America’s Oil Patch Is Cooling As Costs Rise And Uncertainty Mounts

MIDLAND, TEXAS – JULY 7: Pumpjacks operate as a flare burns a few hundred yards from apartments Thursday, July 7, 2022, in Midland. (Jon Shapley/Houston Chronicle via Getty Images) Houston Chronicle via Getty Images

The Dallas Federal Reserve’s latest Energy Survey, which tracks activity across Texas, northern Louisiana, and southern New Mexico, shows a clear cooling in the U.S. oil sector. After years of relentless growth driven by the shale boom, responses this quarter point to a sector that is slowing down and recalibrating in the face of new pressures.

For the second consecutive quarter, drilling and completion activity declined. Operators are scaling back exploration budgets, and the aggressive growth that defined shale’s early years has given way to more measured operations. That shift comes despite oil prices that, while still historically high, are no longer delivering the outsized returns that emboldened companies a decade ago.

Rising Costs and Price Uncertainty

Three themes dominate the survey responses. The first is rising costs. Inflation has not spared the oilfield, and many firms noted that input prices for labor, steel casing, and other critical supplies remain elevated. One executive summed it up bluntly: “We can make money at today’s oil prices. But with costs climbing and politics in play, we’d rather pay dividends than take big risks.” Breakeven prices are higher, leaving fewer projects comfortably in the sweet spot of profitability.

Second, there’s the issue of price uncertainty. Crude trading in the $70s and $80s is not low by historical standards, but producers are wary. Weak demand growth in China, paired with ongoing geopolitical instability, makes planning difficult. As one respondent put it: “Prices aren’t bad, but volatility is killing our ability to plan. We’d rather stay disciplined than chase barrels.”

Capital Discipline and Labor Shortages

The third—and perhaps most powerful—force is capital discipline. During the early shale boom, “growth at any cost” was the prevailing mindset. Those days are gone. Shareholders now demand returns, and public companies in particular are under pressure to prioritize buybacks and dividends over drilling. That’s a dramatic cultural shift, and it shows in the cautious tone of the survey’s responses.

Labor shortages remain another consistent challenge. Even with activity slowing, executives say finding and retaining skilled workers is difficult. Wage inflation continues to bite, and oilfield service providers are competing not just with one another but also with other industries offering steadier work. Meanwhile, regulatory uncertainty looms large. From federal permitting delays to climate-related rules, many firms view the policy landscape as unpredictable at best and hostile at worst.

Smaller Firms are Optimistic

The survey also highlighted a growing divide by company size. Smaller independents are relatively optimistic, citing their nimbleness and ability to seize local opportunities. Larger firms, by contrast, are increasingly conservative, emphasizing balance sheet strength and operational flexibility over aggressive drilling programs.

For investors, the survey carries several implications. Slower drilling today could mean tighter supplies tomorrow, which may help support oil prices and stabilize cash flows. That in turn makes disciplined producers attractive, even if headline production growth moderates. In many ways, the U.S. oil patch is maturing—less focused on breakneck expansion and more focused on efficiency, capital returns, and resilience.

Shifting Sentiment

The Dallas Fed survey is valuable not just for the data it collects, but for the sentiment it captures. And sentiment is clearly shifting. The shale revolution hasn’t run out of steam, but it has entered a new phase. Growth is harder to come by, costs are higher, and the easy barrels have largely been tapped. What remains is an industry grappling with the reality of being both the world’s supplier of last resort and a lightning rod in the global energy transition.

One respondent may have summed it up best: “We’re not done drilling, but the frenzy is over. This is about steady, smart growth now—not boom and bust.”

The U.S. oil industry still holds an enviable position in global markets. But the story of shale today is not how fast production can grow. It’s how effectively producers can adapt to a world where capital, labor, and political certainty are increasingly scarce.