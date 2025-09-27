TLDRs; Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) stock rose nearly 1% Friday as investors welcomed swift resolution of a costly FTC case. Amazon will pay $2.5B, split between a $1B civil penalty and $1.5B refunds to about 35M Prime users. Executives Jamil Ghani and Neil Lindsay barred from unlawful conduct involving deceptive sign-up and cancellation practices. Settlement avoids [...] The post Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle appeared first on CoinCentral.TLDRs; Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) stock rose nearly 1% Friday as investors welcomed swift resolution of a costly FTC case. Amazon will pay $2.5B, split between a $1B civil penalty and $1.5B refunds to about 35M Prime users. Executives Jamil Ghani and Neil Lindsay barred from unlawful conduct involving deceptive sign-up and cancellation practices. Settlement avoids [...] The post Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle appeared first on CoinCentral.

Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle

Par : Coincentral
2025/09/27 02:01
TLDRs;

  • Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) stock rose nearly 1% Friday as investors welcomed swift resolution of a costly FTC case.
  • Amazon will pay $2.5B, split between a $1B civil penalty and $1.5B refunds to about 35M Prime users.
  • Executives Jamil Ghani and Neil Lindsay barred from unlawful conduct involving deceptive sign-up and cancellation practices.
  • Settlement avoids extended jury trial, though Amazon still faces a looming 2027 antitrust showdown with U.S. regulators.

Shares of Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) ended the week on a stronger note, rising +2.16 (+0.99%) to $220.31 during Friday trading.

The modest gain came even as the e-commerce giant agreed to a $2.5 billion settlement with the Federal Trade Commission (FTC) over deceptive practices tied to its Prime membership program.

Analysts suggested the uptick reflected investor relief that Amazon avoided a prolonged trial and potentially harsher penalties.

Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN)

FTC Secures Landmark Prime Settlement

The FTC announced Thursday that Amazon would pay $2.5 billion to resolve allegations that it tricked customers into signing up for Prime and deliberately made cancellations difficult.

The settlement, reached just three days into a Seattle federal court trial, prevents what could have been a drawn-out battle with unpredictable jury damages.

The financial package includes a $1 billion civil penalty payable directly to the FTC, along with $1.5 billion in customer refunds. An estimated 35 million users who were impacted by unauthorized enrollments or delayed cancellations will receive up to $51 each within 90 days.

Executives Restricted Under Terms

Beyond financial consequences, the agreement also targets individual accountability. Jamil Ghani, former Prime chief, and Neil Lindsay, now an Amazon Health senior executive, are barred from engaging in future conduct that misrepresents subscription terms or blocks customer cancellations.

FTC Chairman Andrew Ferguson called the outcome a “monumental win for American consumers,” noting that even trillion-dollar corporations must respect consumer rights.

Amazon, while agreeing to the terms, admitted no wrongdoing. Spokesperson Mark Blafkin emphasized that the company had already implemented many of the practices outlined by the FTC years ago.

Prime’s Global Impact

Amazon Prime, launched in 2005, has become a key driver of Amazon’s success, with over 200 million members paying  $139 annually for perks like free shipping, streaming, and exclusive deals. Analysts note Prime users spend more and shop more frequently than others, cementing its profitability.

Yet critics argue the program’s sign-up and cancellation processes lacked transparency. Under the FTC settlement, Amazon must now provide clear terms, get explicit consent before charging, and offer simple cancellations.

Though the $2.5 billion fine is among the largest ever, it amounts to just 0.1% of Amazon’s $2.4 trillion market cap, leaving minimal financial strain.

What Lies Ahead for Amazon

While Friday’s market optimism suggests relief, Amazon’s regulatory challenges are far from over. The company faces a much larger antitrust trial scheduled for 2027, in which regulators and 17 state attorneys general allege Amazon abused monopoly power to suppress competition, inflate prices, and harm consumers.

For now, though, investors appear reassured that Amazon contained the fallout from the Prime dispute. As Wall Street analyst firms noted, avoiding years of litigation allows CEO Andy Jassy and his leadership team to re-focus on cloud expansion, AI initiatives, and international growth opportunities.

The post Amazon.com, Inc. ($AMZN) Stock: Executives Barred as FTC Wins $2.5B Prime Battle appeared first on CoinCentral.

