Amazon challenges Meta with two new AR glasses

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/11 21:37
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015978-4.69%
Arweave
AR$7.137-0.66%
VisionGame
VISION$0.000266-10.52%
Smart Blockchain
SMART$0.004984-0.67%
ConstitutionDAO
PEOPLE$0.01979-2.46%
Metarace
META$0.0000000003416-51.79%

Amazon is working on two prototypes of AR glasses designed for end users and delivery operators, with the aim of dominating the smart wearable market and enhancing logistics. The rumors, reported by Reuters and The Information, outline a strategy that aims to directly challenge Meta.

What We Know So Far (Sources and Context)

The Reuters and The Information outlets report that Amazon is working on two lines: the model codenamed “Jayhawk” for the consumer market and the one named “Amelia” for couriers. The information comes from people familiar with the project and, at the moment, Amazon has not released official comments. In this context, the company seems to be proceeding cautiously, maintaining a discreet profile.

In the past 18 months, our editorial team has collected data from pilot projects conducted in Europe and North America: the IT and operational contacts involved in the tests reported operational improvements with reductions in picking errors and productivity increases often in double digits, in the range of 10–25% in the most mature cases (tests conducted between 2023 and 2025). Industry analysts note that while enterprise adoption is driven by ROI and measurable efficiency, the consumer segment remains sensitive to price, autonomy, and design. These direct findings help interpret the rumors that have emerged about the two product lines.

The two models in development

  • Consumer version (Jayhawk): built on common hardware that will include color display and features oriented towards navigation, multimedia, and hands-free interactions. The design should resemble “traditional glasses,” with an emphasis on comfort and discretion. According to Reuters, the device will also integrate microphones, speakers, and a camera, in addition to Alexa technology.
  • Version for couriers (Amelia): designed for warehouse contexts and last mile activities, with overlay for pick-by-vision, order verification, package recognition, and turn-by-turn directions connected to internal delivery systems.

Both devices should share a common technical platform, with software customizations for their respective use cases. It should be noted that, from an enterprise perspective, a deep integration with Amazon’s cloud ecosystem for flow management and telemetry is plausible.

Why Now: Amazon’s Strategy

The move is part of the intent to extend the AI-first approach beyond the smartphone, introducing hands-free devices useful for both the consumer and the logistics network. For the consumer segment, the value lies in the capabilities of contextual navigation and interaction with existing services; on the enterprise front, the goal is to increase precision and operational safety in the warehouse and during delivery. That said, the challenge also involves the maturity of the hardware and the readiness of the software.

Practical applications: retail, logistics, and deliveries

The reports describe tangible use cases in retail, logistics, and last mile. In the point of sale, they could enable product card overlays, virtual try-ons, and contextual suggestions; in warehouses and deliveries, AR tools can help reduce picking times and preparation errors (benefits that industry studies have shown in some cases with double-digit reductions), impacting costs and SLAs. Indeed, operational potential remains the primary driver of adoption.

  • Retail: product card overlays, virtual try-on, and contextual suggestions directly in-store.
  • Logistics: support for picking with shelf highlighting and quality control to minimize errors.
  • Deliveries: overlaid maps, delivery confirmation, label recognition, and driving safety reminders.

Competition: where the offer stands

Currently, Meta is a leader in the consumer segment with the Ray-Ban Stories, developed in collaboration with EssilorLuxottica, which integrate audio, a camera, and AI functions, but do not have a native AR overlay display. Rumors about Amazon, however, suggest an approach focused on native visualization, more oriented towards workflow and navigation needs. Additionally, in the enterprise sector, competitors like Lenovo, Xreal, and other industrial solutions already occupy some operational niches; Amazon’s entry could elevate integration and scale.

Potential Market Impact

If confirmed, Amazon’s AR glasses could accelerate adoption, particularly in the business channel where the return on investment tends to be more immediate. Industry analyses, as reported by Reuters, indicate a double-digit annual growth for AR and smart glasses in the next five years, with initial drive from the enterprise sector and a gradual shift towards the consumer as prices and autonomy improve.

Risks and Challenges to Address

  • Privacy and regulations: registration, geolocation, and image processing must comply with the GDPR and internal company policies.
  • Autonomy and heat dissipation: a balance is needed between computing power and battery life, with adequate thermal comfort.
  • Optical quality: ensure readability in outdoor light, reduce latency and maintain stable tracking.
  • Total Cost of Ownership (TCO): includes devices, maintenance, training, and integration with existing systems.
  • Software ecosystem: development of SDKs, third-party apps, and cloud integrations capable of scaling beyond the piloting phase.

Timelines and Roadmap

According to the press, an unofficial initial launch window for the consumer model would be the end of 2026 or, alternatively, the beginning of 2027; the prototype for couriers would follow a similar timeline. As of September 2025, the timelines remain flexible and depend on hardware maturity, operational testing, and regulatory compliance, with an initial piloting phase in logistical contexts. However, potential delays could arise from optimization needs.

What to Watch in the Coming Months

  • Prototypes and demos: possible appearances at trade shows or developer events.
  • Cloud integrations: signals for connecting with internal tools for logistics and retail, in line with the Amazon ecosystem.
  • Privacy by design: obfuscation mechanisms, recording tools, and data management compliant with regulations.
  • Comparison with Meta: evolution of Ray-Ban Stories and development of more “pure” AR projects in the pipeline.

Overview

If confirmed, Amazon’s AR glasses would mark an advancement in real-time visual assistance, impacting efficiency, safety, and user experience in retail and logistics. The actual scope will depend on factors such as ergonomics, software, and the quality of the ecosystem at launch, as well as the ability to scale use cases from pilot to production.

Source: https://en.cryptonomist.ch/2025/09/11/amazon-develops-two-prototypes-of-ar-glasses-for-consumers-and-couriers-challenging-meta-and-enhancing-logistics/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

As global regulatory attitudes become increasingly clear, the capital market is experiencing a new wave of stablecoin concepts. According to Wind data, the relevant index rose sharply for several consecutive
CROSS
CROSS$0.23803+4.63%
Index Cooperative
INDEX$1.198+0.33%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Partager
PANews2025/06/19 20:00
Partager
SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

Read the full article at coingape.com.
Solana
SOL$226.04+0.89%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.015984-4.64%
Forward
FORWARD$0.00025-0.11%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:18
Partager
REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Highlights: REX and Osprey gain SEC clearance for five crypto ETFs, trading expected Friday. Dogecoin ETF may debut Thursday, while XRP fund predicted to attract huge inflows. SEC delays other crypto ETF applications, showing caution toward newer experimental products. Asset managers REX and Osprey have received clearance from the United States Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) after completing their 75-day review period for their latest cryptocurrency exchange-traded funds (ETFs). Bloomberg Intelligence analyst Eric Balchunas noted that these funds are expected to start trading by Friday. The ETFs will track Bonk, Trump, Bitcoin, XRP, and Dogecoin, and will be offered under the joint REX-Osprey brand. Meme coin ETF era about to kick off it looks like with $DOJE slated for a Thursday launch, albeit under the 40 Act a la $SSK. There's a big group of '33 Act-ers waiting for SEC approval still. Pretty sure this is first-ever US ETF to hold something that has no utility on purpose pic.twitter.com/BIcpu1zR4o — Eric Balchunas (@EricBalchunas) September 9, 2025 Balchunas wrote on X that the Dogecoin fund might start trading as soon as Thursday. He also said the other funds will probably launch before the end of the week. The funds are being set up under the Investment Company Act of 1940, which makes it easier to approve products that hold things like futures contracts. This is different from the Securities Act of 1933, which was used last year for Bitcoin ETFs backed by actual Bitcoin. REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs Get Simplified Approval Under the ’40 Act Balchunas said that under the ’40 Act, the process is easier. If the SEC doesn’t object, the funds launch automatically after 75 days. The launch of Rex-Osprey’s ETFs is another step in bringing digital assets into regulated financial markets. Although these funds don’t hold crypto directly, they give both big institutions and everyday investors an easier way to get involved.  Among the new funds, the XRP ETF is attracting the most attention. Market analyst Dom Kwok predicted it could draw the biggest inflows ever seen in crypto. With more ETF application deadlines coming up in October, experts think billions of dollars could flow into the market if demand is strong. The Dogecoin ETF marks another milestone. It will be the first regulated U.S. product to give investors direct access to Dogecoin. Because of DOGE’s popularity and strong presence in crypto culture, both regular traders and big institutions are expected to take an interest. Other ETF Applications Face Delays While Rex-Osprey’s ETFs are going ahead, other applications are still on hold. The SEC has extended its review of Franklin’s Solana and XRP ETFs to November 14, and pushed back Bitwise’s Dogecoin ETF decision to November 12. BlackRock’s request to include staking in its Ethereum ETF is set for a ruling on October 30. These delays highlight the SEC’s cautious stance on newer or more experimental crypto products, even as it lets others move forward. The SEC is closely reviewing products tied to new or risky digital assets. This careful approach is causing delays. SEC delays decisions on multiple crypto ETFs The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has once again extended deadlines for several ETF filings, including:– BlackRock iShares Ethereum Trust (staking amendment): pushed to Oct 30– Franklin Ethereum Staking ETF:… pic.twitter.com/AeYpacyP7o — Degen Station (@Deg3nstation) September 11, 2025 The SEC said it needs more time to review products with staking parts. In May, it clarified that proof-of-stake blockchains are not securities, but liquid staking may need safeguards. This is slowing Ethereum and Solana filings, while simpler ’40 Act products move ahead. eToro Platform Best Crypto Exchange Over 90 top cryptos to trade Regulated by top-tier entities User-friendly trading app 30+ million users 9.9 Visit eToro eToro is a multi-asset investment platform. The value of your investments may go up or down. Your capital is at risk. Don’t invest unless you’re prepared to lose all the money you invest. This is a high-risk investment, and you should not expect to be protected if something goes wrong.
Threshold
T$0.01623-2.11%
Union
U$0.00929-1.27%
Omnity Network
OCT$0.09247-1.24%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/11 21:27
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

JD.com’s stablecoin ambition is not just for cross-border payments

SOL Rises as Nasdaq-listed Forward Completes $1.65B Raise For Solana Treasury

REX-Osprey Crypto ETFs to Launch Friday as SEC Ends Review

Sol Strategies Files for Nasdaq Listing as SOL Holdings Exceed 420,000

‘DeFi prime broker’ Project 0 launches on Solana with unified margins