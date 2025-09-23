The post American economist says ‘U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite U.S. stocks hitting new highs, American economist Peter Schiff has suggested that equities remain in a historic bear market when measured against gold. According to Schiff, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, priced in gold, has fallen more than 24% in 2025, extending to about 33% since the end of 2023 and nearly 70% from levels seen in 2000, he said in an  X post on September 23. U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market that is far from over. Priced in gold (real money), the Dow Jones is down over 24% so far in 2025, 33% since the end of 2023, and 70% since 2000. The “bull” market is merely an illusion created by inflation. Gold exposes that illusion. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 23, 2025 Schiff’s perspective challenges the prevailing narrative of a thriving bull market. While indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq continue to climb in dollar terms, the economist contends that inflation distorts the picture, making gains appear stronger than they are in real terms.  Gold, he argued, exposes the underlying weakness of U.S. stocks. Notably, the warning reflects concerns among hard-money advocates who view inflation and loose monetary policy as drivers of illusory wealth rather than lasting economic strength. Gold record rally  Meanwhile, gold has surged to new record highs near $3,800, representing an almost 44% year-to-date gain. This momentum has reinforced the metal’s role as a safe-haven asset amid inflationary pressures and Federal Reserve easing. Gold one-day price chart. Source: TradingView For years, Schiff has cautioned that excessive government spending, ballooning debt, and loose monetary policy would weaken the U.S. dollar and erode the real value of equities.  With stock gains appearing strong only in nominal terms, he argues that investors who ignore gold risk overlooking the depth of… The post American economist says ‘U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market’ appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Despite U.S. stocks hitting new highs, American economist Peter Schiff has suggested that equities remain in a historic bear market when measured against gold. According to Schiff, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, priced in gold, has fallen more than 24% in 2025, extending to about 33% since the end of 2023 and nearly 70% from levels seen in 2000, he said in an  X post on September 23. U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market that is far from over. Priced in gold (real money), the Dow Jones is down over 24% so far in 2025, 33% since the end of 2023, and 70% since 2000. The “bull” market is merely an illusion created by inflation. Gold exposes that illusion. — Peter Schiff (@PeterSchiff) September 23, 2025 Schiff’s perspective challenges the prevailing narrative of a thriving bull market. While indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq continue to climb in dollar terms, the economist contends that inflation distorts the picture, making gains appear stronger than they are in real terms.  Gold, he argued, exposes the underlying weakness of U.S. stocks. Notably, the warning reflects concerns among hard-money advocates who view inflation and loose monetary policy as drivers of illusory wealth rather than lasting economic strength. Gold record rally  Meanwhile, gold has surged to new record highs near $3,800, representing an almost 44% year-to-date gain. This momentum has reinforced the metal’s role as a safe-haven asset amid inflationary pressures and Federal Reserve easing. Gold one-day price chart. Source: TradingView For years, Schiff has cautioned that excessive government spending, ballooning debt, and loose monetary policy would weaken the U.S. dollar and erode the real value of equities.  With stock gains appearing strong only in nominal terms, he argues that investors who ignore gold risk overlooking the depth of…

American economist says ‘U.S. stocks are in a historic bear market’

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/23 23:06
NEAR
NEAR$3.03+5.50%
Union
U$0.010668-8.01%
RealLink
REAL$0.06012+0.80%
Griffin AI
GAIN$----%
Moonveil
MORE$0.08539+1.66%

Despite U.S. stocks hitting new highs, American economist Peter Schiff has suggested that equities remain in a historic bear market when measured against gold.

According to Schiff, the Dow Jones Industrial Average, priced in gold, has fallen more than 24% in 2025, extending to about 33% since the end of 2023 and nearly 70% from levels seen in 2000, he said in an  X post on September 23.

Schiff’s perspective challenges the prevailing narrative of a thriving bull market. While indices such as the S&P 500, Dow Jones, and Nasdaq continue to climb in dollar terms, the economist contends that inflation distorts the picture, making gains appear stronger than they are in real terms. 

Gold, he argued, exposes the underlying weakness of U.S. stocks.

Notably, the warning reflects concerns among hard-money advocates who view inflation and loose monetary policy as drivers of illusory wealth rather than lasting economic strength.

Gold record rally 

Meanwhile, gold has surged to new record highs near $3,800, representing an almost 44% year-to-date gain. This momentum has reinforced the metal’s role as a safe-haven asset amid inflationary pressures and Federal Reserve easing.

Gold one-day price chart. Source: TradingView

For years, Schiff has cautioned that excessive government spending, ballooning debt, and loose monetary policy would weaken the U.S. dollar and erode the real value of equities. 

With stock gains appearing strong only in nominal terms, he argues that investors who ignore gold risk overlooking the depth of the ongoing market decline.

Featured image via Shutterstock

Source: https://finbold.com/american-economist-says-u-s-stocks-are-in-a-historic-bear-market/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

PANews reported on September 23rd that Avantis, a decentralized leveraged trading protocol based on the Base chain, announced on the X platform that it will distribute 40 million AVNT rewards in Season 3. 4% of the total supply (over $80 million) will be distributed to XP holders over the next five months. Season 3 is scheduled to end on February 28th of next year, at which time AVNT rewards will officially launch. The rewards will be distributed as follows: 25% to liquidity providers (LPs) and 75% to traders. Liquidity providers will receive 1% of the total AVNT supply (worth $20 million at current prices), and traders will receive 3% of the total AVNT supply (worth $60 million at current prices). A newly upgraded S3 points dashboard will be launched mid-next week.
1
1$0.017785+52.75%
Avantis
AVNT$2.16+12.50%
Xphere
XP$0.01281+0.07%
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:36
Partager
Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

PANews reported on September 23rd that Orderly Network, a DEX infrastructure provider, has launched a platform for users to independently create decentralized exchanges (DEXs) for perpetual contracts. Orderly announced on Tuesday on its X platform that with "Orderly One," users can set up a DEX for perpetual contracts in minutes without writing any code. This new service is targeted at decentralized autonomous organizations (DAOs), funds, trading communities, and others that want to establish revenue streams through crypto trading without relying on centralized entities.
Partager
PANews2025/09/23 23:07
Partager
Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

The post Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Bitcoin was priced at $112,686 on Sept. 22, 2025, with a market capitalization of $2.24 trillion and a 24-hour trading volume of $51.67 billion. The cryptocurrency traded within a daily range of $111,986 to $115,776, reflecting a period of elevated volatility and pivotal technical signals across multiple timeframes. Bitcoin The daily chart reveals that bitcoin […] Source: https://news.bitcoin.com/bitcoin-price-watch-2-24-trillion-market-cap-faces-technical-crossroads/
Capverse
CAP$0.11668-14.51%
BRC20.COM
COM$0.016061-5.95%
67COIN
67$0.00277+24.21%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/22 21:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Avantis: 40 million AVNT rewards will be distributed in the third season

Orderly Network Launches "Orderly One," a New Platform for Users to Create Their Own Perpetual Contract DEX

Bitcoin Price Watch: $2.24 Trillion Market Cap Faces Technical Crossroads

Metaplanet raises $1.4B to fuel BTC purchases and U.S. subsidiary launch

BlockchainFX or Based Eggman $GGs Presale: Which 2025 Crypto Presale Is Traders’ Top Pick?