The post Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization.  The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere. Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon’s high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company’s approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans. His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon’s AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company’s internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic. The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon’s need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services. Ramakrishnan drives the development of Alexa and AGI tools Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI. Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His… The post Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization.  The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere. Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon’s high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company’s approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans. His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon’s AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company’s internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic. The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon’s need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services. Ramakrishnan drives the development of Alexa and AGI tools Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI. Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His…

Amazon sees leadership change in artificial general intelligence division

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/27 09:12
ChangeX
CHANGE$0.0016533+3.03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017032+0.72%
Delysium
AGI$0.04257+1.16%
Vice
VICE$0.03111-1.14%
Cloud
CLOUD$0.10361-4.60%

Amazon’s artificial general intelligence (AGI) division is getting a big leadership shakeup. Karthik Ramakrishnan, a Vice President who has been at the company for 13 years, is leaving the organization. 

The retail and cloud leader confirmed his exit after Reuters inquired, but the company has not said whether Ramakrishnan will take a new job elsewhere.

Ramakrishnan is departing at a point when the company is beefing up its efforts around advanced AI technology to jockey with major competitors in the field, such as OpenAI and Google. One of the few public figures leading Amazon’s high-profile AGI projects, Ramakrishnan had a significant influence on defining the company’s approach to creating machines as intelligent as humans.

His departure is part of a wave of reshuffling in Amazon’s AI and technology ranks that could indicate shifts in how the company handles artificial intelligence and product development. People familiar with the company’s internal process suggest the move could complicate initiatives like Alexa development, internal AI tools, and partnerships with outside AI startups such as Anthropic.

The timing of this leadership change is driven by Amazon’s need to keep pace in an increasingly competitive AI space, analysts say. The company has spent a lot of time and money on AI R&D, hoping to secure its place at the leading edge of next-generation technology while still providing customers with timely products and services.

Ramakrishnan drives the development of Alexa and AGI tools

Karthik Ramakrishnan was a big name for Amazon in its artificial general intelligence campaign. In a 13-year Amazon career, he worked on projects that have helped make the company one of the most influential players in advanced AI.

Ramakrishnan played a significant role in building the first version of Amazon’s Alexa voice assistant, establishing much of the software and systems underlying the service. His work also included the line of smart speakers known as Echo, which is central to Amazon’s strategy for consumer AI. These products helped popularize voice-enabled devices and paved the way for more advanced AI innovations within the company.

Ramakrishnan previously worked at Netscape, a leading early internet company, and at a Microsoft-acquired voice recognition startup, Tellme Networks. Those experiences made him an expert in software development and AI-driven user interfaces, which he applied to Amazon’s AI work.

The technology he helped create, AGI, is a big step up from traditional AI. Unlike narrow AI, which is good at a specific task or a small range of tasks, AGI works towards matching or exceeding human-level intelligence. If AGI matures, researchers believe it could revolutionize healthcare, finance, manufacturing, and defense industries. Anything that can now be done with human judgment, decision-making, or discernment will instead be done by software and machines, which may end up transforming economies and labor markets in the world at large.

Ramakrishnan’s exit is pivotal for Amazon as it increases its investment in AI for consumer-facing products and enterprise applications. The leadership that he provided during the early days of artificial intelligence was never forgotten in terms of what it contributed to the technological course that the company has been on.

AWS pushes forward despite AI leadership changes

Ramakrishnan’s exit is the latest in a string of changes in the company’s top ranks at Amazon. Other high-ranking executives, such as Vasi Philomin, who ran generative AI projects, and Jon Jones, have also left the company recently.

That said, the global retailer remains deeply focused on AI work to go head-to-head with competitors like OpenAI and Google. The company counts nearly $8 billion of investment in the AI startup Anthropic and uses its Claude AI model in products such as Alexa and an internal chatbot called Cedric.

AWS Chief Matt Garman stressed the need to meet product-release timelines in an internal all-hands meeting. Delays could dampen customer interest and market momentum, he cautioned.

While Amazon grapples with these executive changes, it’s also pushing forward with its work on AGI to stay ahead in a rapidly changing AI space.

Don’t just read crypto news. Understand it. Subscribe to our newsletter. It’s free.

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/amazon-sees-leadership-change/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Discover how Moonshot MAGAX’s AI-powered meme-to-earn platform outpaces Shiba Inu with innovative tokenomics and growth potential in 2025.
BitShiba
SHIBA$0.000000000492-3.52%
Sleepless AI
AI$0.1215+4.83%
Memecoin
MEME$0.00239+8.63%
Partager
Blockchainreporter2025/09/18 03:15
Partager
Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

The post Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025 appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Pi Network is rearing its head, and Cardano is trying to recover from a downtrend. But the go to option this fall is Layer Brett, a meme coin with utility baked into it. $LBRETT’s presale is not only attractive, but is magnetic due to high rewards and the chance to make over 100x gains. Layer Brett Is Loading: Join or You’re Wrecked The crypto crowd loves to talk big numbers, but here’s one that’s impossible to ignore: Layer 2 markets are projected to process more than $10 trillion per year by 2027. That tidal wave is building right now — and Layer Brett is already carving out space to ride it. The presale price? A tiny $0.0058. That’s launchpad level, the kind of entry point that fuels 100x gains if momentum kicks in. Latecomers will scroll through charts in regret while early entrants pocket the spoils. Layer Brett is more than another Layer 2 solution. It’s crypto tech wrapped in meme energy, and that mix is lethal in the best way. Blazing-fast transactions, negligible fees, and staking rewards that could make traditional finance blush. Stakers lock in a staggering 700% APY. But every new wallet that joins cuts into that yield, so hesitation is expensive. And let’s not forget the kicker — a massive $1 million giveaway fueling even more hype around the presale. Combine that with a decentralized design, and you’ve got something that stands out in a space overcrowded with promises. This isn’t some slow-burning project hoping to survive. Layer Brett is engineered to explode. It’s raw, it’s loud, it’s built for the degens who understand that timing is everything. At $0.0058, you’re either in early — or you’re out forever. Is PI the People’s Currency? Pi Network’s open mainnet unlocks massive potential, with millions of users completing…
Threshold
T$0.01523-0.06%
holoride
RIDE$0.000827+3.89%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$44.51+3.70%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/18 06:14
Partager
Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

The post Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Ever felt like you missed the last crypto rocket and left a mountain of gains on the table? The crypto world moves fast, and meme coins are no exception. Snek and Bonk have been making waves lately, showing surges in trading volume and attracting attention from traders eager to catch the next big swing. Bonk, for example, is trading at $0.000019 with a market cap of $1.48 billion, signaling a clear uptick in investor interest. Snek is holding steady at $0.003582 with a trading volume increase of 53.6% in the past day alone, showing renewed momentum after a slight dip. This year, the spotlight is on the new contender MoonBull, which combines meme culture with smart tokenomics. The presale for MoonBull is live now, offering one of the most exciting opportunities in Q4 for investors aiming for significant upside. The benefits of joining the MoonBull presale are hard to ignore. Unlike typical meme coins that rely solely on hype, MoonBull introduces a staged presale system that creates scarcity while rewarding early participants. Investors entering at Stage 1 can secure tokens at just $0.000025, potentially seeing a 24,540% return if the listing price hits $0.00616. The presale is first-come, first-served, emphasizing urgency and giving a clear advantage to early supporters. MoonBull’s structure also includes staking, reflections, and burns that create an ecosystem designed for long-term growth and financial sustainability. MoonBull: Best Crypto to Buy Now Q4 and Presale Opportunities MoonBull ($MOBU) is an Ethereum-based meme token that stands out by combining cultural hype with structured tokenomics designed to reward loyal holders. While most meme coins depend purely on trends, MoonBull introduces mechanisms such as auto-liquidity, reflections, and supply burns that reinforce value with every transaction. The presale is live now, and it’s staged across 23 rounds, ensuring gradual price growth and…
Nowchain
NOW$0.00493-8.70%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.017365+2.85%
Everscale
EVER$0.01687+6.10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/27 09:34
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Moonshot MAGAX vs Shiba Inu: The AI-Powered Meme-to-Earn Revolution Challenging a Meme Coin Giant

Cardano Latest News, Pi Network Price Prediction and The Best Meme Coin To Buy In 2025

Best Crypto To Buy Now Q4 With Presale Opportunities

BTC Leverage Builds Near $120K, Big Test Ahead

Liquidity Wave Extends The Crypto Bull Run Into 2026, Predicts Raoul Pal