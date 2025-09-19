American Battery Technology Company (ABAT) Stock: Charging Ahead with 1,149% Revenue Surge and Russell 2000 Boost

TLDR

  • ABAT shares jump 18% after massive FY2025 revenue surge and DOE milestones.
  • Battery recycler ABAT posts 1,149% revenue gain, eyes lithium dominance.
  • ABAT gains momentum with recycling scale-up, lithium project acceleration.
  • ABAT’s revenue explodes as costs drop, recycling and lithium units expand.
  • ABAT rockets after joining Russell 2000, beating revenue and scaling ops.

American Battery Technology Company(ABAT) shares surged during intraday trading, gained over 20% trading $2.98.

American Battery Technology Company (ABAT)

The spike followed its announcement of Q4 and FY 2025 financial results that showed exponential revenue growth. With firm cost controls and major project milestones, the company has gained momentum in both market traction and operational expansion.

Revenue Growth Accelerates While Costs Remain Controlled

ABAT reported a Q4 FY 2025 revenue of $2.8 million, up 183% from the previous quarter’s $1.0 million. The full-year FY 2025 revenue reached $4.3 million, marking a 1,149% increase from $0.3 million in FY 2024. This sharp rise outpaced cost increases, showing improved efficiency across its operations.

The cash cost of goods sold rose 70% in Q4 to $3.9 million, compared to $2.3 million in Q3. For the full year, costs rose 483% to $10.5 million, significantly below the revenue growth rate. Meanwhile, operating expenses dropped 30% year-over-year to $31.4 million, down from $44.8 million.

In June 2025, ABAT was added to the Russell 2000 index, leading to a noticeable rise in institutional interest. The company also improved its liquidity, reporting $25.4 million in cash by mid-September. These achievements reinforce the company’s advancing position within the clean energy sector.

Battery Recycling Division Expands Through Strategic Scaling

The company ramped up throughput at its battery recycling facility, with Q4 output increasing 70% from the previous quarter. Feedstock now includes batteries from energy storage systems alongside electric vehicles and electronics. These additions align with rising demand driven by AI-related infrastructure buildouts.

ABAT completed its contract with the U.S. Advanced Battery Consortium during FY 2025, meeting all deliverables. The consortium includes the U.S. DOE, General Motors, Ford, and Stellantis. Furthermore, the company secured a $144 million DOE grant to build a second battery recycling plant in the Southeastern United States.

Development of this second facility continues in partnership with strategic collaborators. These initiatives aim to scale capacity and strengthen the domestic supply chain. The recycling business remains a core pillar in ABAT’s operational strategy.

Lithium Refining Projects Move Toward Commercialization

ABAT has built a pilot facility to process lithium hydroxide from Nevada claystone using proprietary technology. The facility operates at multi-tonne-per-day capacity and completed all DOE contract requirements during FY 2025. This milestone supports the development of ABAT’s commercial-scale Tonopah Flats Lithium Project.

The project is designed to produce 30,000 tonnes of lithium hydroxide annually. In June and August 2025, federal councils fast-tracked its permitting, prioritizing it as a national critical mineral project. The U.S. Export-Import Bank approved a Letter of Interest for a $900 million loan to finance its construction.

ABAT is also forming long-term offtake agreements for lithium products. These deals will provide revenue stability while boosting domestic supply of critical minerals. Together, these advancements position ABAT for substantial growth in the evolving energy sector.

 

