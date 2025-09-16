American Express Pushes Travel Into Web3 With NFT Passport Stamps

TLDR:

  • American Express introduces Amex Passport, turning international trips into digital NFT stamps stored on a public blockchain.
  • Card Members can collect, customize, and share digital stamps that highlight memories from each destination visited.
  • The new Amex Travel App simplifies trip planning, booking, and hotel recommendations in one seamless platform.
  • Centurion Lounge wait times can now be viewed in the app, helping travelers plan their airport experience efficiently.

American Express is giving travel a digital upgrade. The company is rolling out new tools that bring booking, planning, and trip memories into one place. 

Card Members can now collect NFT passport stamps every time they travel internationally. These stamps are stored on blockchain, turning trips into permanent digital collectibles. The move blends crypto with travel rewards, creating a new way to celebrate journeys.

American Express Passport Brings Travel Memories On-Chain

American Express said its new feature, Amex Passport, will let U.S. Card Members earn digital stamps linked to their trips. 

Each stamp is a unique blockchain token that visually represents a country or region visited. Travelers can customize them by adding trip highlights like a favorite meal, activity, or attraction.

The company said the idea comes as physical passport stamps are slowly disappearing. A recent Amex survey found more than half of respondents miss receiving them. With Amex Passport, those moments are preserved digitally. 

Travelers can share their stamps on social media or send them directly to friends and family.

This feature is now live for eligible users through the Amex app under settings. By transacting internationally, Card Members can automatically receive new stamps and grow their travel collection over time.

Travel App Offers One-Stop Booking

The launch comes alongside the Amex Travel App, which the company called an all-in-one travel companion. The app includes destination guides, curated hotel recommendations, and seamless booking for flights, hotels, and cars.

Survey data shared by Amex shows 81% of travelers wish for a single app to plan and book trips. Many spend hours on multiple websites comparing options. This new tool is meant to cut that time and frustration.

The app also integrates benefits like Fine Hotels + Resorts and The Hotel Collection access. Travelers will see all of their perks in one dashboard, making it easier to maximize rewards.

American Express also enhanced the Centurion Lounge experience. Card Members can now view estimated wait times directly in the app before visiting a lounge. This update helps them plan their airport schedule and avoid long waits.

The company said it will continue to improve the app with more personalization and destination-specific insights. According to its announcement, these updates are part of a broader effort to make premium travel smoother and more memorable for customers.

