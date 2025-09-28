The post Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now, XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Presale Stands Alone with 2400% Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets have always moved in cycles. Altseasons have delivered sudden riches, while winter periods tested even the strongest projects. Today, as the industry matures, defined upside opportunities are harder to find. XRP Tundra is stepping into that space with a presale that combines dual-token mechanics, yield generation, and liquidity protection. Instead of waiting years for incremental returns, buyers enter at clear valuations and lock in access to staking systems that can pay up to 30% APY. How One Purchase Unlocks Two Tokens The presale delivers value in a way most launches never attempt. Buyers of TUNDRA-S at $0.068 not only secure the Solana-based utility and yield token but also receive free allocations of TUNDRA-X on XRPL, valued at $0.034. On top of that, every purchase carries a 16% bonus. Launch prices are already locked in: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. For Phase 4 participants, the spread represents steep upside. Early entrants from Phase 1 and Phase 2 are positioned for more than 2,000% gains once the tokens list, underscoring how each presale stage adds value for those who joined earlier. Industry coverage, such as Crypto Nitro’s review, has pointed out how rare this kind of transparency is in presales, where buyers often wait for exchanges to set valuations. XRP Holders Finally Get Paid to Hold For the XRP community, Tundra’s biggest innovation is staking. Cryo Vaults let holders lock XRP for periods ranging from a week to three months. Returns scale with duration, reaching 30% APY. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, act as boosters, either increasing yields or reducing lock times. This is the first time XRP owners can earn without moving assets off the Ledger or exposing them to unsecured lending platforms. While staking is not yet active, presale participants automatically reserve their place in the… The post Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now, XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Presale Stands Alone with 2400% Target appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Crypto markets have always moved in cycles. Altseasons have delivered sudden riches, while winter periods tested even the strongest projects. Today, as the industry matures, defined upside opportunities are harder to find. XRP Tundra is stepping into that space with a presale that combines dual-token mechanics, yield generation, and liquidity protection. Instead of waiting years for incremental returns, buyers enter at clear valuations and lock in access to staking systems that can pay up to 30% APY. How One Purchase Unlocks Two Tokens The presale delivers value in a way most launches never attempt. Buyers of TUNDRA-S at $0.068 not only secure the Solana-based utility and yield token but also receive free allocations of TUNDRA-X on XRPL, valued at $0.034. On top of that, every purchase carries a 16% bonus. Launch prices are already locked in: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. For Phase 4 participants, the spread represents steep upside. Early entrants from Phase 1 and Phase 2 are positioned for more than 2,000% gains once the tokens list, underscoring how each presale stage adds value for those who joined earlier. Industry coverage, such as Crypto Nitro’s review, has pointed out how rare this kind of transparency is in presales, where buyers often wait for exchanges to set valuations. XRP Holders Finally Get Paid to Hold For the XRP community, Tundra’s biggest innovation is staking. Cryo Vaults let holders lock XRP for periods ranging from a week to three months. Returns scale with duration, reaching 30% APY. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, act as boosters, either increasing yields or reducing lock times. This is the first time XRP owners can earn without moving assets off the Ledger or exposing them to unsecured lending platforms. While staking is not yet active, presale participants automatically reserve their place in the…

Among Best Cryptos to Buy Now, XRP Tundra’s Twin-Token Presale Stands Alone with 2400% Target

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/28 18:25
Nowchain
NOW$0,00588+16,89%
XRP
XRP$2,7703-0,24%
TokenFi
TOKEN$0,01176--%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,010477-19,17%
MicroVisionChain
SPACE$0,2136+7,06%

Crypto markets have always moved in cycles. Altseasons have delivered sudden riches, while winter periods tested even the strongest projects. Today, as the industry matures, defined upside opportunities are harder to find.

XRP Tundra is stepping into that space with a presale that combines dual-token mechanics, yield generation, and liquidity protection. Instead of waiting years for incremental returns, buyers enter at clear valuations and lock in access to staking systems that can pay up to 30% APY.

How One Purchase Unlocks Two Tokens

The presale delivers value in a way most launches never attempt. Buyers of TUNDRA-S at $0.068 not only secure the Solana-based utility and yield token but also receive free allocations of TUNDRA-X on XRPL, valued at $0.034. On top of that, every purchase carries a 16% bonus.

Launch prices are already locked in: $2.50 for TUNDRA-S and $1.25 for TUNDRA-X. For Phase 4 participants, the spread represents steep upside. Early entrants from Phase 1 and Phase 2 are positioned for more than 2,000% gains once the tokens list, underscoring how each presale stage adds value for those who joined earlier.

Industry coverage, such as Crypto Nitro’s review, has pointed out how rare this kind of transparency is in presales, where buyers often wait for exchanges to set valuations.

XRP Holders Finally Get Paid to Hold

For the XRP community, Tundra’s biggest innovation is staking. Cryo Vaults let holders lock XRP for periods ranging from a week to three months. Returns scale with duration, reaching 30% APY. Frost Keys, distributed as NFTs, act as boosters, either increasing yields or reducing lock times.

This is the first time XRP owners can earn without moving assets off the Ledger or exposing them to unsecured lending platforms. While staking is not yet active, presale participants automatically reserve their place in the system. That early access has become one of the strongest incentives for new buyers.

Turning Volatility Into a Source of Yield

Presales often stumble at launch, with early dumping erasing momentum. XRP Tundra addresses this through Meteora’s DAMM V2 liquidity pools. Instead of static fees, DAMM V2 begins with dynamic rates as high as 50%, discouraging bots and opportunistic dumping. Over time, fees taper down to normal trading levels, allowing for organic price discovery.

Liquidity positions are tracked as NFTs, improving flexibility and enabling transfers. Permanent lock options prevent sudden withdrawals, reassuring long-term holders. Most importantly, fees collected in these pools are redirected into Cryo Vault staking. Trading activity itself becomes a source of yield, tying short-term speculation to long-term income.

Audits and Identity Checks Set a Higher Bar

Trust remains central in presales, and XRP Tundra has prioritized it. Smart contract audits are public from Cyberscope, Solidproof, and Freshcoins. Team identity has been confirmed through Vital Block KYC.

These steps go well beyond what most presales provide. In an environment where anonymous teams and unverified contracts are common, this level of disclosure gives buyers tangible references before they commit.

Why Tundra Stands Out in a Crowded Market

Established tokens like Bitcoin, Ethereum, or Cardano may deliver steady appreciation, but their growth is measured in percentages, not multiples. XRP Tundra offers a different prospect: $0.068 entries today with launch values set at $2.50 and $1.25. Early participants stand to see over 2,000% gains, while Phase 4 buyers still secure a clear, steep gap to listing.

Add in Cryo Vault staking, Frost Keys, and DAMM V2 liquidity protection, and the presale represents more than speculation — it’s an ecosystem built to reward patience and participation. Among the crowded field of “best cryptos to buy now,” XRP Tundra stands apart by combining upside with verifiable safeguards.

Secure your place in the presale and join XRP Tundra’s staking journey today:

Website: https://www.xrptundra.com/
Medium: https://medium.com/@xrptundra
Telegram: https://t.me/xrptundra
X: https://x.com/Xrptundra

Contact: Tim Fénix, [email protected]

Source: https://www.cryptopolitan.com/among-best-cryptos-to-buy-now-xrp-tundras-twin-token-presale-stands-alone-with-2400-target/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

Arizona rolls out new rules to curb crypto ATM scams

Arizona rolls out new rules to curb crypto ATM scams

Arizona has announced that regulations concerning crypto ATMs are set to go into effect this week. The main intention of the regulation will be to tackle scams carried out with the machines. This way, residents and users of the ATMs would have an extra layer of protection when carrying out their transactions. The scam in question involves the use of crypto kiosks, which allow users to convert cash into Bitcoin and other digital assets. They are often located in some businesses or shopping malls. The scammers just have to use various con methods, including pretending to be a government official, a romantic partner, or gaining trust through deception, before asking them to deposit a large amount of money into one of these crypto ATMs. Regulations to crack down on crypto ATM scams in Arizona Arizona has experienced a huge rise in the number of its residents getting scammed through cryptocurrency ATMs over the past year. The number was so high that Attorney General Kris Mayes issued a letter of support to the Yavapai County Sheriff’s Office last November, noting that efforts are being taken to combat the crimes. The AG mentioned that programs such as posting signs on the machines to warn residents that they may be victims of a scam. AG Mayes, in the letter, urged all business owners in the county to support the Sheriff’s Office in its efforts to stop the loss of thousands of dollars. The AG added that Arizonans have lost millions of dollars in the past year to various scams, with the criminals using the machines as an outlet to receive cash. She mentioned that the criminals prey on elderly folks, noting that “It is truly heartbreaking to hear the stories of individuals who have lost part or all of their life savings to fraudsters.” In the recent press release about the new law, Mayes celebrated its “commonsense protections” but warned that crypto scams are still something that needs to be urgently addressed. “Last year, Arizonans lost an astounding $177 million in their hard-earned savings to cryptocurrency scammers. This is a good first step, but we need to do even more to protect Arizona seniors from these persistent criminals,” Mayes said. New regulation will reduce the daily transaction limit The new Cryptocurrency Kiosk License Fraud Prevention law reduces the daily transaction maximum, increases warnings on the machines, and requires transaction receipts. It also mandates operators of the machines to issue a refund to victims of fraud. The law was sponsored by Rep. David Marshall, R-Snowflake, who told the Senate Judiciary and Elections Committee earlier this year that his constituents would drive to Phoenix to deposit their money in these ATMs only to find their money gone when they got home. According to the new law, daily transactions will be limited to $2,000 for new users and $10,500 for existing users. Any new user who reports to an ATM operator that they have been a victim of fraud within 30 days of their transaction will receive a full refund. During their crackdown activities last year, YCSO and the AG instructed business owners to put warnings on their machines. The warnings were similar to those displayed around gift cards at stores due to the rise in that kind of scam, where victims are urged to buy gift cards and send them to scammers. In 2023, Americans lost $5.6 billion to crypto scams, with the majority of victims being the elderly. Crypto thefts have become a worrying concern in the crypto industry. The smartest crypto minds already read our newsletter. Want in? Join them.
Effect AI
EFFECT$0,006264+4,60%
Solayer
LAYER$0,4098-3,96%
Solana Retardz
SCAM$0,000019--%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:44
Partager
Is Bitcoin Getting Boring Actually A Good Thing? Why Michael Saylor Believes Reduced Volatility Will Attract Mega Institutions ⋆ ZyCrypto

Is Bitcoin Getting Boring Actually A Good Thing? Why Michael Saylor Believes Reduced Volatility Will Attract Mega Institutions ⋆ ZyCrypto

The post Is Bitcoin Getting Boring Actually A Good Thing? Why Michael Saylor Believes Reduced Volatility Will Attract Mega Institutions ⋆ ZyCrypto appeared on BitcoinEthereumNews.com. Advertisement &nbsp &nbsp The past couple of weeks have been rather dull for digital asset investors, with Bitcoin remaining range-bound since smashing a new all-time high above $124,000 in mid-August. Uber-bull Michael Saylor suggested that BTC will undoubtedly disappoint thrill-seekers who thrive on price swings if it is to become more appealing to institutional investors. “You want the volatility to decrease so the mega institutions feel comfortable entering the space and size,” the Strategy co-founder and Executive Chairman posited during a Friday interview with the Coin Stories podcast. Bitcoin’s “Growing Stage” Bitcoin, the world’s oldest and largest cryptocurrency, is boring, said Michael Saylor. But that’s a good thing. “The conundrum is, well, if the mega institutions are going to enter, if the volatility decreases, it is going to be boring for a while, and because it’s boring for a while, people’s adrenaline rush is going to drop,” Saylor elaborated. Advertisement &nbsp “It’s like they had this big high and now the adrenaline is wearing off and they’re a little bearish.” Saylor noted that this is the “growing stage” and a natural aspect of Bitcoin’s life cycle, and the volatility “coming out” of the premier crypto is a good indication. He pointed out that Bitcoin innovation and new products are still in the infant stages, as the market continues to “get educated.” “This is the digital gold rush in the 10 years from 2025 to 2035,” Saylor added, noting that there are going to be a variety of business models and products developed. “There’ll be a lot of mistakes made and there’ll be a lot of fortunes created,” he continued. Bitcoin was changing hands at $115,862 as of press time, reflecting a 0.6% decline on the day, according to CoinGecko. The U.S. Federal Reserve has resumed easing after ten…
Union
U$0,01017-1,51%
Bitcoin
BTC$109 381,8+0,11%
GET
GET$0,004546-1,10%
Partager
BitcoinEthereumNews2025/09/20 23:28
Partager
Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin Could Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin Could Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

Bitcoin may soon join gold as a reserve asset on central bank balance sheets, according to analysts at Deutsche Bank.
Lorenzo Protocol
BANK$0,07392-2,04%
MAY
MAY$0,03811-0,54%
SOON
SOON$0,3146-3,43%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/28 17:55
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

Arizona rolls out new rules to curb crypto ATM scams

Is Bitcoin Getting Boring Actually A Good Thing? Why Michael Saylor Believes Reduced Volatility Will Attract Mega Institutions ⋆ ZyCrypto

Deutsche Bank: Bitcoin Could Join Gold on Central Bank Balance Sheets by 2030

Stocks vs Bitcoin in the AI Era Which Will Thrive in the Next 50 Years

Lyno AI Presale Hits Investor Radar: Best Opportunity in 2025?