Institutional investors’ holdings of Solana (SOL) have reached remarkable levels.
According to data from the Strategic SOL Reserve, 17 institutions hold a total of 11.73 million SOL in their treasuries. This amount represents 2.04% of the total current supply and is worth approximately $2.9 billion.
Approximately 585,000 SOL of these assets have been staked, representing a position worth $104.1 million. The average staked return is 6.86%, representing 0.102% of the total supply.
Sharps Technology (STSS) ranks first among companies with the largest SOL reserves. The company holds 2.14 million SOL, equivalent to approximately $528.5 million. It is followed by DeFi Development Corp (DFDV) with 2.02 million SOL and Upexi (UPXI) with 2 million SOL. Forward Industries (FORD) comes in fourth with 1.45 million SOL.
On the other hand, SOL price has risen by 2.3% in the last 24 hours to $245.19.
*This is not investment advice.
Source: https://en.bitcoinsistemi.com/amount-of-solana-sol-held-by-major-institutional-whales-has-been-revealed-are-they-accumulating-here-are-the-latest-data/