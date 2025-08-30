Amdax Launches AMBTS with 20 Million Euros for Bitcoin Reserve

TLDR

  • Amdax’s AMBTS Aims to Secure 1% of All Bitcoin for Europe’s Treasury Power
  • €20M Launch: AMBTS Targets 210K BTC to Rival Global Bitcoin Giants
  • AMBTS Sets Bold Bitcoin Reserve Goal, Eyes Euronext Amsterdam Listing
  • Amdax Shifts Gears: From Crypto Services to Bitcoin Treasury Titan
  • Europe’s Bitcoin Vault: AMBTS Begins Massive BTC Buy With €20M Boost

Amdax has launched AMBTS B.V. with €20 million in funding to build a significant Bitcoin reserve for Europe. This newly formed entity aims to secure 1% of Bitcoin’s total supply as part of a long-term accumulation strategy. The move signals a bold step by Amdax to transform its role from a crypto service provider to a Bitcoin-centric asset holder.

Bitcoin Reserve Strategy Targets Global Presence

AMBTS enters the market with a focused plan to establish a large-scale Bitcoin reserve, marking a strategic evolution for Amdax. Backed by €20 million in private placements, the company is preparing for a public listing on Euronext Amsterdam. The initial capital will be used to begin Bitcoin purchases, expanding Europe’s footprint in the digital asset space.

With a targeted reserve of 210,000 BTC, AMBTS wants to rival global corporate holders and stand out in the European market. The initiative follows a growing demand for institutional-grade access to Bitcoin through equity-based structures. As a result, the company expects strong regional support from capital markets across the EU.

Amdax’s regulatory experience in crypto asset services gives AMBTS a competitive advantage in navigating compliance and operational execution. The firm has already met its minimum funding milestone and is pursuing a total raise of €30 million by September 2025. The capital will fuel continuous acquisition and long-term holding of Bitcoin, reinforcing the firm’s commitment to its treasury model.

Corporate Shift Sparks New Digital Asset Dynamics

AMBTS’s creation marks a sharp pivot for Amdax, which previously focused on crypto-related services rather than direct asset accumulation. The formation of a standalone Bitcoin treasury company aligns with the rising interest in using Bitcoin reserves to diversify traditional portfolios. AMBTS plans to capitalize on equity growth by increasing Bitcoin per share over time.

The listing on Euronext Amsterdam will offer European institutions a unique way to gain exposure to Bitcoin through traditional equity. AMBTS intends to build value through both share appreciation and growth in Bitcoin reserves. By doing so, the company is setting a new benchmark for treasury allocation models within the European Union.

AMBTS is positioning itself to become a direct competitor to global firms that dominate Bitcoin reserves today. This strategy places Europe on the map in a market long dominated by American and Asian players. If successful, the firm could create a euro-backed alternative to central corporate treasuries abroad.

Risks Persist in a Competitive Bitcoin Reserve Field

AMBTS enters a space where over 170 public firms already hold Bitcoin reserves, with nearly 1 million BTC combined. Industry leaders like MicroStrategy currently dominate, holding over 630,000 BTC and setting the pace for corporate adoption. As a result, AMBTS faces steep competition in establishing itself as a top Bitcoin holder.

While the potential rewards are high, market risks remain. Bitcoin’s price volatility has already raised concerns among analysts, who warn that downturns below $90,000 could affect corporate reserves. Overexposed entities risk significant losses, especially those that rely on debt or over-leverage for acquisitions.

AMBTS is approaching the market with a capital-efficient plan supported by a strong regulatory foundation. The company’s measured fundraising and phased growth model may shield it from aggressive market swings. By staying disciplined, AMBTS aims to build a lasting Bitcoin reserve while minimizing exposure to unnecessary risk.

 

