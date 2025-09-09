American Ordered to Repay $26.8M in Victim Restitution After Crypto Scam

Par : Coindoo
2025/09/09 17:01
Lagrange
LA$0.35182+1.33%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.26%

Banner magacoin finance

Shengsheng He from La Puente, was ordered to serve 51 months in prison and repay nearly $27 million after admitting to helping move money through offshore channels tied to a sprawling investment hoax.

From Dating Apps to Offshore Banks

The operation that He supported began not in trading floors but in text messages, social media chats, and online dating apps. Unsuspecting victims were persuaded to send money for what appeared to be profitable crypto investments. Instead, the funds were routed through a maze of shell companies and bank accounts, stripped of their origin, and wired overseas.

Prosecutors said almost $37 million from American investors was pushed into an account at Deltec Bank in the Bahamas, under the name of Axis Digital Limited — a firm He co-owned. Once there, the money was converted into stablecoins and transferred to wallets run by networks in Cambodia, particularly in Sihanoukville, where scam centers coordinated payouts to ringleaders.

Federal Response

The Justice Department framed the case as part of a broader fight against transnational crime exploiting digital assets. “Scam centers posing as legitimate crypto businesses have become a serious threat to American investors,” said Acting Assistant Attorney General Matthew R. Galeotti, stressing that U.S. authorities will pursue culprits regardless of geography.

A Network of Co-Conspirators

He was not the only one brought down by the investigation. At least eight others have already pleaded guilty, including Chinese nationals Daren Li and Lu Zhang, who were accused of running a laundering network inside the United States to support the overseas scam organizers.

READ MORE:

Market Outlook: Why Altcoins May Outperform Bitcoin in the Next Phase

A Growing Pattern

Officials warn that the case mirrors a disturbing pattern: international fraud groups exploiting crypto’s global reach to disguise the movement of stolen funds. What often begins with a casual text or a dating site chat can lead to multimillion-dollar losses for victims, while criminal groups leverage offshore banks and digital wallets to stay ahead of regulators.

For He, the sentence marks the end of his role in the scheme. For U.S. authorities, however, the fight against crypto-linked fraud rings appears far from over.

The information provided in this article is for informational purposes only and does not constitute financial, investment, or trading advice. Coindoo.com does not endorse or recommend any specific investment strategy or cryptocurrency. Always conduct your own research and consult with a licensed financial advisor before making any investment decisions.

The post American Ordered to Repay $26.8M in Victim Restitution After Crypto Scam appeared first on Coindoo.

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

PANews reported on September 9th that Web3 liquidity provider Orderly Network stated on the X platform that Orderly was not affected by the recent NPM supply chain attack and its SDK has been fully audited. According to previous news , security agency Scam Sniffer said that the NPM supply chain was attacked and the developer qix was affected.
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0.0000747-0.26%
Notcoin
NOT$0.002003+1.41%
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 17:12
Partager
Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

XRP stands to gain massively if its valuation rises to the level of the current richest man in the world—Elon Musk. Currently, XRP boasts a market capitalization of $168 billion with a price of $2.90, making it the third-largest cryptocurrency. The only cryptos ahead of XRP are Ethereum and Bitcoin, with market caps of $537 billion and $2.17 trillion, respectively. Many believe XRP is significantly undervalued at its current position. They continue to project future valuations where XRP would be worth much more.  Based on this popular sentiment within the XRP community, this article explores the potential valuation of XRP if its market cap were to match Elon Musk’s net worth. XRP and Elon Musk’s Net Worth According to Forbes, Elon Musk’s real-time net worth is $415.6 billion, making him the richest person in the world. Notably, Musk accumulated his wealth through seven companies he co-founded, including SpaceX, Tesla, and xAI. He owns about 12% of Tesla (excluding options), although over half of that is pledged as loan collateral. Musk also holds a 42% stake in SpaceX, which was valued at $350 billion in late 2024.  In 2022, he acquired Twitter (now X) for $44 billion, though its value had dropped nearly 70% as of August 2024. Additionally, Musk owns 54% of xAI, which was valued at $50 billion in November 2024. It’s worth noting that Tesla is one of the top 11 public companies holding crypto, with a Bitcoin portfolio exceeding $1.2 billion. Given X’s planned rollout of payment integration features, speculation has emerged within the XRP community that XRP could potentially be adopted as the underlying blockchain. As TRIBLU Founder Joshua Dalton tweeted in June, Elon Musk “will do anything” to make XRP the chosen one. However, Musk himself has not shown any clear interest in XRP. In October last year, he did mention XRP publicly—but only in response to a question during a Trump campaign event. Nonetheless, the XRP community continues to push for Musk to endorse the coin. What Would XRP Price Be at Musk’s Net Worth? Currently, Musk’s net worth of $415.6 billion is roughly 2.5 times larger than XRP’s market valuation of $168 billion. Given XRP’s circulating supply of 59.48 billion tokens, a market cap equivalent to Musk’s net worth would result in an XRP price of approximately $7 per token. Elon Musk Net worth | Forbes Considering XRP’s all-time high of $3.84, this projected price would mark a historic new peak. Notably, XRP only needs to soar by 150% from its current position to reach $7 price and match Musk's wealth.  When Could XRP Reach This Level? According to several analysts and voices within the crypto community, the $7 price point could materialize this year. For instance, widely followed crypto commentator Mario Nawfal predicted that XRP could reach $10 by December. Interestingly, this valuation would give XRP a market cap that far exceeds Musk’s current net worth. Another community member, Alex Cobb, believes a $22 price is achievable by December. This price would give XRP a valuation of $1.3 trillion, setting it to rival the valuations of Facebook and Saudi Aramco.
RealLink
REAL$0.06209+1.20%
OFFICIAL TRUMP
TRUMP$8.805+2.85%
ALEX Lab
ALEX$0.00559--%
Partager
The Crypto Basic2025/09/09 13:44
Partager
Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

PANews reported on September 9 that according to The Bitcoin Historian, Kyrgyzstan’s Finance Minister will submit a bill to establish a strategic Bitcoin reserve, and he hopes the government will mine Bitcoin.
Partager
PANews2025/09/09 17:37
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Orderly: Unaffected by the recent NPM supply chain attack

Here’s What XRP Price Would Be If Its Market Cap Reached Elon Musk’s Net Worth

Kyrgyzstan's Finance Minister to Submit Bill to Establish Strategic Bitcoin Reserve

Whale @AguilaTrades starts long BTC for the third time, with a position worth $52.52 million

Revolut plans to launch its services in the UAE after receiving preliminary approval from the country's central bank.