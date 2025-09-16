American Express is now offering NFT passport stamps for travelers

American Express cardholders can now receive NFT passport stamps showing the countries they’ve visited as a way to commemorate their past travels.

Payments company American Express has launched blockchain-based stamps for customers as a digital keepsake of their travels.

Each travel stamp will be stored as an ERC-721 non-fungible token on the Ethereum layer-2 Base to preserve their travel history and their favorite overseas memories, according to the company’s website.

“Part of the magic of travel is reminiscing about past getaways, and commemorative keepsakes are a powerful way for travelers to relive their favorite trips,” Amex Digital Labs Executive Vice President Luke Gebb said on Monday.

