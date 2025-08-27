Altcoins To Stack Now: Which Sectors Will Lead the Next Cycle?

2025/08/27
Altcoins

The cryptocurrency market is once again pausing for breath. With Bitcoin trading between $110,000 and $111,000, many are wondering whether this is the calm before the next big move. Historically, September has been one of the weakest months for crypto, often marked by corrections and sideways price action. But for long-term investors, that weakness has usually been an entry point.

While Bitcoin consolidates, Ethereum has been making headlines. Though ETH is currently experiencing a pullback, many see signs of the 2021 bull run when Ethereum spent weeks hovering near its all-time high before breaking into price discovery mode.

Altcoins Enter the Conversation

Syed Musheer Ahmed, Founder and MD of Finstep Asia, believes the next cycle will not be about one blockchain dominating the rest. Instead, he sees different Layer-1 networks serving different purposes. 

“While Solana is a definite contender, the next cycle is not going to about one dominant layer -1,” he said in an interview with Coinpedia.

Ethereum, with its developer base and constant upgrades, will remain central. Solana, known for speed and efficiency, will continue to grow. At the same time, other projects like Chainlink and Stellar could prove better suited for specific use cases such as interoperability and payments.

The Undervalued Sectors

Looking beyond Layer-1 platforms, he sees real-world asset (RWA) tokenization as one of the most undervalued opportunities. In his view, the tokenization of assets like real estate, equities, and bonds is still at a very early stage but has enormous growth potential. As more assets move on-chain, RWAs could become a driving force of the next wave in crypto adoption.

He also said that sectors such as AI tokens, gaming, and DeFi will remain important, but RWAs may stand apart due to their direct link to traditional markets and the massive size of assets that can be brought into blockchain systems.

“The key is going to be ability for cross-chain interfaces/bridges along with more harmonised standards across chains,” he added.

