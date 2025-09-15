Amount of Solana (SOL) Held by Major Institutional Whales Has Been Revealed, Are They Accumulating? Here Are the Latest Data

Par : BitcoinEthereumNews
2025/09/15 13:19
Solana
SOL$240,14-2,75%
DeFi
DEFI$0,001726-3,03%
BRC20.COM
COM$0,017591-3,69%
SphereX
HERE$0,0002-4,76%
Major
MAJOR$0,16543-2,32%

Institutional investors’ holdings of Solana (SOL) have reached remarkable levels.

According to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve, 17 institutions hold a total of 11.73 million SOL in their treasuries. This amount represents 2.04% of the total current supply and is worth approximately $2.9 billion.

Approximately 585,000 SOL of these assets have been staked, representing a position worth $104.1 million. The average staked return is 6.86%, representing 0.102% of the total supply.

Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks first among companies with the largest SOL reserves. The company holds 2.14 million SOL, equivalent to approximately $528.5 million. It is followed by DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) with 2.02 million SOL and Upexi (UPXI) with 2 million SOL. Forward Industries (FORD) comes in fourth with 1.45 million SOL.

On the other hand, SOL price has risen by 2.3% in the last 24 hours to $245.19.

*This is not investment advice.

Follow our Telegram and Twitter account now for exclusive news, analytics and on-chain data!

Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/amount-of-solana-sol-held-by-major-institutional-whales-has-been-revealed-are-they-accumulating-here-are-the-latest-data/

Clause de non-responsabilité : les articles republiés sur ce site proviennent de plateformes publiques et sont fournis à titre informatif uniquement. Ils ne reflètent pas nécessairement les opinions de MEXC. Tous les droits restent la propriété des auteurs d'origine. Si vous estimez qu'un contenu porte atteinte aux droits d'un tiers, veuillez contacter [email protected] pour demander sa suppression. MEXC ne garantit ni l'exactitude, ni l'exhaustivité, ni l'actualité des contenus, et décline toute responsabilité quant aux actions entreprises sur la base des informations fournies. Ces contenus ne constituent pas des conseils financiers, juridiques ou professionnels, et ne doivent pas être interprétés comme une recommandation ou une approbation de la part de MEXC.
Partager des idées

Vous aimerez peut-être aussi

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Follow up to the hour updates on what is happening in crypto today, September 15. Market movements, crypto news, and more!
Moonveil
MORE$0,09499-0,96%
SecondLive
LIVE$0,01879-2,64%
Partager
Coinstats2025/09/15 12:40
Partager
Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Platform secures ticker after validator vote, plans capped testing phase before full deployment
Partager
Blockhead2025/09/15 13:00
Partager
Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

PANews reported on June 22 that according to Onchain Lens monitoring, as the market fell, Abraxas Capital's short positions on BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE in two wallets on HyperLiquid
Solana
SOL$240,91-2,46%
Bitcoin
BTC$116 257,86+0,45%
Hyperliquid
HYPE$53,84-1,82%
Partager
PANews2025/06/22 09:56
Partager

Actualités tendance

Plus

[LIVE] Crypto News Today: Latest Updates for Sept. 15, 2025 – Bitcoin Stabilizes Around $116,000 While Altcoins See Mixed Action

Native Markets Wins Hyperliquid's USDH Stablecoin Contract

Abraxas Capital's BTC, ETH, SOL and HYPE short positions currently have a floating profit of more than $87.6 million

China’s economy lost momentum in August

Nemo Protocol Launches Debt Token Program to Provide Funds to $2.6 Million Vulnerability Victims