America Just Put Its Economy on the Blockchain – Here’s What It Means

Par : Coindoo
2025/08/27 06:34
Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick made the announcement during a White House cabinet meeting on August 26, framing the move as part of President Donald Trump’s broader push to integrate blockchain into government systems.

“The Department of Commerce is going to start issuing its statistics on the blockchain, cause you are the crypto president, and we are going to put the GDP on the blockchain so people can use the blockchain for data distribution,” Lutnick told Trump.

According to Lutnick, the initiative will eventually make blockchain-based statistics accessible across the federal government, though implementation details are still being finalized.

Federal Blockchain Momentum

The Commerce Department’s plan builds on a wave of blockchain pilots already underway across U.S. agencies.

The Treasury Department tested blockchain for grant distribution with automatic reconciliation and audit trails, while the Commodity Futures Trading Commission is piloting tokenized collateral and stablecoin-based financial transactions.

Defense agencies have also experimented with the technology. The Navy and the Defense Logistics Agency partnered with SIMBA Chain to track high-value parts through blockchain ledgers, and Homeland Security has explored blockchain for supply chain authentication and digital documentation.

Other federal initiatives include Customs and Border Protection’s blockchain trials for verifying intellectual property on imports, and the Small Business Administration’s evaluations of distributed ledger systems for loan fraud detection.

Backed by Congress

Congress is also moving to codify blockchain adoption. The Deploying American Blockchains Act of 2025, introduced by Rep. Kat Cammack and passed in the House on June 23, is now under Senate review.

The legislation would direct the Commerce Secretary to promote U.S. competitiveness in blockchain applications, establish a Blockchain Deployment Program, and create advisory committees spanning federal agencies, private industry, and infrastructure providers.

If enacted, the program would explore agency-level use cases for distributed ledgers while addressing cybersecurity and compliance concerns.

A Landmark Step

The Commerce Department’s decision to put GDP data on blockchain highlights how the Trump administration is positioning the U.S. government as an early adopter of Web3 infrastructure.

By embedding critical economic data directly onto blockchain, officials aim to set a precedent for transparency, efficiency, and security in federal reporting—potentially transforming how Americans access government statistics.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post America Just Put Its Economy on the Blockchain – Here’s What It Means appeared first on Coindoo.

