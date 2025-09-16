American Express Brings Back Passport Stamps

For many travelers, the small stamp tucked inside a passport once served as the most tangible proof of adventure.

With border controls moving to digital systems, that tradition is fading fast — and American Express thinks blockchain can fill the gap.

A Digital Souvenir

The company has unveiled “Amex Passport,” a collection of travel-themed tokens that function as personalized keepsakes. Instead of ink on paper, each stamp lives on Base, Ethereum’s Layer-2 network, recorded as an ERC-721 non-fungible token. Cardholders can showcase favorite trips with a digital stamp noting the country, the date, and a brief description of what made the journey special.

Exclusive to Amex Members

Only U.S. consumer cardholders with linked online accounts can mint these stamps, which are non-transferable and cannot be resold. Past vacations booked through Amex over the last two years will automatically be added, while new trips can be customized with highlights like a memorable hotel stay or a bucket-list attraction.

Why Amex Is Doing This

According to the company, travelers are increasingly nostalgic for the ritual of passport stamping. A recent survey it conducted showed 73% of respondents wanted new ways to digitally commemorate journeys, and more than half said they missed the old physical stamps. “Amex Passport is about capturing that magic again,” said Luke Gebb, head of Amex Digital Labs.

Beyond Travel Photos

Amex’s project is part of a broader trend of corporations turning to public blockchains to secure consumer data without centralized servers. The U.S. Department of Commerce, for example, recently began publishing key economic statistics on-chain. For Amex, the shift reflects a bet that digital souvenirs can appeal to younger travelers while also highlighting the company’s tech credentials.

Crypto and Tourism Converge

The move comes as crypto continues to seep into the travel sector. Platforms like Travala already allow digital asset payments for millions of hotels worldwide, and research suggests crypto spenders often stay longer and spend more when traveling. Data from 2024 showed 14% of global crypto transactions went to tourism and hospitality.

With blockchain passport stamps, American Express is tapping into that crossover — merging nostalgia with new technology to make travel memories harder to forget.

