite the kind of mania some are calling for.

Longer-Term Outlook

Krüger still views the current cycle as intact, pushing the expected peak into next year rather than 2025. In his view, the next true wave of explosive growth could only come in 2026, when a reshaped Fed may create the conditions for a major speculative run.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
